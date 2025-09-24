Skip to ContentSkip to Accessibility Help
NeoChef™ 25L 1000W Microwave Oven with Grill and Touch Control Panel, Black

MH6535GIS
Front view of NeoChef™ 25L 1000W Microwave Oven with Grill and Touch Control Panel, Black - MH6535GIS
Key Features

  • LG Smart Inverter Microwave offers precise power control (1,000W-300W) for even defrosting and perfect cooking.
  • Antibacterial Easy Clean coating keeps the microwave 99.99% germ-free.
  • Bright LED lamp is three times stronger than usual.
  • Innovative hexagonal roller ring stabilises the turntable, preventing tipping or slipping.
  • Compact design fits into small kitchens while still handling larger dishes.
  • Fine-tuned temperature control heats food evenly for great taste every time.
More
Smart Inverter

Smart Inverter

LG's Smart Inverter technology provides precise cooking power to reheat and defrost a wide range of foods faster than ever. Thanks to precise temperature control, you can cook a variety of dishes that microwaves were previously never able to prepare.

Even Heating

Even Heating

Heat every dish to an even temperature using delicate temperature controls for a more satisfying, tastier dining experience.

Even Defrosting

Even Defrosting

By adjusting the temperature to fit the job, meat can be evenly and thoroughly defrosted more perfectly than you've ever experienced.

Fast Cooking

Fast Cooking

Reduce cooking time for any dishes with up to 1200W* of power on your side. 

Various Cooking

Various Cooking

With just one appliance, you can fry up foods or simply warm them up. Plus, the  NeoChefTM can even ferment home-made yogurt.

Stable Working

Stable Working

Stable Working

The NeoChefTM can adapt to incoming power levels, which means you can always count on your microwave to perform, even in areas with low voltage, limited electricity or a low-incoming power supply (minimum 300W).

Tasty Grilling

Tasty Grilling 

Evenly sear and crisp your food to grilled perfection without having to deal with a hot stove.

Stable Ring

Stable Ring

Stable Ring

The innovative hexagonal ring stabilizes the turntable with six support points, which prevents off-center items from tipping and spilling during cooking.

Why you'll love LG NeoChefᵀᴹ

Crispy chicken is being cooked by neochef microwave oven.

Healthy fry

Crispy food with less oil

The front neochef microwave oven with easyclean logo on it.

EasyClean™

Anti-baterial cavity

The front view of neochef microwave oven on the kitchen countertop.

Sleek design

Harmonious look with galss front

Healthy fry

Lower the oil but keep the flavour

Discover a world of healthy and tasty foods when you cook with Healthy Fry. Use less oil and still enjoy the crispy foods that you love.

The image shows that a variety of foods are on the kitchen table, and roasted chicken is being cooked by neochef microwave oven.

The image shows that a variety of foods are on the kitchen table, and roasted chicken is being cooked by neochef microwave oven.

Even Heating

Cook food all the way through

Healthy Fry uses both the upper grill and Crispy Tray to cook your food, ensuring delicious crispiness with no cold spots.

Auto Cook

Just press one button

Choose from eight pre-made Auto Cook menu options for fast and smart cooking.

The front view of neochef microwave oven in the kitchen with eight different pre made Auto Cook menu option icons which are buffalo wings, chicken schnitzel, churros, crispy chicken tender, fish schnitzel, hamburger, port schnitzel, and sausages.

The front view of neochef microwave oven in the kitchen with eight different pre made Auto Cook menu option icons which are buffalo wings, chicken schnitzel, churros, crispy chicken tender, fish schnitzel, hamburger, port schnitzel, and sausages.

EasyClean™

Effortless cleaning, spotless results

EasyClean™ eliminates 99.99% of bacteria. Simply spray the interior with water and effortlessly remove any residue, without the need for detergents or harsh chemicals.

The image shows the comparison between neochef microwave oven and conventional to show how easy clean feature makes the microwave oven much cleaner.

The image shows the comparison between neochef microwave oven and conventional to show how easy clean feature makes the microwave oven much cleaner.

