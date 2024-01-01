Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
32" 4K UHD IPS LED Monitor with HDR10 (31.5" Diagonal)
32UD99_EU new Erp label.pdf
Energy Grade : EU
Product Information Sheet

Specs

Reviews

Support

32" 4K UHD IPS LED Monitor with HDR10 (31.5" Diagonal)

32UD99_EU new Erp label.pdf
Energy Grade : EU
Product Information Sheet
32UD99

32" 4K UHD IPS LED Monitor with HDR10 (31.5" Diagonal)

Print

All Spec

GENERAL

  • Size (Inch / cm)

    31.5" / 80cm

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Colour Gamut (CIE1931)

    DCI-P3 95% (CIE 1976)

  • Colour Depth (Num of Colours)

    10bit (8bit + A-FRC)

  • Pixel Pitch (mm)

    0.06053 x 0.18159

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Brightness

    Typical 350nits, Min 280nits

  • Contrast Ratio (Original)

    1300:1 (Typ)

  • (DFC)

    Mega, On/Off

  • Response Time_(on/off)

    -

  • (GTG)

    5ms (High)

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178/178 (CR≥10)

  • (CR≥5)

    -

  • Surface Treatment

    Anti-Glare 3H

JACK INPUT/OUTPUT

  • HDMI

    Yes x2 (ver 2.0a)

  • DisplayPort

    Yes x1 (ver 1.2)

  • USB Type-C

    Yes(x1, PD, DP Alt. Mode, Data), UHD@60Hz, PD=60W

  • Jack Location (Signal Input)

    Rear

  • Headphone Out

    Yes

  • Jack Location (Audio Output)

    Rear

SPEAKER

  • Type

    Rich Bass

  • Audio output

    5W x 2

POWER

  • Input

    100~240Vac, 50/60Hz

  • Normal On (typ.)

    49W

  • Power Save/Sleep Mode(Max)

    1.2W

  • DC Off (Max)

    0.3W

  • Energy Efficiency Class (A - G)

    G

FREQUENCY

  • HDMI (H-Frequency)

    30kHz ~ 135kHz

  • HDMI (V-Frequency)

    56Hz ~ 61Hz

  • DisplayPort (H-Frequency)

    30kHz ~ 135kHz

  • DisplayPort (V-Frequency)

    56Hz ~ 61Hz

  • Display Port (FreeSync V-Frequency Range)

    40~60Hz

  • USB-C (H-Frequency)

    30kHz ~ 135kHz

  • USB-C (V-Frequency)

    56Hz ~ 61Hz

RESOLUTION

  • PC (HDMI)

    3840 x 2160 @ 60Hz

  • PC (DP)

    3840 x 2160 @ 60Hz

  • PC (USB-C)

    3840 x 2160 @ 60Hz

  • Video (HDMI)

    3840 x 2160 @ 60Hz

  • Video (USB-C)

    3840 x 2160 @ 60Hz

CONTROL KEY

  • Key Number (Power Key Included)

    1 Joystick

  • Key Type

    Joystick

  • LED Colour (On mode)

    White

  • LED Colour (Power save mode)

    White Blinking

  • [ Key Location ]

    Bottom

OSD

  • Languange(Country)

    English, German, French, Spanish, Italian, Swedish, Finnish, Portuguese, Portuguese (Brazil), Polish, Russian, Greek, Ukrainian, Chinese (Simplified, Traditional) , Japanese, Korean

  • Number of Language

    17

SPECIAL FEATURE

  • USB_Down

    2 downstream (No Service Only Port)

  • sRGB

    Yes

  • DDC/CI

    Yes

  • HDCP

    HDMI & DP, Yes (2.2)

  • PBP

    Yes

  • Reader Mode

    Yes

  • Flicker Safe

    Yes

  • Six Axis Control

    Yes

  • Factory Calibrated

    Yes

  • H/W Calibration (True Colour Pro)

    Yes

  • Plug & Play

    Yes

  • On Screen Control

    Yes

  • SUPER+Resolution

    Yes

  • Black Equalizer

    Yes

  • DAS Mode

    Yes

  • Freesync

    Yes

  • DICOM Mode

    Yes

  • Quick Charge

    Yes

  • Dual controller

    Yes

COLOUR

  • Front

    Silver spray

  • B/Cover

    White

  • Stand

    White / Silver spray

  • Base

    Silver Spray

STAND

  • Base Detchable

    Yes

  • Tilt(Angle)

    Yes (-5~20)

  • Height(mm)

    Yes (range 110mm)

  • Pivot

    Yes

DIMENSION(W*D*H, MM)

  • Set (with Stand)

    713.8 x 485.4 x 259.2

  • Set (without Stand)

    713.8 x 410.2 x 44.6

  • Box

    927 x 213 x 516

  • Wall Mount size (mm)

    100x100

WEIGHT(KG)

  • Set (with Stand)

    8.4

  • Set (without Stand)

    6.5

  • Box

    13.4

STUFFING

  • Pallet (20ft/40ft/40ft HC)

    216 / 432 / 528

WRAP

  • Packing Material

    EPS

  • Stacking Type

    Face Down

  • Box Printing Type

    Off-set

  • Handle

    Handle

STANDARD

  • UL(cUL)

    Yes

  • TUV-Type

    Yes

  • CB

    Yes

  • FCC-B, CE

    Yes

  • KC

    Yes

  • ERP

    Yes

  • ROHS, REACH

    Yes

  • Windows 10

    Yes

  • USB type-C PD+DP Alt.Mode

    Yes(VESA only)

  • FreeSync

    Yes

ACCESSORY

  • Power Cord

    Yes

  • D-Sub

    NO

  • DVI-D

    No

  • DP to DP

    Yes

  • HDMI

    Yes

  • USB Type C to C

    Yes (1.8m White Cable, PD+DP+Data, UHD@60Hz)

  • USB Type A to C

    Yes (Gender)

  • Easy Setup Guide

    Yes

  • Calibration Report(Paper)

    Yes

  • S/W Install CD

    Yes (Screen Split, Dual Controller, On Screen Control, True Colour Pro)

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

What people are saying

Our Picks for You 