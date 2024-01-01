We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
27” UHD 4K Monitor
All Spec
GENERAL
-
Size (Inch / cm)
27"/68.6cm
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Colour Gamut (CIE1931)
sRGB 99%
-
Colour Depth (Num of Colours)
1.07B
-
Pixel Pitch (mm)
0.1554 x 0.1554
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
Brightness (Typ.)
350cd/m² (Typ.) 280cd/m² (Min.)
-
Contrast Ratio (Original)
1000:1 (Typ), 700:1 (Min.)
-
Response Time(GTG)
5ms (Faster)
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178/178
-
Surface Treatment
Anti-Glare 3H
JACK INPUT/OUTPUT
-
HDMI
Yes (2ea)
-
DisplayPort
Yes (ver1.4, 1ea)
-
USB Type-C
Yes (1ea), DP Alternate Mode, Data Transmission, Power Delivery = 60W
-
USB Down-stream
Yes (2ea/ver3.0)
-
Headphone Out
Yes
SPEAKER
-
Audio output
5W x 2
-
Type
MAXX Audio
POWER
-
Type
Adapter
-
Input
100-240Vac, 50/60Hz
-
Normal On (typ.)
40W
-
Normal On (Max)
130W
-
Power Save/Sleep Mode(Max)
Under 0.5W (HDMI/DP input condition)
-
DC Off (Max)
0.3W
-
Energy Efficiency Class (A - G)
G
FREQUENCY
-
HDMI (Max Resolution / Hz)
3840 x 2160/60Hz
-
DisplayPort (Max Resolution / Hz)
3840 x 2160/60Hz
-
USB-C (Max Resolution / Hz)
3840 x 2160/60Hz
RESOLUTION
-
PC (HDMI)
3840x2160@60Hz
-
DisplayPort
3840x2160@60Hz
-
PC (USB-C)
3840x2160@60Hz
SPECIAL FEATURE
-
HDR 10
Yes
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
DisplayHDR™ 400
-
HDR Effect
Yes
-
Colour Calibrated
Yes
-
HW Calibration
Yes
-
Flicker Safe
Yes
-
Reader Mode
Yes
-
Colour weakness
Yes
-
Super Resolution+
Yes
-
RADEON FreeSync™
Yes
-
Black Stabilizer
Yes
-
Dynamic Action Sync
Yes
-
Smart Energy saving
Yes
-
True Color Pro
Yes
-
Dual controller
Yes
-
OnScreen Control (OSC)
Yes
STAND
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Pivot
-
Wall Mount (mm)
100 x 100
DIMENSION(W*D*H, MM)
-
Set (with Stand)
613.1 x 234.2 x 559.5 (Up)
613.1 x 234.2 x 449.5 (Down)
-
Set (without Stand)
613.1 x 44.6 x 364.4
-
Box
690 x 210 x 492
-
Wall Mount size (mm)
100x100
WEIGHT(KG)
-
Set (with Stand)
6.1
-
Set (without Stand)
4.8
-
Box
9.0
ACCESSORY
-
HDMI
Yes
-
DisplayPort
Yes
-
USB
Yes (Type C)
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
