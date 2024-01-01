29" 21:9 UltraWide™ Full HD IPS Monitor with AMD FreeSync™

Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
front view
HDR technology is now applied to various content. This monitor is compatible with HDR10 (high dynamic range), supporting specific levels of color and brightness that enables viewers to enjoy the dramatic colors of the content.
HDR10

Detailed Contrast

HDR technology is now applied to various content. This monitor is compatible with HDR10 (high dynamic range), supporting specific levels of color and brightness that enables viewers to enjoy the dramatic colors of the content.
LG IPS monitor displays impeccable color accuracy. With a wide viewing angle, the IPS display boasts 99% coverage of the sRGB spectrum.
IPS with sRGB 99% (Typ.)

True Colors and Wide View

LG IPS monitor displays impeccable color accuracy. With a wide viewing angle, the IPS display boasts 99% coverage of the sRGB spectrum.
You can customize the workspace by splitting the display or adjusting basic monitor options with just a few mouse clicks.
OnScreen Control

Control with a Few Clicks

You can customize the workspace by splitting the display or adjusting basic monitor options with just a few mouse clicks.
This streamlined display features a slim bezel on three sides and no distractions from the dazzlingly precise, lifelike image while 7W Stereo Speakers with MaxxAudio® completes your immersive experience.
Waves MaxxAudio®

Immersive Sound System

This streamlined display features a slim bezel on three sides and no distractions from the dazzlingly precise, lifelike image while two 7W Stereo Speakers with MaxxAudio® completes your immersive experience.
1ms MBR helps smooth gameplay, reducing blur and ghosting. Dynamic and fast-paced objects amidst all the action can give gamers a competitive edge.
1ms MBR

Incredible Speed to Victory

1ms MBR helps smooth gameplay, reducing blur and ghosting. Dynamic and fast-paced objects amidst all the action can give gamers a competitive edge.
With AMD FreeSync™ technology, gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement in hi-resolution and fast-paced games. It virtually reduces screen tearing and stuttering.
AMD FreeSync™

Fluid and Rapid Motion

With AMD FreeSync™ technology, gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement in hi-resolution and fast-paced games. It virtually reduces screen tearing and stuttering.

Reader Mode

Flicker Safe

  • Conventional
  • Off
  • Off
29" 21:9 UltraWide™ Full HD Display

See More, Do More

See more and do more on this UltraWide™ Full HD (2560x1080) screen. With 33% more onscreen space in width than the FHD resolution (1920x1080) display, you can multitask effectively-without shifting through programs.

See more and do more on this UltraWide™ Full HD (2560x1080) screen. With 33% more onscreen space in width than the FHD resolution (1920x1080) display, you can multitask effectively— without shifting through programs.

*To download the latest OnScreen Control, click the DOWNLOAD button.
*The product images and OnScreen Control in the video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product and Actual OnScreen Control.
*The features may not function properly depending on the PC that the user is using.
USB Type-C™ (DisplayPort Alt Mode)

Easy Connectivity

LG 29WQ600 features a USB Type-C™ port supports DisplayPort Alt Mode. Simply using the one USB Type-C™ cable, full DisplayPort image signals can be transferred to an external monitor without dedicated display cables or active adapters.

LG 29WQ600 features a USB Type-C™ port supports DisplayPort Alt Mode. Simply using the one USB Type-C™ cable, full DisplayPort image signals can be transferred to an external monitor without dedicated display cables or active adapters.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*1ms Motion Blur Reduction causes lowered luminance, and the following features cannot be used while it is activated : AMD FreeSync™.
*Flicker may occur during 1ms MBR operation.
Ergonomic Design

Sleek and Comfortable Design

Find your ideal viewing position with the titling adjustable stand and maximize your experience with a three-sided virtually borderless design.

