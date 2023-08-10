24GM77 for FPS gaming

About Cookies on This Site

Specs

Reviews

Support

24GM77-B

All Spec

GENERAL

Size (Inch)

24

Panel Type

TN

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Resolution

1920 x 1080

Brightness (cd/m2)

350

Contrast Ratio

5000000:1

Viewing Angle (°)

170 /160 (CR≥10)

Colour Depth (Num of Colours)

16.7M

Pixel Pitch (mm)

0.27675 X 0.27675

Colour Gamut

72%

Surface Treatment

Anti-Glare,3H

INPUT/OUTPUT

D-Sub

Yes

DVI-D

Yes

HDMI

Yes(2EA)

DisplayPort

Yes

USB

USB 3.0 (1up/2down)

Headphone Out

Yes

FEATURES

Picture Mode

Reader1, Reader2, Photo, Cinema, Custom Wide, Original, 1:1

DDC/CI

Yes

HDCP

Yes

Intelligent Auto

Yes

Plug & Play

Yes

Response Time Control

Off, High, Middle, Low

SPECIAL FEATURES

Game Mode

Gamer1, Gamer2, Gamer3, FPS1, FPS2, RTS, Off

Motion 240

Yes

Black Stabilizer

Yes

DAS Mode

Yes

Auto Brightness

Yes

Reader Mode

Yes

Flicker Safe

Yes

Super Resolution+

Yes

Six Axis Control

Yes

STAND

Base Detachable

Yes

Tilt(Angle)

Yes: -5º ~ 20º Degree

Swivel(Angle)

Yes

Height(mm)

100

Pivot

Yes

STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)& VESA MOUNTING

UL(cUL)

Yes

TUV-Type

Yes

FCC-B, CE

Yes

VESA Mounting (mm)

100 x 100

POWER

Type / Input

Built-in power / 100-240V

DC Off (Max)

0.3W

DIMENSIONS - WXDXH(MM)

Set (with Stand)

567.6 x 248 x 401.2

Set (without Stand)

567.6 x 57.3 x 353.9

WEIGHT(KG)

Set with Stand (Kg)

5.43

Set without Stand (Kg)

3.84

ACCESSORY

Power Cord

Yes

D-Sub

Yes

DVI-D

Yes

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
WEB INFO(24GM77-B)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

