About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

MC8088HL Product Video

Video Clip

LG Microwave Ovens

Correct microwave oven use
nstall the appliance as described in the user manual. - Particularly with build-in solutions, be aware of the minimal surrounding distances for allowing a proper airflow. When not in use, do not use the appliance for storage purposes: - Do not leave paper products, cooking utensils or food in the oven when not in use. - Do not store any materials, other than manufacturer's recommended accessories, in the microwave oven when not in use. As an additional precaution, unplug the appliance when not in use. Unplugging an electronic appliance will also save on your energy usage and costs, as many electronic appliances may use energy even when not in use.

The Benefits of DuoChef

Duochef - Twin Fan Technology
Dual convection, together with multi-level cooking capabilities, means that this twin-fan technology gives better, more evenly cooked food that's ready in less time. The DuoChef can also defrost food without leaving hotspots.

8 Auto Cook programmes

Auto Cook allows you to cook most of your favorite food easily by selecting the food type and entering the weight of the food.

Taste Saver

Taste Saver
You won't have to worry about food becoming soggy or dry if you need to pop out or save your food until later. LG microwaves will allow you to keep your food warm for up to 90 minutes without spoiling – thanks to the integral grill heater.

4 Digit LED Display with Tact Dial

Clear and easy-to-see LED Display with easy-to-operate tact dial.

What people are saying

Our Picks for You 