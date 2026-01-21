About Cookies on This Site

20L 700W Microwave Oven with Two Dial Control, Black

20L 700W Microwave Oven with Two Dial Control, Black

MS2082F
Front view of the LG 20L Microwave oven Black {Sales Model Code}
Front open view of microwave oven
Right top perspective view of microwave oven
Right top perspective view of an open door
Detailed view of the dial
Left view of microwave oven
Right view of microwave oven
Image for dimension and installation of microwave oven
Microwave oven with sleek glass-front door design and easy cleaning surface
Microwave oven with intuitive dual dials for power and time control
Microwave oven with bright LED lighting clearly showing food inside
Key Features

  • A sleek glass-front door adds style to your kitchen and is easy to wipe clean.
  • Dual Dials offer easy control - choose from five power levels and set cooking time up to 35 minutes.
  • Precise Defrost function quickly and evenly thaws food or ingredients.
  • LED lamp shines three times brighter to easily monitor your food and dishes anytime.
  • Five power levels ensure easy, precise cooking, delivering excellent results for every type of dish.
  • Streamlined button design for effortless convenience and easy cleaning.
More
LG microwave in a modern kitchen with sleek glass-front door design

LG microwave in a modern kitchen with sleek glass-front door design

Sleek Glass-Front Door

Seamless design that fits modern spaces

A sleek glass-front door elevates your kitchen's style, while the smooth glass surface makes wiping the front area quick and easy.

Easily cleaning the LG microwave sleek glass-front door with a simple wipe.

Easily cleaning the LG microwave sleek glass-front door with a simple wipe.

*Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product.

Precise cooking control with LG microwave intuitive dual dials

Intuitive Dual Dial

Elegant dual dials for easy cooking control

Using 3 power levels and a timer dial, this simple system helps you conveniently prepare a variety of dishes with ease and consistency.

*Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product.

Clean Touch Push

Streamlined buttons stay clean with ease

The single-line button layout helps reduce food residue buildup, making surface cleaning quick and straightforward.

*Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product.

Bright LED Lighting

Enhanced LED lighting shows food clearly

LED lighting clearly reveals the cooking interior, making it simple to check food status anytime without needing to open the door.

Bright LED lighting inside LG microwave clearly showing food

Bright LED lighting inside LG microwave clearly showing food

*Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product.

FAQ

Q.

What might cause the oven light not to turn on?

A.

The light bulb may need replacing, or the product may require service. Please check the bulb and refer to the user manual for guidance.

Q.

Does microwave energy pass through the viewing screen in the door?

A.

No. The small holes in the viewing screen are designed to let light pass through so you can see inside, while blocking microwave energy from passing through.

Q.

Is it okay to operate the microwave when empty?

A.

It is not recommended. Running the microwave without food or liquid inside may cause damage.

Q.

Why do eggs sometimes pop?

A.

Steam can build up inside the yolk membrane during cooking, causing it to burst. To avoid this, pierce the yolk before cooking. Do not microwave eggs in the shell.

Summary

Print

DIMENSIONS

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

  • Brand

    LG

  • Country of Origin

    China

  • Door Color

    Black

  • Door Design

    Divided

  • EasyClean

    No

  • Installation Type

    Countertop

  • Outcase Color

    Black

  • Oven Capacity (L)

    20

  • Type

    Solo

CONTROL FEATURES

  • Control Display

    LCD

  • Control Location

    Right Side

  • Control Type

    Knob

CONVENIENCE FEATURES

  • Add 30 Seconds

    No

  • Child Lock

    No

  • Completion Beeper

    Yes

  • EasyClean

    No

  • Kitchen Timer

    No

  • Time Setting

    Yes

  • Turntable On/Off

    No

COOKING MODES

  • Air Fry

    No

  • Auto Cook

    No

  • Auto Reheat

    No

  • Bake

    No

  • Convection Bake

    No

  • Defrost

    Yes

  • Dehydrate

    No

  • Grill

    No

  • Inverter Defrost

    No

  • Melt

    No

  • Memory Cook

    No

  • Proof

    No

  • Roast

    No

  • Sensor Cook

    No

  • Sensor Reheat

    No

  • Slow Cook

    No

  • Soften

    No

  • Speed Convection

    No

  • Speed Grill

    No

  • Stage Cooking

    No

  • Steam Cook

    No

  • Warm

    No

DESIGN / FINISH

  • Cavity Design

    Square

  • Door Color

    Black

  • Door Glass Design

    Smog

  • Exterior Design

    WideView Traditional

  • Interior Color

    Gray

  • Outcase Color

    Black

  • Printproof Finish

    No

DIMENSIONS / WEIGHT

  • Packing Dimensions (W x H x D) (mm)

    488 x 291 x 380

  • Product Dimensions (W x H x D) (mm)

    439 x 258 x 339

  • Product Weight (kg)

    9.6

MICROWAVE OVEN FEATURES

  • Cavity Light Type

    LED

  • How to Cook

    Manual

  • Microwave Power Consumption (W)

    1050

  • Microwave Power Levels

    5

  • Microwave Power Output (W)

    700

  • Oven Capacity (L)

    20

  • Smart Inverter

    No

  • Total Power Consumption (W)

    1050

  • Turntable Size (mm)

    255

POWER / RATINGS

  • Power Output (W)

    700

  • Required Power Supply (Volt/Hz)

    230V / 50Hz

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • NFC Tag On

    No

  • SmartDiagnosis

    No

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    No

ACCESSORIES

  • Glass Tray (Ea)

    1

  • Rotate Ring (Ea)

    1

  • Rotate Shaft (Ea)

    1

  • User Manual (Ea)

    1

COMPLIANCE

  • The security update is supported for

    5 years from the product launch date stated at https://lgsecurity.lge.com/bulletins/homeappliance

BAR CODE

  • Bar Code

    8806096596098

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
To learn more about how this product handles data and your rights as a user, please visit ″Data Coverage & Specifications″ at LG Privacy

