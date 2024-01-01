We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
32" UHD 4K Monitor
All Spec
GENERAL
-
Size (Inch / cm)
31.5" / 80cm
-
Panel Type
VA
-
Colour Gamut (CIE1931)
DCI-P3 95%
-
Colour Depth (Num of Colours)
10bit (8bit + A-FRC)
-
Pixel Pitch (mm)
0.181 x 0.181
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
Brightness (Typ.)
Typical 300nits, Min 220nits
-
Contrast Ratio (Original)
3000:1 (Typ)
-
(DFC)
Mega, On/Off
-
(GTG)
4ms (Fast)
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178/178
-
Surface Treatment
Anti-Glare 3H
JACK INPUT/OUTPUT
-
HDMI
Yes x2 (ver 2.0)
-
DisplayPort
Yes x1 (ver 1.2)
-
Jack Location (Signal Input)
Rear
-
Headphone Out
Yes
-
Jack Location (Audio Output)
Rear
SPEAKER
-
Audio output
5W x 2
POWER
-
Input
100~240Vac, 50/60Hz
-
Normal On (EPA)
39W
-
Normal On (typ.)
50W
-
Power Save/Sleep Mode(Max)
0.5W
-
DC Off (Max)
0.3W
-
Energy Efficiency Class (A++ to E scale)
A
FREQUENCY
-
HDMI (H-Frequency)
30kHz ~ 135kHz
-
HDMI (V-Frequency)
56Hz ~ 61Hz
-
DisplayPort (H-Frequency)
30kHz ~ 135kHz
-
DisplayPort (V-Frequency)
56Hz ~ 61Hz
-
Display Port (FreeSync V-Frequency Range)
Basic : 48~60Hz / Extended : 40~60Hz
(HDMI / DP)
RESOLUTION
-
PC (HDMI)
3840 x 2160 @ 60Hz
-
PC (DP)
3840 x 2160 @ 60Hz
-
Video (HDMI)
3840 x 2160 @ 60Hz
CONTROL KEY
-
Key Number (Power Key Included)
1 Joystick
-
Key Type
Joystick
-
LED Colour (On mode)
White
-
LED Colour (Power save mode)
Off
-
[ Key Location ]
Bottom
OSD
-
Languange(Country)
Chinese (Simplified, Traditional), English, German, French, Spanish, Italian, Swedish, Finnish, Portuguese, Portuguese (Brazil), Polish, Russian, Greek, Ukrainian, Japanese, Korean
-
Number of Language
17
SPECIAL FEATURE
-
PC
WIDE/ORIGINAL/1:1
-
Video
WIDE/ORIGINAL/1:1
-
sRGB
Yes
-
DDC/CI
Yes
-
HDCP
HDMI & DP, Yes (2.2)
-
Reader Mode
Yes
-
Flicker Safe
Yes
-
Six Axis Control
Yes
-
Factory Calibrated
Yes
-
Plug & Play
Yes
-
On Screen Control
Yes
-
SUPER+Resolution
Yes
-
Black Equalizer
Yes
-
DAS Mode
Yes
-
Freesync
Yes
-
Dual controller
Yes
COLOUR
-
Front
Matt Black
-
B/Cover
Matt Black
-
Stand
Hairline+Texture
-
Base
Hairline+Texture
STAND
-
Base Detchable
Yes
-
Tilt (Angle)
-5º ~ 20º
-
Height(mm)
120mm
DIMENSION(W*D*H, MM)
-
Set (with Stand)
728.1 x 236.8 x 458.2
-
Set (without Stand)
728.1 x 49.9 x 424.6
-
Box
890 x 219 x 513
-
Wall Mount size (mm)
100x100
WEIGHT(KG)
-
Set (with Stand)
7.1
-
Set (without Stand)
5.3
-
Box
10.62
STUFFING
-
Pallet (20ft/40ft/40ft HC)
216 / 468 / 520 (EU)
WRAP
-
Packing Material
EPS
-
Stacking Type
Horizontal
-
Stand Packing Type
detached
-
Box Printing Type
Flexo
-
Handle
Handle Hole
STANDARD
-
TCO 6.0
Yes (version 7.0)
-
UL(cUL)
Yes
-
TUV-Type
Yes
-
CB
Yes
-
FCC-B, CE
Yes
-
KC
Yes
-
EPA
Yes(7.0)
-
ERP
Yes
-
ROHS, REACH
Yes
-
Windows 10
Yes
-
FreeSync
Yes
ACCESSORY
-
Power Cord
Yes
-
DP to DP
Yes
-
HDMI
Yes
-
Easy Setup Guide
Yes
-
Calibration Report(Paper)
Yes
-
S/W Install CD
Yes (OnScreen Control, Dual Controller)
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
-
extension:pdf
