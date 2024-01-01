We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
34" 21:9 UltraWide® WQHD IPS LED Monitor (34" Diagonal)
All Spec
GENERAL
-
Size (Inch)
34" Flat
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Colour Gamut (CIE1931)
sRGB over 99%
-
Color Depth(Number of Colors)
10bits (8bit+FRC), 1.07B
-
Pixel Pitch(mm)
0.2325 mm x 0.2325 mm
-
Resolution
3440 x 1440
-
Brightness (Typ.)
300(Typ), 240(min) cd/m2
-
Contrast Ratio (Original)
1000:1 (Typ)
-
(DFC)
Mega
-
Response Time_Typ. (on/off)
14ms
-
(GTG)
5ms (High)
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178/178 (CR≥10)
JACK INPUT/OUTPUT
-
HDMI
Yes (ver2.0, 2ea)
-
DisplayPort
Yes (ver1.2)
-
Thunderbolt
Yes (2ea)
-
Headphone Out
Yes
-
USB Up-stream
Yes (USB3.0 1ea)
-
USB Down-stream
Yes (USB3.0 2ea) * included Quick Charge for port 1
SPEAKER
-
Audio output (watt)
Speaker 7W*2
-
Audio Tuning
Maxx Audio
POWER
-
Input
100~240V
-
Normal On (typ.)
70W
-
Power Save/Sleep Mode (Max)
1.2W
-
DC Off (Max)
0.3W
-
Energy Efficiency Class (A++ to E scale)
B
FREQUENCY
-
HDMI (H-Frequency)
30 ~ 90KHz
-
HDMI (V-Frequency)
56 ~ 61Hz
-
DisplayPort (H-Frequency)
30 ~ 90KHz
-
DisplayPort (V-Frequency)
56 ~ 61Hz (FreeSync 40~60Hz)
-
Thunderbolt (H-Frequency)
30 ~ 90KHz
-
Thunderbolt (V-Frequency)
56 ~ 61Hz
SPECIAL FEATURES
-
Picture Mode
Custom, Reader, Photo, Cinema, Dark Room 1, Dark Room 2, Color Weakness, FPS Game 1, FPS Game 2, RTS Game, Custom (Game), Calibration 1, Calibration 2
-
Ratio
Wide, Original, Cinema 1, Cinema 2, 1 : 1
-
PIP
- (PIP mode in Screen Split)
-
PBP
Yes
-
DDC/CI
Yes
-
HDCP
Yes
-
Key Lock
Yes
-
Response Time Control
Yes
-
Quick Charge
Yes
-
Freesync
Yes (DP 40~60Hz)
-
Game mode
Yes
-
DAS Mode
Yes
-
Black Stabilizer
Yes
-
Flicker safe
Yes
-
Smart Energy saving
Yes
-
Automatic Standby
Yes
-
Reader Mode
Yes (Picture Mode)
-
Six Axis Control
Yes
-
Colour Calibrated
Yes
-
H/W Calibration (True Colour Finder)
Yes
-
Dual controller
Yes
-
Screen split2.0 (in OSC)
Yes
-
My Display Preset (in OSC)
Yes
-
On Screen Control (OSC)
Yes
-
Dual EDID (H/W)
Yes
STAND
-
Tilt (Angle)
-5~20 Degree
-
Height (Range)
120mm
DIMENSION(W*D*H, MM)
-
Set (with Stand)
829.9 x 252.4 x 428.9 (Down) '829.9 x 252.4 x 548.9 (Up)
-
Set (without Stand)
829.9 x 49.2 x 379.8
-
Box
978 x 207 x 522
WEIGHT(KG)
-
Set (with Stand)
8.4
-
Set (without Stand)
6.3
-
Box
11.3
WALL MOUNT
-
Wall Mount size (mm)
100 x 100 (VESA compatible)
WRAP
-
Packing Material
EPS
-
Stacking Type
Vertical
-
Stand Packing Type
Base Detach
-
Box Printing Type
Off-set
-
Handle
Hand Hole
STANDARD
-
UL (cUL)
Yes
-
TUV-Type
Yes
-
FCC-B, CE
Yes
-
CCC (for China)
Yes
-
BSMI (for Taiwan)
Yes
-
Erp
Yes
-
Windows
Yes
-
DisplayPort
Yes
ACCESSORY
-
Power Cord
Yes
-
HDMI
Yes
-
DisplayPort
Yes
-
Cable holder
Yes
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
-
extension:pdf
