Taste Saver

Not ready to tuck in just yet? Keep it fresh and warm for up to 90min.
You won't have to worry about food becoming soggy or dry if you need to pop out or save your food until later, using the Taste Saver function you can keep your food warm for up to 90 minutes without spoiling – thanks to the integral grill heater.

4 Auto Cook programmes

Auto Cook allows you to cook most of your favorite food easily by selecting the food type and entering the weight of the food.

4 Auto Grill Programmes

4 Auto Grill Programmes
Auto Grill allows you to brown and crisp your favourite foods just like a conventional grill.

4 Auto Defrost programmes

Auto Defrost allows you to defrost the food without having hotspots. Your oven has four microwave defrost settings: Meat, Poultry, Fish and Bread. Each defrost category has different power settings.

4 Auto Reheat programmes

Auto Reheat will allow you to reheat the food without cooking it. The oven has been pre-programmed to automatically reheat the food. Your oven has Auto reheat settings: Soup/Sauce, Chillet ready meal, Frozen Food.

Child Lock

Prevent children from turning the appliance on unintentionally.

