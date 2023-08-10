We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
27" FHD Gaming Monitor with Gsync Compatible, Adaptive Sync
All Spec
-
Size (Inch / cm)
-
27“ / 68.6cm
-
Panel Type
-
TN
-
Colour Gamut (CIE1931)
-
NTSC 72%
-
Colour Depth (Num of Colours)
-
8bits, 16.7M
-
Pixel Pitch (mm)
-
0.31125x0.31125
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Resolution
-
1920 x 1080
-
Brightness (Typ.)
-
400cd(typ) / 320cd(Min)
-
Contrast Ratio (Original)
-
1000:1
-
(DFC)
-
Mega
-
(GTG)
-
2ms(Faster) 1ms with Motion Blur Reduction
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
-
170/160
-
Surface Treatment
-
Anti glare ,3H
-
HDMI
-
YES(ver2.0, 1ea)
-
DisplayPort
-
YES(ver1.2, 1ea)
-
USB Hub
-
USB3.0 (1up/2down) Support Quick Charge
-
Jack Location (Signal Input)
-
Back
-
Headphone Out
-
Yes
-
Jack Location (Audio Output)
-
Back
-
Speaker
-
NO
-
Type
-
Adapter
-
Input
-
100-240Vac, 50/60Hz
-
Output
-
65W
-
Normal On (typ.)
-
30W
-
Power Save/Sleep Mode(Max)
-
Under 0.5W
-
DC Off (Max)
-
Under 0.3W
-
Energy Efficiency Class (A++ to E scale)
-
A
-
HDMI (H-Frequency)
-
30~255kHz
-
HDMI (V-Frequency)
-
48~240Hz
-
HDMI (Max Resolution / Hz)
-
1920x1080@240Hz
-
DisplayPort (H-Frequency)
-
30~255kHz
-
DisplayPort (V-Frequency)
-
48~240Hz
-
DisplayPort (Max Resolution / Hz)
-
1920x1080@240Hz
-
Digital (DVI-D / HDMI)
-
1920x1080@60Hz(typ) 1920x1080@240Hz(max)
-
Display Port & USB-C
-
2560 x 1080 @ 144Hz
2560 x 1080 @ 166Hz (Overclock)
-
Video (HDMI)
-
1080p
-
Key Number (Power Key Included)
-
1
-
Key Type
-
Joystick
-
LED Colour (On mode)
-
Red
-
LED Colour (Power save mode)
-
Red Blinking(Default Off)
-
[ Key Location ]
-
Bottom
-
Languange(Country)
-
English, German, French, Spanish, Italian, Swedish, Finnish, Portuguese, Polish, Russian, Greek, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Ukrainian, Portuguese (Brazil), Traditional Chinese
-
Number of Language
-
17
-
Picture Mode
-
Reader, Gamer 1, Gamer 2, FPS Game 1, FPS Game 2, RTS Game, Reader
-
Ratio
-
Full Wide, Original, 1:1
-
Black Level
-
Yes
-
DFC
-
Yes
-
(Color) Gamma Control
-
Yes
-
Color Temperature
-
Yes
-
R/G/B Color Control
-
Yes
-
1ms Motion Blur Reduction
-
YES(120Hz, 144Hz, 240Hz)
-
Adaptive Sync
-
AMD FreeSyncTM (Support LFC)
-
Black Stabilizer
-
Yes
-
DAS Mode
-
Yes
-
Crosshair
-
Yes
-
Response Time Control
-
Yes
-
Flicker Safe
-
Yes
-
Smart Energy saving
-
Yes
-
Automatic standby
-
Yes
-
DDC/CI
-
Yes
-
HDCP
-
Yes (1.4)
-
OSD Lock
-
Yes
-
Plug & Play
-
Yes
-
OnScreen Control (OSC)
-
Yes
-
Front
-
Matt Black(Side High Glossy)
-
B/Cover
-
Matt Black + Red Deco
-
Stand
-
Matt Black + Red Deco
-
Base
-
Matt Black + Red Deco
-
Base Detchable
-
Yes
-
Tilt (Angle)
-
Yes(-5~15)
-
Swivel(Angle)
-
Yes(-20~+20)
-
Height(mm)
-
Yes(110mm)
-
Pivot
-
Yes(0~90_Clockwise)
-
Set (with Stand)
-
625.1 x 272.2 x 466.1 (576.1)
-
Set (without Stand)
-
625.1 x 40.4 x 370.4
-
Box
-
793 x 508 x 193
-
Wall Mount size (mm)
-
100x100
-
Set (with Stand)
-
6.35
-
Set (without Stand)
-
4.6
-
Box
-
8.95
-
Pallet (20ft/40ft/40ft HC)
-
162/432/528
-
Packing Material
-
EPS
-
Stacking Type
-
Face Down
-
Stand Packing Type
-
Base Detach
-
Box Printing Type
-
Off-set
-
Handle
-
Handle Hole
-
UL(cUL)
-
Yes
-
TUV-Type
-
Yes
-
FCC-B, CE
-
Yes
-
CCC(for China)
-
Yes
-
BSMI(for Taiwan)
-
Yes
-
Erp
-
Yes
-
Windows 10
-
Yes
-
KC
-
Yes
-
Power Cord
-
Yes
-
HDMI
-
Yes
-
USB3.0 Upstream Cable
-
YES
-
DisplayPort
-
Yes
-
Stand body, Stand base
-
Yes
-
Cable holder
-
Yes
-
Mouse holder
-
Yes
