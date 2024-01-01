Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Specs

Reviews

Support

38UC99-W

38" 21:9 UltraWide® WQHD IPS Curved  LED Monitor (37.5” Diagonal)

All Spec

GENERAL

  • Size (Inch / cm)

    38" Curved

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Colour Gamut (CIE1931)

    sRGB over 99%

  • Colour Depth (Num of Colours)

    10bits (8bit+FRC), 1.07B

  • Pixel Pitch (mm)

    0.229 x 0.229

  • Resolution

    3840 x 1600

  • Brightness (Typ.)

    300(Typ), 240(min) cd/m2

  • Contrast Ratio (Original)

    1000:1 (Typ)

  • (DFC)

    Mega

  • Response Time_Typ. (on/off)

    14ms

  • (GTG)

    5ms (High)

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178/178 (CR≥10)

JACK INPUT/OUTPUT

  • HDMI

    Yes (ver2.0, 2ea)

  • DisplayPort

    Yes (ver1.2)

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Headphone Out

    Yes

  • USB Down-stream

    Yes (USB3.0 2ea) * included Quick Charge for port 1

SPEAKER

  • Audio output (watt)

    Speaker 10W*2 with Bluetooth

  • Audio Tuning

    (Rich Bass)

POWER

  • Type

    Adapter

  • Input

    100~240Vac, 50/60Hz

  • Ouptput (USB Type-C PD)

    60W

  • Normal On (EPA7.0)

    120W

  • Normal On (typ.)

    57W

  • Power Save/Sleep Mode (Max)

    1.2W

  • DC Off (Max)

    0.3W

  • Energy Efficiency Class (A++ to E scale)

    B

FREQUENCY

  • HDMI (H-Frequency)

    30 ~ 101KHz

  • HDMI (V-Frequency)

    56 ~ 61Hz

  • DisplayPort (H-Frequency)

    30 ~ 101KHz

  • DisplayPort (V-Frequency)

    56 ~ 61Hz (FreeSync 52~75Hz)

  • USB-C (H-Frequency)

    30 ~ 101KHz

  • USB-C (V-Frequency)

    56 ~ 61Hz

SPECIAL FEATURES

  • Picture Mode

    Custom, Reader, Photo, Cinema, Dark Room 1, Dark Room 2, Color Weakness, FPS Game 1, FPS Game 2, RTS Game, Custom (Game)

  • Ratio

    Wide, Original, Cinema 1, Cinema 2, 1 : 1

  • PIP

    - (PIP mode in Screen Split)

  • PBP

    Yes

  • DDC/CI

    Yes

  • HDCP

    Yes

  • Key Lock

    Yes

  • Response Time Control

    Yes

  • Quick Charge

    Yes

  • Freesync

    Yes (DP 52~75Hz)

  • Game Mode

    Yes

  • DAS Mode

    Yes

  • Black Stabilizer

    Yes

  • 1ms Motion Blur Reduction

    Yes

  • Flicker Safe

    Yes

  • Smart Energy saving

    Yes

  • Automatic standby

    Yes

  • Reader Mode

    Yes (included in Picture Mode)

  • Six Axis Control

    Yes

  • SUPER+Resolution

    Yes

  • Colour Calibrated

    Yes

  • Dual controller

    Yes

  • Screen split2.0 (in OSC)

    Yes

  • My Display Preset (in OSC)

    Yes

  • On Screen Control (OSC)

    Yes

  • Dual EDID (H/W)

    Yes

  • One Click Stand Set-up

    Yes

STAND

  • Tilt (Angle)

    -5~15 Degree

  • Height (Range)

    110mm

DIMENSIONS - WXDXH(MM)

  • Set (with Stand)

    897.2 x 230.4 x 466.2

  • Set (without Stand)

    897.2 x 91.5 x 394.0

  • Box

    1053 x 207 x 538

WEIGHT(KG)

  • Set (with Stand)

    9.3

  • Set (without Stand)

    7.7

  • Box

    13.2

WALL MOUNT

  • Wall Mount size (mm)

    100 x 100 (VESA compatible)

WRAP

  • Packing Material

    EPS

  • Stacking Type

    Vertical

  • Stand Packing Type

    Base Detach

  • Box Printing Type

    Offset

  • Handle

    Hand Hole

STANDARD

  • UL (cUL)

    Yes

  • TUV-Type

    Yes

  • FCC-B, CE

    Yes

  • CCC (for China)

    Yes

  • BSMI (for Taiwan)

    Yes

  • Erp

    Yes

  • Windows

    Yes

  • DisplayPort

    Yes

ACCESSORY

  • Power Cord

    Yes

  • HDMI

    Yes

  • DisplayPort

    Yes

  • USB Type C to C

    Yes

  • USB Type A to C

    Yes

  • Cable holder

    Yes

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

