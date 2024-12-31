We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
55 Inch LG OLED Objet Collection Posé 2024
Overview images illustrative only, and actual product requires a power cable. Refer to the image gallery at the top of the page for an accurate representation.
Experience a newside of life
All-Around Design
From any angle,
in any space
With a design that looks stunning from every angle, you can enjoy Posé front to back, left to right as it seamlessly blends into your decor.¹
LG OLED evo Posé ubicado en tres espacios interiores. El primero se ve en la esquina de una pared pintada de azul marino con una obra de arte negra y roja en la pantalla, mientras que un escritorio y un sillón azul marino están en la habitación detrás de él. El segundo se ve en el centro de una pared moderna pintada con carbón debajo de un monte de venado con una imagen de olas en la pantalla. El tercero se ve desde atrás en el centro de la habitación y se usa como una pieza ingeniosa frente a la cama.
*Wall mount installation possible by detaching TV from stand base.
A digital canvas for artists
LG believes artists can use their imagination to create a new kind of digital art never seen before.
*Magic Remote included in box.
Calming Beige Textile
A soft touch for a serene view
Framing Posé in a muted, calming beige, the cozy fabric finish is soft to the look and to the touch, harmonising and adding a stylish charm perfect for your space.
Versatile Back
Another way to reflect your style
Posé goes beyond a TV to become a part of your style and your space. The beautiful back view looks stunning from different angles, and you can personalise the media shelf to show off your favourite books, magazines, and postcards.², ³, ⁴
LG OLED Posé is seen from behind in a blue coastal-themed living room with magazines placed on the media shelf.
*Image simulated for illustrative purposes.
**Media shelf’s maximum weight capacity may vary.
Cable & Accessory Organiser
Keeps your space
neat and tidy
When you look behind your TV, what you won’t see is a mess of accessories and cables. The Cable & Accessory Organiser keeps everything tidy, concealed behind the Clean Cover for an uninterrupted view.⁵, ⁶ And with two detachable cable holders, you can hide the wires along Posé’s legs, finishing off your neat interior.
*Image simulated for illustrative purposes.
**Cable & Accessory Organiser included in box.
Art Gallery
Your space, your taste
Create an interior that’s uniquely you. When you’re not watching Posé it transforms into a frame, allowing you to decorate with a wide range of artful pieces to choose from. Simply select one to complete your space.
*Artwork displayed on TV screen is Bounce A(2020) by Youngjun Kim.
Self-lit OLED
Lights up the room
Powered by Posé’s brighter and clearer self-lit OLED technology, Brightness Booster delivers up to 30%⁷, ⁸ more luminance, so you can immerse yourself in vivid colours and finer details.
LG OLED Posé displays an image of bright, clear white mushrooms that extends past the TV’s frame.
*Screen images simulated.
alpha 9 AI Processor Gen7
The brains behind your TV
Using a deep-learning algorithm, this tiny yet mighty processor reduces noise, restores content, and optimises picture and sound for a cinematic TV experience.
LG's alpha 9 AI Processor 4K Gen7 with green light emanating underneath, and colourful circuit board lines branching off the AI Processor.
1.Pulling the TV from the side or any impact to the TV stand may cause damage.
2.Discolouration of objects may occur if stored on the vent holes for an extended period of time.
3.Liquids and heavy objects cannot be stored on the vent holes.
4.Use caution when using the Clean Cover as the fabric may stain.
5.Use caution when opening and closing the Clean Cover. Clean Cover may cause injury if it falls.
6.Use the included Cable & Accessory Organiser to mount the router, as the router cannot be installed on top of the vent holes.
7.Comparison based on internal LG testing of LG OLED TV Full White measurements, excluding the OLED evo series.
8.Brightness Booster improvements do not apply to 48-inch Posé.
All Spec
