Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
24” Full HD IPS Monitor
UK EU
Product Information Sheet

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Where to Buy

Support

24” Full HD IPS Monitor

UK EU
Product Information Sheet
24BA450-B

24” Full HD IPS Monitor

()
  • Front view with infill image
  • Side view
  • '-45 degree side view
  • Detail view
  • Side view
  • Side view
  • Side view
  • Detail view
  • Left view
  • Back view
Front view with infill image
Side view
'-45 degree side view
Detail view
Side view
Side view
Side view
Detail view
Left view
Back view

Key Features

  • 23.8” Full HD (1920x1080) IPS display
  • Built-in power and speaker
  • 100Hz Refresh Rate
  • LG Switch app
  • Reader Mode & Flicker Safe
  • Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot (Bi-direction) adjustable stand
More

23.8” Full HD IPS display

Accurate colour at wide angles

LG Full HD (1920x1080) monitor with IPS technology delivers a clear and consistent colour. It can provide accurate colour reproduction and help users to view the screen at a wide angle.

A workspace on a desk with a monitor and document holder.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*The keyboard and mouse are not included in the package.

Productivity

23.8” Full HD (1920x1080) IPS

100Hz refresh rate

CLI (Command Line Interface)

Usability

LG Switch app

Built-in power and speaker

Various ports

Comfort & Trust

Ergonomic stand

Reader Mode & Flicker Safe

EPEAT & Energy Star

Versatile business monitors for various workspace

This versatile monitor can cover various works at many places, such as offices, public institutions, and customer service, with a clear IPS display and 3-side virtually borderless design.

Friendly receptionist showing a woman where to sign on a digital tablet.
A woman with a headset talking to customer in call center.
Employees sitting at office desks and having a conversation.
Friendly receptionist showing a woman where to sign on a digital tablet.
A woman with a headset talking to customer in call center.
Employees sitting at office desks and having a conversation.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Integrated power module

Fully use your desk

By providing built-in power, workstations can be designed with a streamlined and clutter-less layout. This allows for better space utilization and organization, creating a cleaner and more efficient work environment.

Top view showing the clean layout of the workstation by providing a built-in power source.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*The keyboard and mouse are not included in the package.

Multi ports

A variety of interface

The 24BA450 comes equipped with multiple ports, enhancing connectivity options for hardworking individuals. With its multiple ports, you can easily connect numerous devices for efficient desk setup.

Front view showing a workstation with multiple devices connected to monitors.
  • Icona HDMI.

    HDMI 1.4

  • Icona displayPort.

    DisplayPort 1.2

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*HDMI, DisplayPort cables are included in the package.

*The keyboard and mouse are not included in the package.

Side view showing video conference scene on the monitor.

Built-in speakers

All set for virtual meetings

The 24BA450 comes with built-in speakers, eliminating the need for extra speaker installations when participating in web conferences or watching videos. 

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*The webcam is required for video conferences and is not included in the package (sold separately). 

A fast 100Hz provides a smooth frame loading in various programs.

100Hz refresh rate

Smooth workflow

A fast 100Hz refresh rate provides a smooth loading in various programs. It helps to allow less screen stuttering and motion blur, elevating work productivity.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*This is compared to models with a refresh rate of less than 100Hz.

LG Switch app helps optimize the monitor for an efficient work environment, such as dividing the display into six areas, managing schedules, or easily launching the video calling platform using mapped shortcut keys.

LG Switch app

Switch swiftly

LG Switch app helps to optimize the monitor for an efficient work environment. You can divide the display into six areas, manage the schedules, or launch a video call platform with a mapped hotkey effortlessly.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*To download the latest LG Swithch app, please visit LG.COM.

Ergonomic design

Easy and comfy

The 24BA450 supports tilt, swivel, pivot, and height adjustment options to make a comfortable workstation for those who spend extended hours in front of monitors. Also, our ergonomic stand facilitates communication with customers or colleagues by allowing for a downward height adjustment.

A female receptionist is talking to a man at the front desk.
Two male and female employees discuss while looking at the monitor in the office.
One Click Stand icon.

One Click Stand

Easy installation

Tilt / Height adjustable icon.

Tilt / Height

-5~21° / 150mm

Swivel adjustable icon.

Swivel

±45°

Pivot adjustable icon.

Pivot

Bi-direction

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Visual comfort

Reader Mode

Reader Mode adjusts colour temperature and luminance that helps to lessen eye fatigue and provide eye comfort while reading documents on a monitor.

Flicker Safe

Flicker Safe reduces invisible flickering on the screen, which helps reduce eye strain. 

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*Above feature may vary depending on real use conditions that the user is using.

CLI (Command Line Interface)

Advanced management for monitors

LG business monitors offer CLI (Command Line Interface), a software for efficient device management. IT managers can update firmware and adjust settings like video mode, brightness, and response time in batches via the server program.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*The CLI (Command Line Interface) functionality is available only for features supported by the purchased monitor, and the supported feature scope may vary depending on the model.

Finger heart logo.

Better life for All

24BA450 complies with multiple standards such as Energy Star and EPEAT.

  • TCO logo.

    TCO certified

  • ENERGY STAR logo.

    ENERGY STAR certified

  • PCF logo.

    PCF certified

  • EPEAT® logo.

    EPEAT® registered

Print

Key Spec

  • Size [Inch]

    23.8

  • Resolution

    1920 x 1080

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    100

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot

All Spec

INFO

  • Product name

    PC Monitor

  • Year

    Y24

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    23.8

  • Size [cm]

    60.4

  • Resolution

    1920 x 1080

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.2745 x 0.2745

  • Color Gamut (Min.)

    sRGB 95% (CIE1931)

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    16.7M

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    910:1

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1300:1

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    100

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    200

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    250

  • Colour Bit

    8bit (6bit+FRC)

FEATURES

  • Flicker Safe

    YES

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • Color Weakness

    YES

  • Super Resolution+

    YES

  • Black Stabilizer

    YES

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YES

  • Auto Input Switch

    YES

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

CONNECTIVITY

  • D-Sub

    YES(1ea)

  • D-Sub (Max. Resolution at Hz)

    1920 x 1080 at 75Hz

  • HDMI

    YES(1ea)

  • DisplayPort

    YES(1ea)

  • DP Version

    1.2

  • Headphone out

    3-pole (Sound Only)

SOUND

  • Speaker

    2W x 2

POWER

  • Type

    Built-in Power

  • AC Input

    100~240Vac, 50/60Hz

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.5W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

  • DC Output

    19V / 2.2A

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    538.6mm x 508.9mm x 239.9mm

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    538.6mm x 319.8mm x 50.8mm

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    610mm x 165mm x 482mm

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    4.45kg

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    2.65kg

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    7.6kg

ACCESSORY

  • HDMI

    YES

  • Display Port

    YES

  • Others (Accessory)

    Cable holder

  • HDMI (Color/Length)

    Black / 1.8m

  • Power Cord

    YES

SMART MONITORS

  • The security update is supported for

    5 years from the product launch date stated at https://lgsecurity.lge.com/bulletins/monitorprojector

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.

What people are saying

Find a Store Near You

Experience this product around you.

Our Picks for You 