Find your ideal viewing position with the titling adjustable stand and maximize your experience with a three-sided virtually borderless design.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*To work properly, the usb type-c cable is required(sold separately).
*The USB Type-C™ port on this monitor is compatible with USB Type-C™ (DisplayPort Alt Mode)-enabled laptop and smart devices, not supporting power delivery.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Enhance Your Gaming Experience

Enhance Your Gaming Experience

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Comparison of Mode 'OFF' (left image) and AMD FreeSync™.
*The conventional illustrates the LG's model is not supported in Dynamic Action Sync(DAS) feature.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Protect Your Eyes with Eye-care Features

Protect Your Eyes with Eye-care Features

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Above feature may vary depending on real use conditions that the user is using.

LG UltraWide™ Monitor

All Spec

All Spec

INFO

  • Product name

    UltraWide

  • Year

    Y22

DISPLAY

  • Size (Inch)

    29 Inch

  • Size (cm)

    73.0 cm

  • Resolution

    2560 x 1080

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    21:9

  • Pixel Pitch

    0.2626x0.2628 mm

  • Brightness (Min.)

    200 cd/m²

  • Brightness (Typ.)

    250 cd/m²

  • Color Gamut (Min.)

    sRGB 90% (CIE1931)

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    16.7M

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    700:1

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1000:1

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Curvature

    NO

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    YES

  • VESA DisplayHDR™

    NO

  • HDR Effect

    YES

  • Nano IPS™ Technology

    NO

  • Color Calibrated in Factory

    YES

  • HW Calibration

    NO

  • Auto Brightness

    NO

  • Flicker safe

    YES

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • Color Weakness

    YES

  • Super Resolution+

    YES

  • Motion Blur Reduction Tech.

    YES

  • NVIDIA G-Sync™

    NO

  • AMD FreeSync™

    YES

  • FreeSync (Low Frame Conpensation)

    NO

  • Black Stabilizer

    YES

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YES

  • Crosshair

    YES

  • FPS Counter

    NO

  • OverClocking

    NO

  • User Defined Key

    NO

  • Auto Input Switch

    YES

  • RGB LED Lighting

    NO

  • PBP

    NO

  • PIP

    NO

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • Camera

    NO

  • Mic

    NO

SW APPLICATION

  • LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)

    NO

  • Dual Controller

    YES

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    YES

  • LG UltraGear™ Control Center

    NO

  • LG UltraGear™ Studio

    NO

CONNECTIVITY

  • D-Sub

    NO

  • DVI-D

    NO

  • HDMI

    Yes (1ea)

  • DisplayPort

    Yes (1ea)

  • DP Version

    1.4

  • Thunderbolt

    NO

  • Thunderbolt(USB-C Compatiblity)

    NO

  • Thunderbolt (Data Transsmission)

    NO

  • USB-C

    YES (1ea)

  • USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)

    2560 x 1080 at 100Hz

  • USB-C (DP Alternate Mode)

    YES

  • USB-C (Data Transsmission)

    NO

  • Daisy Chain

    NO

  • USB Upstream Port

    NO

  • USB Downstream Port

    NO

  • Built-in KVM

    NO

  • LAN (RJ-45)

    NO

  • SPDIF out

    NO

  • Audio In

    NO

  • Mic In

    NO

  • Headphone out

    YES

  • Line out

    NO

SOUND

  • Speaker

    7W x 2

  • Bluetooth Conectivity

    NO

  • DTS HP:X

    NO

  • Maxx Audio

    YES

  • Rich Bass

    NO

POWER

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    22W

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    28W

  • Power Consumption (Energy Star)

    13W

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.3W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt

  • Wall Mountable

    100 x 100 mm

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

    688.5 x 406.6 x 223.8 mm

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)

    688.5 x 313.4 x 45.3 mm

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D)

    822 x 413 x 159 mm

  • Weight with Stand

    4.5 kg

  • Weight without Stand

    4.0 kg

  • Weight in Shipping

    6.8 kg

ACCESSORY

  • D-Sub

    NO

  • DVI-D

    NO

  • HDMI

    YES

  • Display Port

    NO

  • Thunderbolt

    NO

  • USB Type C

    NO

  • USB A to B

    NO

  • Remote Controller

    NO

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

