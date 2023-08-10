About Cookies on This Site

LG Stylus 2 with DAB+

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG Stylus 2 with DAB+

K520

LG Stylus 2 with DAB+

K520

BASIC SPECIFICATION

FREQUENCY

LTE Cat.4 HSPA+ 42Mbps

VoLTE

Yes

OPERATING SYSTEM

Android 6.0 Marshmallow

CHIPSET

MSM8916

CLOCK SPEED

1.2 GHz Quad Core

BATTERY

3000mAh (typical) Li-Ion

SIM TYPE

Nano SIM

DISPLAY

Type

IPS LCD, Incell Touch

Size (inch)

5.7”

Resolution

HD (1280 x 720)

PPI

258ppi

MESSAGING

THREADED SMS

Yes

E Mail

Yes

Instant Messaging

Yes

DATA CONNECTIVITY

Wi-Fi

Yes

DLNA

No

BROWSER

Android

USB

Micro USB v2.0 HS

PC SYNC

TBC

AUDIO / VIDEO

DAB/DAB+

Yes/Yes

Camera

13.0MP AF / 8.0MP Front Camera MP4/DviX/XviD/H.264/H.263/WMV player

Video Codec

Yes (& playback) 2160p @ 30fps

Recording

Yes

FM Radio

Yes

FM TRANSMITTER

No

MP3

MP3/WAV/FLAC/eAAC+/WMA player

MEMORY

Internal

1.5GB LPDDR3 RAM / 16GB eMMC

EXTERNAL

Micro SD (SDHC) up to 32GB

MICRO SD IN-BOX?

No

ADVANCED FEATURES

VIDEO TELEPHONY

Yes

Java (version)

N/A

A-GPS/GPS

Yes

BLUETOOTH (VERSION)

4.1LE

NFC

Yes

Document Viewer

Yes

Accelerometer

Yes

Other

LG GUI, Gesture Shot, Knock Code™

