We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
32" 4K UHD IPS LED Monitor with HDR10 (31.5" Diagonal)
All Spec
-
Size (Inch / cm)
-
31.5" / 80cm
-
Panel Type
-
IPS
-
Colour Gamut (CIE1931)
-
DCI-P3 95% (CIE 1976)
-
Colour Depth (Num of Colours)
-
10bit (8bit + A-FRC)
-
Pixel Pitch (mm)
-
0.06053 x 0.18159
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Resolution
-
3840 x 2160
-
Brightness
-
Typical 350nits, Min 280nits
-
Contrast Ratio (Original)
-
1300:1 (Typ)
-
(DFC)
-
Mega, On/Off
-
Response Time_(on/off)
-
-
-
(GTG)
-
5ms (High)
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
-
178/178 (CR≥10)
-
(CR≥5)
-
-
-
Surface Treatment
-
Anti-Glare 3H
-
HDMI
-
Yes x2 (ver 2.0a)
-
DisplayPort
-
Yes x1 (ver 1.2)
-
USB Type-C
-
Yes(x1, PD, DP Alt. Mode, Data), UHD@60Hz, PD=60W
-
Jack Location (Signal Input)
-
Rear
-
Headphone Out
-
Yes
-
Jack Location (Audio Output)
-
Rear
-
Type
-
Rich Bass
-
Audio output
-
5W x 2
-
Input
-
100~240Vac, 50/60Hz
-
Normal On (typ.)
-
49W
-
Power Save/Sleep Mode(Max)
-
1.2W
-
DC Off (Max)
-
0.3W
-
Energy Efficiency Class (A - G)
-
G
-
HDMI (H-Frequency)
-
30kHz ~ 135kHz
-
HDMI (V-Frequency)
-
56Hz ~ 61Hz
-
DisplayPort (H-Frequency)
-
30kHz ~ 135kHz
-
DisplayPort (V-Frequency)
-
56Hz ~ 61Hz
-
Display Port (FreeSync V-Frequency Range)
-
40~60Hz
-
USB-C (H-Frequency)
-
30kHz ~ 135kHz
-
USB-C (V-Frequency)
-
56Hz ~ 61Hz
-
PC (HDMI)
-
3840 x 2160 @ 60Hz
-
PC (DP)
-
3840 x 2160 @ 60Hz
-
PC (USB-C)
-
3840 x 2160 @ 60Hz
-
Video (HDMI)
-
3840 x 2160 @ 60Hz
-
Video (USB-C)
-
3840 x 2160 @ 60Hz
-
Key Number (Power Key Included)
-
1 Joystick
-
Key Type
-
Joystick
-
LED Colour (On mode)
-
White
-
LED Colour (Power save mode)
-
White Blinking
-
[ Key Location ]
-
Bottom
-
Languange(Country)
-
English, German, French, Spanish, Italian, Swedish, Finnish, Portuguese, Portuguese (Brazil), Polish, Russian, Greek, Ukrainian, Chinese (Simplified, Traditional) , Japanese, Korean
-
Number of Language
-
17
-
USB_Down
-
2 downstream (No Service Only Port)
-
sRGB
-
Yes
-
DDC/CI
-
Yes
-
HDCP
-
HDMI & DP, Yes (2.2)
-
PBP
-
Yes
-
Reader Mode
-
Yes
-
Flicker Safe
-
Yes
-
Six Axis Control
-
Yes
-
Factory Calibrated
-
Yes
-
H/W Calibration (True Colour Pro)
-
Yes
-
Plug & Play
-
Yes
-
On Screen Control
-
Yes
-
SUPER+Resolution
-
Yes
-
Black Equalizer
-
Yes
-
DAS Mode
-
Yes
-
Freesync
-
Yes
-
DICOM Mode
-
Yes
-
Quick Charge
-
Yes
-
Dual controller
-
Yes
-
Front
-
Silver spray
-
B/Cover
-
White
-
Stand
-
White / Silver spray
-
Base
-
Silver Spray
-
Base Detchable
-
Yes
-
Tilt(Angle)
-
Yes (-5~20)
-
Height(mm)
-
Yes (range 110mm)
-
Pivot
-
Yes
-
Set (with Stand)
-
713.8 x 485.4 x 259.2
-
Set (without Stand)
-
713.8 x 410.2 x 44.6
-
Box
-
927 x 213 x 516
-
Wall Mount size (mm)
-
100x100
-
Set (with Stand)
-
8.4
-
Set (without Stand)
-
6.5
-
Box
-
13.4
-
Pallet (20ft/40ft/40ft HC)
-
216 / 432 / 528
-
Packing Material
-
EPS
-
Stacking Type
-
Face Down
-
Box Printing Type
-
Off-set
-
Handle
-
Handle
-
UL(cUL)
-
Yes
-
TUV-Type
-
Yes
-
CB
-
Yes
-
FCC-B, CE
-
Yes
-
KC
-
Yes
-
ERP
-
Yes
-
ROHS, REACH
-
Yes
-
Windows 10
-
Yes
-
USB type-C PD+DP Alt.Mode
-
Yes(VESA only)
-
FreeSync
-
Yes
-
Power Cord
-
Yes
-
D-Sub
-
NO
-
DVI-D
-
No
-
DP to DP
-
Yes
-
HDMI
-
Yes
-
USB Type C to C
-
Yes (1.8m White Cable, PD+DP+Data, UHD@60Hz)
-
USB Type A to C
-
Yes (Gender)
-
Easy Setup Guide
-
Yes
-
Calibration Report(Paper)
-
Yes
-
S/W Install CD
-
Yes (Screen Split, Dual Controller, On Screen Control, True Colour Pro)
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
What people are saying
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product Registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product Support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order Support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair Request
Repair request service conveniently online.