29" 21:9 UltraWide® Full HD IPS Curved LED Monitor (29” Diagonal)
All Spec
GENERAL
-
Size (Inch)
29" Curved
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Colour Gamut (CIE1931)
sRGB over 99%
-
Colour Depth(Number of Colours)
8bits, 16.7M
-
Pixel pitch(mm)
0.2628mm x 0.2628mm
-
Resolution
2560 x 1080
-
Brightness(Typ.)
300(Typ), 240(min) cd/m2
-
Contrast Ratio(Original)
1000:1 (Typ)
-
(DFC)
Mega
-
Response Time_Typ.(on/off)
14ms
-
(GTG)
5ms (High)
-
Viewing Angle(CR≥10)
178/178 (CR≥10)
JACK INPUT/OUTPUT
-
HDMI
Yes (ver1.4, 2ea)
-
DisplayPort
Yes (ver1.2)
-
Headphone Out
Yes
SPEAKER
-
Audio output (watt)
Speaker 7W*2
-
Audio Tuning
Maxx Audio
POWER
-
Type
Adapter
-
Input
100~240V
-
Normal On (typ.)
40W
-
Power Save/Sleep Mode (Max)
0.5W
-
DC Off (Max)
0.3W
-
Energy Efficiency Class (A++ to E scale)
B
FREQUENCY
-
HDMI (H-Frequency)
30 ~ 90KHz
-
HDMI (V-Frequency)
56~75Hz
-
DisplayPort (H-Frequency)
30 ~ 90KHz
-
DisplayPort (V-Frequency)
56 ~ 75Hz (FreeSync 40~75Hz)
SPECIAL FEATURES
-
Picture Mode
Custom, Reader, Photo, Cinema, Colour Weakness, FPS Game 1, FPS Game 2, RTS Game, Custom (Game)
-
Ratio
Wide, Original, Cinema 1, Cinema 2, 1 : 1
-
PIP
(PIP mode in Screen Split)
-
PBP
Yes
-
DDC/CI
Yes
-
HDCP
Yes
-
Key Lock
Yes
-
Response Time Control
Yes
-
Game Mode
Yes
-
Freesync
Yes (DP 40~75Hz)
-
DAS Mode
Yes
-
Black Stabilizer
Yes
-
Flicker Safe
Yes
-
Smart Energy saving
Yes
-
Automatic standby
Yes
-
Six Axis Control
Yes
-
Colour Calibrated
Yes
-
Dual controller
Yes
-
Screen split2.0 (in OSC)
Yes
-
My Display Preset (in OSC)
Yes
-
On Screen Control (OSC)
Yes
-
Dual EDID (H/W)
Yes
STAND
-
Tilt (Angle)
-5~20 Degree
-
Height (Range)
120mm
DIMENSION(W*D*H, MM)
-
Set (with Stand)
700.9 x 252.4 x 396.22 (Down) 700.9 x 252.4 x 516.22 (Up)
-
Set (without Stand)
700.9 x 99.0 x 316.5
-
Box
867 x 167 x483
WEIGHT(KG)
-
Set (with Stand)
7.00
-
Set (without Stand)
4.95
-
Box
10.05
WALL MOUNT
-
Wall Mount size (mm)
75 x 75 (VESA compatible)
WRAP
-
Packing Material
EPS
-
Stacking Type
Vertical
-
Stand Packing Type
Base Detach
-
Box Printing Type
Off-set
-
Handle
Hand Hole
STANDARD
-
UL (cUL)
Yes
-
TUV-Type
Yes
-
FCC-B, CE
Yes
-
CCC (for China)
Yes
-
BSMI (for Taiwan)
Yes
-
ENERGY STARsup®/sup
ENERGY STAR® Qualified
-
Erp
Yes
-
Windows
Yes
-
DisplayPort
Yes
ACCESSORY
-
Power Cord
Yes
-
HDMI
Yes
-
Cable holder
Yes
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
-
extension:pdf
