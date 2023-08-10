27" UHD 4K UltraGear™ Nano IPS 1ms (GtG) Gaming Monitor supporting 4K & 120Hz from HDMI 2.1

About Cookies on This Site

front view
LG Ultragear Monitor as The Powerful Gear for Your Gaming

Be the Game Changer

LG UltraGear™, supremely powerful gear, boosts your chances of victory.

Speed

IPS 1ms (GtG)*

165Hz (Overclock 180Hz)**

Display

27” QHD (2560 x 1440)

Nano IPS & HDR400

Technology

VESA Certified AdaptiveSync

NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible

AMD FreeSync™ Premium

*Select 'Faster Mode' to perform '1ms Response Time'. (Game Mode → Response Time → Faster Mode)
**To enable the overclock 180Hz, you need a graphics card that support DisplayPort 1.4.

Optimal Gaming Monitor for Speed and Picture Quality.
Nano IPS 1ms

Optimal Gaming Monitor for Speed and Picture Quality

You can experience breath-taking gaming performance and total immersion on Nano IPS 1ms technology providing the ultrahigh speed with exceptional graphics quality.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

IPS 1ms (GtG)

Designed for Incredible Speed

With IPS 1ms comparable to TN Speed, minimizing reverse ghosting and providing fast response time, lets you to enjoy a whole new gaming performance.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
**Comparison of speed with IPS 5ms (Left image) and IPS 1ms (GtG).

The Gaming Scene in Rich Colors and Contrast on The Monitor Supporting HDR400 With DCI-P3 98% (Typ.).
Nano IPS & HDR400

Feel Actual Combat with True Colors

This monitor supports wide color spectrum, 98% of the DCI-P3* color gamut, expressing high-fidelity color for reproducing with VESA DisplayHDR™ 400, enabling realistic visual immersion. Regardless of the battlefield, it can help gamers to see the dramatic colors the game developers intended.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*DCI-P3 : Typical 98%, Minimum 90%
Experience fluid game motion with a refresh rate of 165Hz.
165Hz (O/C 180Hz) Refresh Rate

Fluid Gaming Motion

A ultra-fast speed of 165Hz (Overclock 180Hz) allows gamers to see the next frame quickly and makes image to appear smoothly. The gamers can response rapidly to opponents and aim at target easily.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
**To enable the overclock 180Hz, you need a graphics card that support DisplayPort 1.4.

World's First Monitor certified as VESA AdaptiveSync Display

UltraGear™ gaming monitor is the first in the world to earn VESA AdaptiveSync Display certification launched by VESA. It is focused on gaming with significantly higher refresh rates and low latency, so enables smoother images for gaming and jitter-free video playback.

World's First Monitor certified as VESA AdaptiveSync Display.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible

27GP950 is a NVIDIA-tested and officially validated G-SYNC® Compatible monitor, that can give you a good tear-free, stutter-free gaming experience.

AMD FreeSync™ Premium

With FreeSync™ Premium technology, gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement in hi-resolution and fast-paced games. It virtually reduces screen tearing and stuttering.
Stylish Design

Be Sleek, Chic and Immersive

Enhance your gaming experience with eye-catching design, and virtually borderless design. The base can be adjusted to change the tilt, height and pivot of the monitor to help you play game more comfortable.

Ergonomic design with features of height, tilt and pivot adjustment.

Virtually borderless design monitor

Virtually borderless design

Tilt adjustable monitor

Tilt

Height adjustable monitor

Height

Pivot adjustable monitor

Pivot

Customized Modes for Any Game.
Enhanced Gaming GUI

Customized Modes for Any Game

Gamers can choose Gamer, FPS, or RTS mode, and customize their experience. The settings can be adjusted and optimized for any type of game.
  • Conventional
  • DAS
Dynamic Action Sync

React Faster to Opponents

Reduce input lag with Dynamic Action Sync so it helps gamers catch critical moment in real-time.

*The conventional illustrates the LG's model is not supported in Dynamic Action Sync (DAS) feature.
**The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

  • OFF
  • ON
Black Stabilizer

Attack First in Dark

Black Stabilizer helps gamers to avoid snipers hiding in the darkest places and quickly escape situations when the flash explodes.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

  • Off
  • On
Crosshair

Better Aim

Target point is fixed in the center to enhance shooting accuracy.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Print

All Spec

INFO

Product name

UltraGear

DISPLAY

Size [cm]

68.47

Resolution

3840 x 2160

Pixel Pitch [mm]

0.1554 x 0.1554

Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

360

Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

400

Color Gamut (Min.)

DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)

Color Gamut (Typ.)

DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)

Contrast Ratio (Min.)

700:1

Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

1000:1

FEATURES

Others (Features)

VESA DSC, Waves Maxx Audio(H/P out)

SW APPLICATION

LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)

YES

CONNECTIVITY

D-Sub (Max. Resolution at Hz)

N/A

DVI-D

NO

DVI (Max Resolution at Hz)

N/A

HDMI

YES(2ea)

Thunderbolt (Max. Resolution at Hz)

N/A

Thunderbolt (Data Transsmission)

NO

USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)

N/A

USB-C (Data Transsmission)

NO

POWER

Power Consumption (Typ.)

65W

Power Consumption (Max.)

95W

Power Consumption (Energy Star)

N/A

Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

Less than 0.5W

Power Consumption (DC Off)

Less than 0.3W

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

609.2 x 574.7 x 291.2(Up)609.2 x 464.7 x 291.2(Down)

Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

609.2 x 352.9 x 54.3

Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

735 x 200 x 522

Weight with Stand [kg]

7.9

Weight without Stand [kg]

5.7

Weight in Shipping [kg]

11.5

ACCESSORY

Others (Accessory)

Mouse Holder

INFO

Year

Y21

DISPLAY

Panel Type

IPS

Color Depth (Number of Colors)

1.07B

Response Time

1ms (GtG at Faster)

SW APPLICATION

Dual Controller

NO

CONNECTIVITY

DisplayPort

YES(1ea)

Thunderbolt (Power Delivery)

N/A

USB-C (Power Delivery)

N/A

DISPLAY

Size [Inch]

27

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

160 (O/C)

SW APPLICATION

OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

YES

CONNECTIVITY

DP Version

1.4

USB-C

NO

Daisy Chain

NO

DISPLAY

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

SW APPLICATION

LG UltraGear™ Control Center

YES

CONNECTIVITY

Thunderbolt

NO

USB Upstream Port

YES(1ea/ver3.0)

ACCESSORY

Display Port

YES

DISPLAY

Curvature

NO

SW APPLICATION

LG UltraGear™ Studio

NO

CONNECTIVITY

USB Downstream Port

YES(2ea/ver3.0)

FEATURES

HDR 10

YES

CONNECTIVITY

D-Sub

NO

Built-in KVM

NO

FEATURES

Dolby Vision™

NO

CONNECTIVITY

LAN (RJ-45)

NO

ACCESSORY

USB A to B

YES

FEATURES

VESA DisplayHDR™

DisplayHDR™ 600

CONNECTIVITY

SPDIF out (Optical Digital Audio Out)

NO

ACCESSORY

Remote Controller

NO

FEATURES

HDR Effect

YES

CONNECTIVITY

Audio In

NO

FEATURES

Mini-LED Technology

NO

CONNECTIVITY

Mic In

NO

FEATURES

Nano IPS™ Technology

YES

CONNECTIVITY

Headphone out

3-pole (Sound Only)

FEATURES

Advanced True Wide Pol.

NO

CONNECTIVITY

Line out

NO

FEATURES

Color Calibrated in Factory

YES

HW Calibration

HW Calibration Ready

Auto Brightness

NO

Flicker Safe

YES

Reader Mode

YES

Color Weakness

NO

POWER

Type

External Power(Adapter)

FEATURES

Super Resolution+

NO

POWER

AC Input

100~240V (50/60Hz)

FEATURES

Motion Blur Reduction Tech.

NO

NVIDIA G-Sync™

G-SYNC Compatible

AMD FreeSync™

FreeSync Premium Pro

VRR

YES

Black Stabilizer

YES

Dynamic Action Sync

YES

Crosshair

YES

FPS Counter

YES

OverClocking

YES

User Defined Key

YES

Auto Input Switch

NO

RGB LED Lighting

Sphere Lighting

PBP

NO

PIP

NO

Smart Energy Saving

YES

Camera

NO

Mic

NO

MECHANICAL

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height/Pivot

Wall Mountable [mm]

100 x 100

SOUND

Speaker

NO

Bluetooth Conectivity

NO

DTS HP:X

NO

Maxx Audio

NO

Rich Bass

NO

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
Dismantling information(27GP950-B)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(27GP950-B)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(27GP950-BY)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(27GP950-B)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (27GP950-B)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (27GP950-BY)
extension:pdf
WEB INFO(27GP950-B)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

What people are saying

