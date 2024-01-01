We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
The Colors of Your Routinary Life
The choice to believe that Life’s Good is a brave choice. It takes bravery to commit to an optimistic view on life and know our days will just get better from here. This continuous and conscious choice starts to become a healthy routine that empowers us, stacking each day from the ground up to help us grow. GROUND220 is where we want to bring this message to life, building a foundation upon where all the brave optimists can come together to celebrate the routines in our lives that make our lives better.
GROUND220 is an experiential space built by LG Electronics where the young generation can come together to create and share their own routines to grow and live the Good Life together. The space will be opened in Seoul in mid of December 2023, under the key theme of ‘My Routinary Life’. The theme puts focus on the many routines of our lives, from simple daily walks to master plans to conquer our goals with LG products, that ultimately become building blocks for healthier and more fruitful lives. It serves as a landmark where anyone can start their journey towards the Good Life.
To capture the life-changing energy of routinary lifestyles, GROUND220 collaborates with Linda Baritski, an artist hailing from London known for her amazingly colorful illustrations that employ the fullness of vivid colors and eye-catching psychedelic patterns. Linda’s work has been featured in countless brand collaborations throughout the world, and this time, will cover the front and back surfaces of GROUND220 to create a bright beacon of colors that beckons all ‘routiners’.
When first approached to join this project, Linda’s hope was to contribute to creating a space where visitors can not only enjoy its contents, but also find inspiration to tap into their own individual creativity. As Linda sees it, creativity is not limited to just art or design, but can manifest in any shape or form defined by the individual. Her perspective aligns with the vision of Life’s Good, which is about each person taking charge to own the goodness in their lives.
When it comes to the theme of ‘My Routinary Life’, Linda is no stranger to healthy routines herself. From committing to a healthy diet of ‘eating the rainbow’ or setting up an inspirational routine consisting of tea and music to let the creative juices flow, Linda herself has been a lifelong advocate of making time to make each day better. Her illustrations covering GROUND220 is a culmination of this philosophy and lifestyle, and is the perfect collaboration for the Life’s Good message GROUND220 wants to send to the young generation.
“A good life means having balance –always trying my best at things,but also making time to take care ofmy health and mood, and it’s alsoimportant to always grow, and haveoutlets for things I enjoy.”
Each word in the narrative voiceover captures the waves of our emotions as we face fear, challenges, and disbelief – and how we can triumph over these with the power of choice that lies in all of us. The choice to know, and truly believe, that Life’s Good.