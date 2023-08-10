Correct microwave oven use

nstall the appliance as described in the user manual. - Particularly with build-in solutions, be aware of the minimal surrounding distances for allowing a proper airflow. When not in use, do not use the appliance for storage purposes: - Do not leave paper products, cooking utensils or food in the oven when not in use. - Do not store any materials, other than manufacturer's recommended accessories, in the microwave oven when not in use. As an additional precaution, unplug the appliance when not in use. Unplugging an electronic appliance will also save on your energy usage and costs, as many electronic appliances may use energy even when not in use.



