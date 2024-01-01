We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
38" 21:9 UltraWide® WQHD+ IPS Curved Monitor
All Spec
GENERAL
-
Size (Inch / cm)
37.5"/95.25cm Curved
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Colour Gamut (CIE1931)
sRGB 99% (Typ.)
-
Colour Depth (Num of Colours)
10bits (8bit+FRC), 1.07B
-
Pixel Pitch (mm)
0.229 x 0.229
-
Resolution
3840 x 1600
-
Brightness (Typ.)
300(Typ), 240(min) cd/m2
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
HDR10
-
Contrast Ratio (Original)
1000:1 (Typ)
-
(DFC)
Mega
-
(GTG)
5ms(High)
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178/178
JACK INPUT/OUTPUT
-
HDMI
Yes (ver2.0, 2ea)
-
DisplayPort
Yes (ver. 1.2 (HDR Support), 1ea)
-
USB Type-C
Yes
-
Headphone Out
Yes
-
USB Down-stream
Yes (USB3.0 2ea)
SPEAKER
-
Audio output (watt)
Speaker 10W*2 with Bluetooth
-
Audio Tuning
Rich Bass
POWER
-
Type
Adapter
-
Input
100 ~240 , 50/60Hz
-
Output (USB Type-C PD)
60W
-
Normal On (typ.)
70W
-
Power Save/Sleep Mode(Max)
1.2W
-
DC Off (Max)
0.3W
-
Energy Efficiency Class (A - G)
G
FREQUENCY
-
HDMI (H-Frequency)
30 ~ 130KHz
-
HDMI (V-Frequency)
56 ~ 75Hz (FreeSync 52~75Hz)
-
DisplayPort (H-Frequency)
30 ~ 130KHz
-
DisplayPort (V-Frequency)
56 ~ 75Hz (FreeSync 52~75Hz)
SPECIAL FEATURE
-
Picture Mode
(Non HDR Contents) --> Custom, HDR Effect, Reader,Photo, Cinema, Dark Room1/2, Color Weakness, FPS1 Game/FPS2 Game, RTS Game, Custom (Game), (HDR Contents) --> HDR Vivid, HDR Cinema , HDR Game, HDR Standard
-
Ratio
Wide, Original, Cinema 1, Cinema 2, 1 : 1
-
PIP
- (PIP mode in Screen Split)
-
DDC/CI
Yes
-
HDCP
HDCP2.2 / HDCP1.4
-
Key Lock
Yes
-
Response Time Control
Yes
-
Freesync
Yes
-
Game Mode
Yes
-
DAS Mode
Yes
-
Black Stabilizer
Yes
-
Flicker Safe
Yes
-
Smart Energy saving
Yes
-
Automatic standby
Yes
-
Reader Mode
Yes (Picture Mode)
-
Six Axis Control
Yes
-
Super resolution +
Yes
-
Colour Calibrated
Yes
-
Dual controller
Yes
-
Screen split2.0 (in OSC)
Yes
-
My Display Preset (in OSC)
Yes
-
OnScreen Control (OSC)
Yes
-
Dual EDID (H/W)
Yes
-
One Click Stand Set-up
Yes
COLOUR
-
Front
Silver (Spray)
-
B/Cover
White High glossy
-
Stand
Silver Spray
-
Base
Silver Metal (Spray)
STAND
-
Tilt (Angle)
-5~15 Degree
-
Height(mm)
100
DIMENSION(W*D*H, MM)
-
Set (with Stand)
897.2 x 234.9 x 496.3 (Down)
897.2 x 234.9 x 596.3 (Up)
-
Set (without Stand)
897.2 x 91.5 x 394.0
-
Box
1058 x 212 x 545
-
Wall Mount size (mm)
100 x 100 (VESA compatible)
WEIGHT(KG)
-
Set (with Stand)
9.0
-
Set (without Stand)
7.7
-
Box
13.2
STANDARD
-
UL (cUL)
Yes
-
TUV-Type
Yes
-
FCC-B, CE
Yes
-
CCC (for China)
Yes
-
BSMI (for Taiwan)
Yes
-
Erp
Yes
-
Windows10
Yes
-
DisplayPort
Yes
ACCESSORY
-
Power Cord
Yes
-
HDMI
Yes
-
DisplayPort
Yes
-
USB Type C to C
Yes
-
USB Type A to C
Yes
-
Cable holder
Yes
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
