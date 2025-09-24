We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Smart Inverter
LG's Smart Inverter technology provides precise cooking power to reheat and defrost a wide range of foods faster than ever. Thanks to precise temperature control, you can cook a variety of dishes that microwaves were previously never able to prepare.