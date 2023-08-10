About Cookies on This Site

LG G6 Raspberry Rose

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG G6 Raspberry Rose

H870

LG G6 Raspberry Rose

Print

All Spec

GENERAL

Phone type

Touch with rear fingerprint sensor

Design

Metal Frame & Gorilla Glass

Display

FullVision 5.7” Quad HD+ (1440x2880), 18:9 ratio, screen to body ratio: 80.7%, HDR10 & Dolby Vision™

Chipset

Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 821 (2.35Ghz Quad Core)

Size

148.9 x 71.9 x 7.9 mm

Weight (g)

163

CAMERA

Front

Front 5MP camera, wide-angle 100°, f/2.2

Rear

Dual 13MP (dual matrix 1/3.06”): * Standard 71°, f/1.8 * Wide-angle 125°, f/2.4

Key features

Square photo, manual mode (photo & video)

SOFTWARE

Software

Android 7.0 Nougat

ADVANCED FEATURES

Additional features

Water & dustproof (IP68), rear fingerprint sensor

MEMORY

Memory

4GB RAM, 32GB eMMC, micro SD slot (up to 2TB)

BATTERY

Battery

3,300mAh (embedded), Qualcomm® Quick Charge 3.0

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
WEB INFO(LG-H870)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