*Based on the SGS Antibacterial Activity and Efficacy Test (2017.08) following the JIS Z 2801:2010 Antibacterial Product Standard, the antibacterial activity value against Escherichia coli and Staphylococcus aureus has been confirmed to be at least 5.9 (equivalent to 99.999%).

LG ThinQ™ 

Live smart with LG
ThinQ™

LG ThinQ™ makes cooking smarter. Control, monitor,

and troubleshoot your microwave oven from inside

the LG ThinQ™ app on your smartphone.

*Smart feature by LG ThinQ™ app may vary by country and model.

The image describes the smooth touch glass control feature works with a hand on neochef microwave oven.

Sleek look with glass front

The image shows overall body and the interior with white led lamp that is 3 times brighter than convetional models.

LED lighting

The image shows the front view of neochef microwave oven with a hand on the touch panel.

Easy touch controls

The image decribes the overall size of neochef microwave oven.

Large capacity

*Product images and videos are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product.

Summary

Print

DIMENSIONS

mh6535gis

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

  • Brand

    LG

  • Country of Origin

    China

  • Door Color

    Black

  • Door Design

    Divided

  • EasyClean

    Yes

  • Installation Type

    Countertop

  • Outcase Color

    Black

  • Oven Capacity (L)

    25

  • Type

    Grill

CONTROL FEATURES

  • Control Display

    LED

  • Control Location

    Right Side

  • Control Type

    Panel Touch

CONVENIENCE FEATURES

  • Add 30 Seconds

    Yes

  • Child Lock

    Yes

  • Completion Beeper

    Yes

  • EasyClean

    Yes

  • Kitchen Timer

    No

  • Time Setting

    Yes

  • Turntable On/Off

    No

COOKING MODES

  • Air Fry

    No

  • Auto Cook

    No

  • Auto Reheat

    No

  • Bake

    No

  • Convection Bake

    No

  • Defrost

    No

  • Dehydrate

    No

  • Grill

    Yes

  • Inverter Defrost

    Yes

  • Melt

    Yes

  • Memory Cook

    No

  • Proof

    Yes

  • Roast

    Yes

  • Sensor Cook

    No

  • Sensor Reheat

    No

  • Slow Cook

    No

  • Soften

    Yes

  • Speed Convection

    No

  • Speed Grill

    No

  • Stage Cooking

    No

  • Steam Cook

    No

  • Warm

    Yes

DESIGN / FINISH

  • Cavity Design

    Square

  • Door Color

    Black

  • Door Glass Design

    Smog

  • Exterior Design

    WideView Traditional

  • Interior Color

    Gray

  • Outcase Color

    Black

  • Printproof Finish

    No

DIMENSIONS / WEIGHT

  • Cavity Dimension (W x H x D) (mm)

    322 x 223 x 334

  • Packing Dimensions (W x H x D) (mm)

    540 x 294 x 417

  • Product Dimensions (W x H x D) (mm)

    476 x 272 x 387

  • Product Weight (kg)

    8.90

MICROWAVE OVEN FEATURES

  • Cavity Light Type

    LED

  • Combi Power Consumption (MW+Grill) (W)

    1450

  • Grill Power Consumption (W)

    900

  • How to Cook

    Automatic

  • Microwave Power Consumption (W)

    1150

  • Microwave Power Levels

    5

  • Microwave Power Output (W)

    1000

  • Oven Capacity (L)

    25

  • Smart Inverter

    Yes

  • Total Power Consumption (W)

    1450

  • Turntable Size (mm)

    292

POWER / RATINGS

  • Power Output (W)

    1000

  • Required Power Supply (Volt/Hz)

    230V / 50Hz

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • NFC Tag On

    No

  • SmartDiagnosis

    Yes

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    No

ACCESSORIES

  • Glass Tray (Ea)

    1

  • High Rack (Ea)

    1

  • Rotate Ring (Ea)

    1

  • Rotate Shaft (Ea)

    1

  • User Manual (Ea)

    1

COMPLIANCE

  • The security update is supported for

    5 years from the product launch date stated at https://lgsecurity.lge.com/bulletins/homeappliance

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.

