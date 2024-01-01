We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
34” 21:9 UltraWide™ WUHD (5120 x 2160) Nano IPS Display
All Spec
GENERAL
-
Size (Inch / cm)
34"/86.4cm
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
21:9
-
Colour Gamut (CIE1976)
DCI-P3 98% (typ.), DCI-P3 90% (min.)
-
Colour Depth (Num of Colours)
1.07B
-
Pixel Pitch (mm)
0.1554 x 0.1554
-
Resolution
5120 x 2160
-
Brightness (Typ.)
450 (Typ.), 360 (Min.) cd/m2
-
Contrast Ratio (Original)
1200:1 (Typ), 740:1 (Min.)
-
(GTG)
5ms (faster)
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178/178
-
Surface Treatment
Anti glare, 3H
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
HDR10
JACK INPUT/OUTPUT
-
HDMI
Yes (2ea)
-
DisplayPort
Yes (1ea)
-
Thunderbolt
Yes (1ea)
-
USB Type-C
Yes (1ea)
-
USB Up-stream
Yes (1ea/ver2.0)
-
USB Down-stream
Yes (2ea/ver3.0)
-
Headphone Out
Yes
SPEAKER
-
Audio output (watt)
5W x 2ch
-
Audio Tuning
Rich Bass
POWER
-
Type
Built-in
-
Input
100 ~240 , 50/60Hz
-
Normal On (typ.)
70W (typ.), 200W (max.)
-
Power Save/Sleep Mode(Max)
1.2W
-
DC Off (Max)
0.3W
-
Thunderbolt (Power Delivery)
85W
FREQUENCY
-
HDMI (Max Resolution / Hz)
5120x2160 at 60Hz
-
DisplayPort (Max Resolution / Hz)
5120x2160 at 60Hz
-
USB-C (Max Resolution / Hz)
5120x2160 at 60Hz
-
Thunderbolt (Max. Resolution at Hz)
60Hz
SPECIAL FEATURE
-
HDR 10
Yes
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
DisplayHDR™ 600
-
HDR Effect
Yes
-
Nano IPS™ Technology
Yes
-
Wide Colour Gamut
Yes
-
Colour Calibrated
Yes
-
HW Calibration
Yes
-
Auto Brightness
Yes
-
Colour weakness
Yes
-
Dynamic Action Sync
Yes
-
PBP
Yes (2PBP)
-
Smart Energy saving
Yes
-
True Colour Pro
Yes
-
Dual controller
Yes
STAND
-
Tilt (Angle)
Yes
-
Height(mm)
Yes
-
Wall Mount (mm)
100 x 100
DIMENSION(W*D*H, MM)
-
Set (with Stand)
816.9 x 234.3 x 559 (Up)
816.9 x 234.3 x 449 (Down)
-
Set (without Stand)
816.9 x 57.1 x 359.8
-
Box
982 x 191 x 527
-
Wall Mount size (mm)
100x100
WEIGHT(KG)
-
Set (with Stand)
9.0
-
Set (without Stand)
7.7
-
Box
12.3
ACCESSORY
-
DisplayPort
Yes
-
Thunderbolt
Yes
-
USB Type A to B
Yes
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
