We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
20L 700W Microwave Oven with Two Dial Control, Black
20L 700W Microwave Oven with Two Dial Control, Black
MS2082F
()
Key Features
- A sleek glass-front door adds style to your kitchen and is easy to wipe clean.
- Dual Dials offer easy control - choose from five power levels and set cooking time up to 35 minutes.
- Precise Defrost function quickly and evenly thaws food or ingredients.
- LED lamp shines three times brighter to easily monitor your food and dishes anytime.
- Five power levels ensure easy, precise cooking, delivering excellent results for every type of dish.
- Streamlined button design for effortless convenience and easy cleaning.
Sleek Glass-Front Door
Seamless design that fits modern spaces
A sleek glass-front door elevates your kitchen's style, while the smooth glass surface makes wiping the front area quick and easy.
*Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product.
*Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product.
*Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product.
Bright LED Lighting
Enhanced LED lighting shows food clearly
LED lighting clearly reveals the cooking interior, making it simple to check food status anytime without needing to open the door.
*Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product.
FAQ
Q.
What might cause the oven light not to turn on?
A.
The light bulb may need replacing, or the product may require service. Please check the bulb and refer to the user manual for guidance.
Q.
Does microwave energy pass through the viewing screen in the door?
A.
No. The small holes in the viewing screen are designed to let light pass through so you can see inside, while blocking microwave energy from passing through.
Q.
Is it okay to operate the microwave when empty?
A.
It is not recommended. Running the microwave without food or liquid inside may cause damage.
Q.
Why do eggs sometimes pop?
A.
Steam can build up inside the yolk membrane during cooking, causing it to burst. To avoid this, pierce the yolk before cooking. Do not microwave eggs in the shell.
Summary
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
BASIC SPEC
Brand
LG
Country of Origin
China
Door Color
Black
Door Design
Divided
EasyClean
No
Installation Type
Countertop
Outcase Color
Black
Oven Capacity (L)
20
Type
Solo
CONTROL FEATURES
Control Display
LCD
Control Location
Right Side
Control Type
Knob
CONVENIENCE FEATURES
Add 30 Seconds
No
Child Lock
No
Completion Beeper
Yes
EasyClean
No
Kitchen Timer
No
Time Setting
Yes
Turntable On/Off
No
COOKING MODES
Air Fry
No
Auto Cook
No
Auto Reheat
No
Bake
No
Convection Bake
No
Defrost
Yes
Dehydrate
No
Grill
No
Inverter Defrost
No
Melt
No
Memory Cook
No
Proof
No
Roast
No
Sensor Cook
No
Sensor Reheat
No
Slow Cook
No
Soften
No
Speed Convection
No
Speed Grill
No
Stage Cooking
No
Steam Cook
No
Warm
No
DESIGN / FINISH
Cavity Design
Square
Door Color
Black
Door Glass Design
Smog
Exterior Design
WideView Traditional
Interior Color
Gray
Outcase Color
Black
Printproof Finish
No
DIMENSIONS / WEIGHT
Packing Dimensions (W x H x D) (mm)
488 x 291 x 380
Product Dimensions (W x H x D) (mm)
439 x 258 x 339
Product Weight (kg)
9.6
MICROWAVE OVEN FEATURES
Cavity Light Type
LED
How to Cook
Manual
Microwave Power Consumption (W)
1050
Microwave Power Levels
5
Microwave Power Output (W)
700
Oven Capacity (L)
20
Smart Inverter
No
Total Power Consumption (W)
1050
Turntable Size (mm)
255
POWER / RATINGS
Power Output (W)
700
Required Power Supply (Volt/Hz)
230V / 50Hz
SMART TECHNOLOGY
NFC Tag On
No
SmartDiagnosis
No
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
No
ACCESSORIES
Glass Tray (Ea)
1
Rotate Ring (Ea)
1
Rotate Shaft (Ea)
1
User Manual (Ea)
1
COMPLIANCE
The security update is supported for
5 years from the product launch date stated at https://lgsecurity.lge.com/bulletins/homeappliance
BAR CODE
Bar Code
8806096596098
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
- extension:pdf
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
To learn more about how this product handles data and your rights as a user, please visit ″Data Coverage & Specifications″ at LG Privacy
What people are saying
Our Picks for You
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
Product Registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
Product Support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
Order Support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
Repair Request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Find a Store Near You
Recommended Product