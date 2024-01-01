Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
38" UltraWide™ QHD+ (3840 x 1600) Curved HDR IPS Monitor
38WN75C

38" UltraWide™ QHD+ (3840 x 1600) Curved HDR IPS Monitor

front view
All Spec

GENERAL

  • Size (Inch / cm)

    38" / 95.29 cm Curved

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Colour Gamut (CIE1931)

    sRGB 99% (Typ.)

  • Colour Depth (Num of Colours)

    1.07B

  • Pixel Pitch (mm)

    0.2291 x 0.2291

  • Aspect Ratio

    21:9

  • Resolution

    3440 x 1440

  • Brightness (Typ.)

    300 (Typ), 240 (min) cd/m2

  • Contrast Ratio (Original)

    1000:1 (Typ), 700:1 (Min.)

  • Response Time(GTG)

    5ms (Faster)

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178/178

JACK INPUT/OUTPUT

  • HDMI

    Yes (2ea)

  • DisplayPort

    Yes (ver1.4, 1ea)

  • Headphone Out

    Yes

SOUND

  • Speaker

    NO

POWER

  • Type

    Adapter

  • Input

    100-240Vac, 50/60Hz

  • Normal On (typ.)

    60W

  • Normal On (Max)

    65W

  • DC Off (Max)

    0.3W

FREQUENCY

  • HDMI (Max Resolution/Hz)

    3840 x 1600 @ 75Hz

  • DisplayPort (Max Resolution/Hz)

    3840 x 1600 @ 75Hz

RESOLUTION

  • PC (HDMI)

    3840 x 1600 @ 75Hz

  • DisplayPort

    3840 x 1600 @ 75Hz

SPECIAL FEATURE

  • HDR 10

    Yes

  • HDR Effect

    Yes

  • Colour Calibrated

    Yes

  • Flicker Safe

    Yes

  • Reader Mode

    Yes

  • Colour weakness

    Yes

  • Super Resolution+

    Yes

  • Black Stabilizer

    Yes

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    Yes

  • Smart Energy saving

    Yes

  • Dual controller

    Yes

  • OnScreen Control (OSC)

    Yes

STAND

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height

  • Wall Mount (mm)

    100 x 100

DIMENSION(W*D*H, MM)

  • Set (with Stand)

    897.2 x 234.9 x 596.3

  • Set (without Stand)

    897.2 x 91.5 x 394.0

  • Box

    1058 x 212 x 545

  • Wall Mount size (mm)

    100 x 100

WEIGHT(KG)

  • Set (with Stand)

    8.5

  • Set (without Stand)

    7.2

  • Box

    11.8

ACCESSORY

  • HDMI

    Yes

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

