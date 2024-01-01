We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
27" 4K UHD IPS LED Monitor
All Spec
GENERAL
-
Size (Inch / cm)
27“ / 68.6cm
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Colour Gamut (CIE1931)
sRGB 99% (Typ)
-
Colour Depth (Num of Colours)
10bit(8bit + A-FRC)
-
Pixel Pitch (mm)
0.1554 x 0.1554
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
Brightness (Typ.)
Peak 450nits, Typical 350nits, Min 280nits
-
Contrast Ratio (Original)
1000:1 (Typ)
-
(DFC)
Mega, On/Off
-
(GTG)
5ms (High)
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178/178
-
Surface Treatment
Anti-Glare 3H
JACK INPUT/OUTPUT
-
HDMI
Yes x2 (ver 2.0), (HDR support)
-
DisplayPort
Yes (ver. 1.2 (HDR Support), 1ea)
-
Jack Location (Signal Input)
Rear
-
Headphone Out
Yes
-
Jack Location (Audio Output)
Rear
SOUND
-
Speaker
NO
POWER
-
Type
Adapter (48W)
-
Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Normal On (typ.)
45W
-
Power Save/Sleep Mode(Max)
0.5W
-
DC Off (Max)
0.3W
-
Energy Efficiency Class (A++ to E scale)
A
FREQUENCY
-
HDMI (H-Frequency)
30 ~ 135kHz
-
HDMI (V-Frequency)
56 ~ 61Hz
-
DisplayPort (H-Frequency)
30 ~ 135kHz
-
DisplayPort (V-Frequency)
56 ~ 61Hz
-
FreeSync (V-Frequency)
Basic : 48~60Hz / Extended : 40~60Hz (HDMI / DP)
RESOLUTION
-
PC (HDMI)
3840x2160@60Hz
-
PC (DP)
3840x2160@60Hz
-
Video (HDMI)
3840x2160@60Hz
CONTROL KEY
-
Key Number (Power Key Included)
1 Joystick
-
Key Type
Joystick
-
LED Color(On mode)
White (For a few seconds)(Power LED ON : White)
-
LED Colour (Power save mode)
Off (Power LED ON : White Blinking)
-
[ Key Location ]
Bottom
OSD
-
Languange(Country)
Chinese (Simplified, Traditional), English, German, French, Spanish, Italian, Swedish, Finnish, Portuguese, Portuguese (Brazil), Polish, Russian, Greek, Ukrainian, Japanese, Korean, Hindi
-
Number of Language
18
SPECIAL FEATURE
-
PC
WIDE/ORIGINAL/1:1
-
Video
WIDE/ORIGINAL/1:1
-
HDR
Yes
-
sRGB
Yes
-
DDC/CI
Yes
-
HDCP
HDMI & DP, Yes (2.2)
-
Reader Mode
Yes
-
Flicker Safe
Yes
-
Six Axis Control
Yes
-
Plug & Play
Yes
-
Factory Calibrated
Yes
-
OnScreen Control (OSC)
Yes
-
SUPER+Resolution
Yes
-
Black Equalizer
Yes
-
DAS Mode
Yes
-
Freesync
Yes
-
Dual controller
Yes
COLOUR
-
Front
Black (Texture)
-
B/Cover
White Texture
-
Stand
Silver
-
Base
Pearl (Silver)
STAND
-
Base Detchable
Yes
-
Tilt (Angle)
-5º ~ 15º
DIMENSION(W*D*H, MM)
-
Set (with Stand)
613.1 x 209.4 x 455.2
-
Set (without Stand)
613.1 x 73.0 x 364.4
-
Box
694 x 148 x 436
-
Wall Mount size (mm)
100x100
WEIGHT(KG)
-
Set (with Stand)
5.2
-
Set (without Stand)
4.7
-
Box
7.5
STANDARD
-
UL(cUL)
Yes
-
TUV-Type
Yes
-
CB
Yes
-
FCC-B, CE
Yes
-
KC
Yes
-
VCCI
Yes
-
Erp
Yes
-
ROHS, REACH
Yes
-
Windows 10
Yes
-
DisplayPort
Yes
-
FreeSync
Yes
ACCESSORY
-
Power Cord
Yes
-
DP to DP
Yes (White)
-
HDMI
Yes (White)
-
Easy Setup Guide
Yes
-
Calibration Report(Paper)
Yes
-
S/W Install CD
Yes (OnScreen Control),(Dual Controller / True Color Pro : LGE Website Download)
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
-
extension:pdf
