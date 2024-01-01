We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
23.8'' IPS Full HD Monitor with 3-Side Virtually Borderless Design
True Colour at Wide Angles
LG IPS Full HD Display : True Color at Wide Angle.
**The figure is calculated by the estimation from LG's internal testing using model 24MP400P on March 2021. The figure may vary in real use conditions.
*Comparison of Mode 'OFF' (left image) and AMD FreeSync™.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The product images and OnScreen Control in the video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product and Actual OnScreen Control.
Fluid and Rapid Motion
Clear gaming image with seamless, fluid movement when AMD FreeSync™ is on, while screen stuttering and tearing occur when AMD FreeSync™ is off.
*Comparison of Mode 'OFF' (left image) and AMD FreeSync™.
Immersive Experience
Protect Your Eyes with Eye-care Features
All Spec
DISPLAY
-
Size (Inch)
23.8 Inch
-
Size (cm)
60.4 cm
-
Resolution
1920 x 1080
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Pixel Pitch
0.2745 x 0.2745 mm
-
Brightness (Min.)
200 cd/m²
-
Brightness (Typ.)
250 cd/m²
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
NTSC 72% (CIE1931)
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
16.7M
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
600:1
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1000:1
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster), 1ms MBR
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
FEATURES
-
Flicker safe
Yes
-
Reader Mode
Yes
-
Color Weakness
Yes
-
Super Resolution+
Yes
-
AMD FreeSync™
Yes
-
Black Stabilizer
Yes
-
Dynamic Action Sync
Yes
-
Crosshair
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
SW APPLICATION
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
D-Sub
Yes (1ea)
-
D-Sub (Max. Resolution at Hz)
1920 x 1080 at 60Hz
-
HDMI
Yes (1ea)
POWER
-
Type
External Power (Adapter)
-
AC Input
100-240Vac, 50/60Hz
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
19W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
22W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.3W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt
-
Wall Mountable
75 x 75 mm
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)
539.1 x 414.3 x 211.7 mm
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)
539.1 x 321.5 x 39.1 mm
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D)
615 x 148 x 410 mm
-
-
Weight with Stand
2.6kg
-
-
Weight without Stand
2.3kg
-
-
Weight in Shipping
3.9kg
-
ACCESSORY
-
HDMI
Yes
-
Others (Accessory)
User Screw (2EA)
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
