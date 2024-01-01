Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
23.8'' IPS Full HD Monitor with 3-Side Virtually Borderless Design
24MP400P-B

24MP400P-B

23.8'' IPS Full HD Monitor with 3-Side Virtually Borderless Design

IPS
IPS Full HD(1920x1080)
Borderless
3-Side Virtually Borderless Design
FreeSync
AMD FreeSync™ Technology
Improved Visual Comfort
Reader Mode

Improved Visual Comfort

To help lessen eye fatigue and provide eye comfort while reading documents on a monitor, Reader Mode adjusts colour temperature and luminance similar to reading a paper book.
Flicker Safe reduces invisible flickering on the screen and provides a comfortable working environment for your eyes.
Flicker Safe

Care for Eyes

Flicker Safe reduces invisible flickering on the screen, which helps reduce eye strain. It provides a comfortable working environment for a long time.
OnScreen Control offering Easier User Interface
OnScreen Control

Easier User Interface

You can customize the workspace by splitting the display or adjusting basic monitor options with just a few mouse clicks.
Ergonomic design with features of tilt adjustment
Ergonomic Design

Comfortable Workplace

Its convenient tilt adjustments with clean uni-body design allow you to create an optimized work environment.
LG IPS Full HD Display

True Colour at Wide Angles

LG Monitor with IPS technology highlights the performance of liquid crystal displays. Response times are shortened, colour reproduction is improved, and users can view the screen at wide angles.

LG IPS Full HD Display : True Color at Wide Angle.

Alt text

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
**The figure is calculated by the estimation from LG's internal testing using model 24MP400P on March 2021. The figure may vary in real use conditions.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Comparison of Mode 'OFF' (left image) and AMD FreeSync™.
*The conventional illustrates the model is not supported in Dynamic Action Sync (DAS) feature.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*To download the latest OnScreen Control, visit LG.COM.
*The product images and OnScreen Control in the video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product and Actual OnScreen Control.
AMD FreeSync™

Fluid and Rapid Motion

With AMD FreeSync™ technology, gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement in hi-resolution and fast-paced games. It virtually reduces screen tearing and stuttering.

Clear gaming image with seamless, fluid movement when AMD FreeSync™ is on, while screen stuttering and tearing occur when AMD FreeSync™ is off.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Comparison of Mode 'OFF' (left image) and AMD FreeSync™.
3-Side Virtually Borderless Design

Immersive Experience

This display has slim bezel on three sides and doesn't interfere with dazzling precision, which allows you to create an optimized work environment through convenient tilt adjustment.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Protect Your Eyes with Eye-care Features

All Spec

DISPLAY

  • Size (Inch)

    23.8 Inch

  • Size (cm)

    60.4 cm

  • Resolution

    1920 x 1080

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Pixel Pitch

    0.2745 x 0.2745 mm

  • Brightness (Min.)

    200 cd/m²

  • Brightness (Typ.)

    250 cd/m²

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    NTSC 72% (CIE1931)

  • Colour Gamut (Typ.)

    NTSC 72% (CIE1931)

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    16.7M

  • Colour Depth (Number of Colours)

    16.7M

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    600:1

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1000:1

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster), 1ms MBR

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

FEATURES

  • Flicker safe

    Yes

  • Reader Mode

    Yes

  • Color Weakness

    Yes

  • Super Resolution+

    Yes

  • AMD FreeSync™

    Yes

  • Black Stabilizer

    Yes

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    Yes

  • Crosshair

    Yes

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Yes

SW APPLICATION

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    Yes

CONNECTIVITY

  • D-Sub

    Yes (1ea)

  • D-Sub (Max. Resolution at Hz)

    1920 x 1080 at 60Hz

  • HDMI

    Yes (1ea)

POWER

  • Type

    External Power (Adapter)

  • AC Input

    100-240Vac, 50/60Hz

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    19W

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    22W

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.3W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt

  • Wall Mountable

    75 x 75 mm

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

    539.1 x 414.3 x 211.7 mm

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)

    539.1 x 321.5 x 39.1 mm

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D)

    615 x 148 x 410 mm

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D)

    615 x 148 x 410

  • Weight with Stand

    2.6kg

  • Weight with Stand

    2.6

  • Weight without Stand

    2.3kg

  • Weight without Stand

    2.3

  • Weight in Shipping

    3.9kg

  • Weight in Shipping

    3.9

ACCESSORY

  • HDMI

    Yes

  • Others (Accessory)

    User Screw (2EA)

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

