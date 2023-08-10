About Cookies on This Site

LG 21:9 UltraWide 29UM57

LG 21:9 UltraWide 29UM57

29UM57

LG 21:9 UltraWide 29UM57

GENERAL

Size (Inch / cm)

29

Panel Type

IPS

Aspect Ratio

21:9

Resolution

2560 x 1080

Brightness (cd/m2)

250

Response Time (ms)

5

Response Time_Typ. (ms)

14

Viewing Angle (°)

178 /178 (CR≥10)

Colour Depth (Num of Colours)

6bit+FRC, 16.7M

Pixel Pitch (mm)

0.2628(H) x 0.2628(V)

Colour Gamut

sRGB 99%

Surface Treatment

Hard Coating(3H), Anti-glare

INPUT/OUTPUT

HDMI

Yes(2EA)

Headphone Out

Yes

SOUND

Speaker

NO

GENERAL

Picture Mode

Yes

DDC/CI

Yes

HDCP

Yes

Plug & Play

Yes

Response Time Control

Yes

SPECIAL FEATURES

Game mode

Yes

Screen split

Yes(S/W)

Black Stabilizer

Yes

DAS Mode

Yes

Flicker safe

Yes

Dual controller

Yes(S/W)

Six Axis Control

Yes

Off Timer

Yes

Colour Calibrated

Yes

STAND

Base Detchable

Yes

Tilt (Angle)

Yes: -5º ~ 20º Degree

STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)& VESA MOUNTING

TCO6.0

Yes

UL(cUL)

Yes

TUV-Type

Yes

FCC-B, CE

Yes

ErP

Yes

VESA Mounting (mm)

75 x 75

POWER

Type / Input

Adaptor / 100~240V

Consumption Normal On (Typ.)

32W

DC Off (Max)

0.3W

DIMENSIONS - WXDXH(MM)

Set (with Stand)

703 x 213.2 x 414.2

Set (without Stand)

703 x 64 x 328

Box Dimension

812 x 151 x 403

WEIGHT(KG)

Set with Stand (Kg)

5.2

Set without Stand (Kg)

4.7

Shipping Weight (Kg)

7.5

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
WEB INFO(29UM57-P)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

