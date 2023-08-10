We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
38" 21:9 UltraWide® WQHD IPS Curved LED Monitor (37.5” Diagonal)
All Spec
-
Size (Inch / cm)
-
38" Curved
-
Panel Type
-
IPS
-
Colour Gamut (CIE1931)
-
sRGB over 99%
-
Colour Depth (Num of Colours)
-
10bits (8bit+FRC), 1.07B
-
Pixel Pitch (mm)
-
0.229 x 0.229
-
Resolution
-
3840 x 1600
-
Brightness (Typ.)
-
300(Typ), 240(min) cd/m2
-
Contrast Ratio (Original)
-
1000:1 (Typ)
-
(DFC)
-
Mega
-
Response Time_Typ. (on/off)
-
14ms
-
(GTG)
-
5ms (High)
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
-
178/178 (CR≥10)
-
HDMI
-
Yes (ver2.0, 2ea)
-
DisplayPort
-
Yes (ver1.2)
-
USB Type-C
-
Yes
-
Headphone Out
-
Yes
-
USB Down-stream
-
Yes (USB3.0 2ea) * included Quick Charge for port 1
-
Audio output (watt)
-
Speaker 10W*2 with Bluetooth
-
Audio Tuning
-
(Rich Bass)
-
Type
-
Adapter
-
Input
-
100~240Vac, 50/60Hz
-
Ouptput (USB Type-C PD)
-
60W
-
Normal On (EPA7.0)
-
120W
-
Normal On (typ.)
-
57W
-
Power Save/Sleep Mode (Max)
-
1.2W
-
DC Off (Max)
-
0.3W
-
Energy Efficiency Class (A++ to E scale)
-
B
-
HDMI (H-Frequency)
-
30 ~ 101KHz
-
HDMI (V-Frequency)
-
56 ~ 61Hz
-
DisplayPort (H-Frequency)
-
30 ~ 101KHz
-
DisplayPort (V-Frequency)
-
56 ~ 61Hz (FreeSync 52~75Hz)
-
USB-C (H-Frequency)
-
30 ~ 101KHz
-
USB-C (V-Frequency)
-
56 ~ 61Hz
-
Picture Mode
-
Custom, Reader, Photo, Cinema, Dark Room 1, Dark Room 2, Color Weakness, FPS Game 1, FPS Game 2, RTS Game, Custom (Game)
-
Ratio
-
Wide, Original, Cinema 1, Cinema 2, 1 : 1
-
PIP
-
- (PIP mode in Screen Split)
-
PBP
-
Yes
-
DDC/CI
-
Yes
-
HDCP
-
Yes
-
Key Lock
-
Yes
-
Response Time Control
-
Yes
-
Quick Charge
-
Yes
-
Freesync
-
Yes (DP 52~75Hz)
-
Game Mode
-
Yes
-
DAS Mode
-
Yes
-
Black Stabilizer
-
Yes
-
1ms Motion Blur Reduction
-
Yes
-
Flicker Safe
-
Yes
-
Smart Energy saving
-
Yes
-
Automatic standby
-
Yes
-
Reader Mode
-
Yes (included in Picture Mode)
-
Six Axis Control
-
Yes
-
SUPER+Resolution
-
Yes
-
Colour Calibrated
-
Yes
-
Dual controller
-
Yes
-
Screen split2.0 (in OSC)
-
Yes
-
My Display Preset (in OSC)
-
Yes
-
On Screen Control (OSC)
-
Yes
-
Dual EDID (H/W)
-
Yes
-
One Click Stand Set-up
-
Yes
-
Tilt (Angle)
-
-5~15 Degree
-
Height (Range)
-
110mm
-
Set (with Stand)
-
897.2 x 230.4 x 466.2
-
Set (without Stand)
-
897.2 x 91.5 x 394.0
-
Box
-
1053 x 207 x 538
-
Set (with Stand)
-
9.3
-
Set (without Stand)
-
7.7
-
Box
-
13.2
-
Wall Mount size (mm)
-
100 x 100 (VESA compatible)
-
Packing Material
-
EPS
-
Stacking Type
-
Vertical
-
Stand Packing Type
-
Base Detach
-
Box Printing Type
-
Offset
-
Handle
-
Hand Hole
-
UL (cUL)
-
Yes
-
TUV-Type
-
Yes
-
FCC-B, CE
-
Yes
-
CCC (for China)
-
Yes
-
BSMI (for Taiwan)
-
Yes
-
Erp
-
Yes
-
Windows
-
Yes
-
DisplayPort
-
Yes
-
Power Cord
-
Yes
-
HDMI
-
Yes
-
DisplayPort
-
Yes
-
USB Type C to C
-
Yes
-
USB Type A to C
-
Yes
-
Cable holder
-
Yes
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
-
