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34" LG UltraGear 34G630A & 27" UltraGear 27G610A Monitor Bundle

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34" LG UltraGear 34G630A & 27" UltraGear 27G610A Monitor Bundle

34G630A-B.27G610A
Front view of 34" LG UltraGear 34G630A & 27" UltraGear 27G610A Monitor Bundle 34G630A-B.27G610A
left angled front view
right angled front view
right side view with tilt adjustment
front view with height adjustment
right side view
right side view with tilt adjustment
top view
top view with right swivel
top view with left swivel
rear view
left rear angled view
rear close-up view of stand mount
rear close-up view of ports
rear close-up view of ports and vesa mount
Front view of 34" LG UltraGear 34G630A & 27" UltraGear 27G610A Monitor Bundle 34G630A-B.27G610A
left angled front view
right angled front view
right side view with tilt adjustment
front view with height adjustment
right side view
right side view with tilt adjustment
top view
top view with right swivel
top view with left swivel
rear view
left rear angled view
rear close-up view of stand mount
rear close-up view of ports
rear close-up view of ports and vesa mount

Key Features

  • 34G630A - 34-inch WQHD (3440x1440) with 240Hz refresh rate
  • 34G630A - DisplayHDR™ 400 with DCI-P3 95% and AMD FreeSync™ Premium
  • 34G630A - Virtually borderless design with clutter-free L-Stand
  • 27G610A - 27-inch QHD (2560x1440) with 200Hz refresh rate
  • 27G610A - VESA DisplayHDR™ 400 and AMD FreeSync™ Premium
  • No partial return available
More
Products in this Bundle: 2
Front view of 34" LG UltraGear™ Gaming Monitor, 1ms (GtG), DisplayHDR™ 400, Clutter-free L-Stand, Black - 34G630A-B

34G630A-B

34" LG UltraGear™ G6 Gaming Monitor, 1ms (GtG), DisplayHDR™ 400, Clutter-free L-Stand, Black
UKEU
Product Information Sheet
Front view of 27" LG UltraGear™ G6 Gaming Monitor, QHD display, 200Hz, sRGB 99% (Typ.), 1ms (GtG), Black - 27G610A-B

27G610A-B

27" LG UltraGear™ G6 Gaming Monitor, QHD display, 200Hz, sRGB 99% (Typ.), 1ms (GtG), Black
UKEU
Product Information Sheet

34G630A Monitor Details

LG UltraGear™ G6 logo.

LG UltraGear™ G6 logo.

34-inch 240Hz WQHD
Gaming Monitor

Front image of the gaming monitor in a futuristic, neon-lit room.

Front image of the gaming monitor in a futuristic, neon-lit room.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Feature overview of a gaming monitor highlighting: 21:9 WQHD 3440x1440 resolution, DCI-P3 95% colour gamut, VESA DisplayHDR 400, 240Hz refresh rate, 1ms (GtG) response timeAdaptive Sync with AMD FreeSync Premium support.

Feature overview of a gaming monitor highlighting: 21:9 WQHD 3440x1440 resolution, DCI-P3 95% colour gamut, VESA DisplayHDR 400, 240Hz refresh rate, 1ms (GtG) response timeAdaptive Sync with AMD FreeSync Premium support.

Display

Display

Clarity that keeps you in control, on a 34-inch display

With its expansive 34-inch UltraWide WQHD (3440×1440) display, UltraGear provides a wider canvas that can help improve visual clarity and detail. The WQHD contributes to sharper-looking images and added screen space, offering a more engaging experience for those who appreciate both size and resolution.

A 34-inch 21:9 WQHD monitor displaying a futuristic battle scene with giant robotic machines in a sci-fi city.

A 34-inch 21:9 WQHD monitor displaying a futuristic battle scene with giant robotic machines in a sci-fi city.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Go wide. Not short.
The 21:9 UltraWide sweet spot for gaming

The 21:9 curved WQHD monitor provides an immersive and captivating experience for both gaming and various entertainment content, thanks to its balanced and optimised aspect ratio.

21:9 UltraWide WQHD curved monitor (3440x1440) showing a futuristic city skyline with a spacecraft flying above illuminated towers.

21:9 UltraWide WQHD curved monitor (3440x1440) showing a futuristic city skyline with a spacecraft flying above illuminated towers.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Immerse in true colours, conquer the game

Our gaming monitor supports a wide colour spectrum, 95% (Typ.) of the DCI-P3 colour gamut, expressing high-fidelity colour for reproducing with VESA DisplayHDR™ 400, enabling a realistic gaming experience.

A monitor displaying a futuristic city battle scene with armored soldiers wielding glowing energy weapons under neon lights.

A monitor displaying a futuristic city battle scene with armored soldiers wielding glowing energy weapons under neon lights.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

SPEED

SPEED

A monitor showing a high-speed motorcycle race on neon-lit city streets, highlighting smooth motion at 240Hz refresh rate.

Fluid gaming motion with 240Hz refresh rate

To bring a 240Hz refresh rate for fluid, crystal-clear visuals, while minimising motion blur. Dive into more immersive gameplay with every frame.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Overwhelming speed, diving into gaming

The ultra-fast 1ms response time (GtG),

reducing reverse ghosting and providing fast response time,

lets you to enjoy a whole new gaming performance.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*Select 'Faster Mode' to perform '1ms Response Time'. (Game Adjust → Response Time → Faster Mode).

27G610A Monitor Details

Front image of the UltraGear™ 27g610a gaming monitor.

Front image of the UltraGear™ 27g610a gaming monitor.

27-inch QHD 200Hz IPS Gaming Monitor

Front view of the LG UltraGear™ 27G610A gaming monitor on its hexagonal base, set in a futuristic, neon-lit corridor; the screen shows vivid purple and red swirls with the UltraGear logo at center.

Front view of the LG UltraGear™ 27G610A gaming monitor on its hexagonal base, set in a futuristic, neon-lit corridor; the screen shows vivid purple and red swirls with the UltraGear logo at center.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Collage of five feature tiles highlighting the LG UltraGear™ 27G610A: monitor frame with the text “27″ QHD 2560×1440”; sci-fi battle scene labeled “sRGB 99% (Typ.) & VESA DisplayHDR™ 400”; motion-blur motorcycle image marked “200Hz”; spacecraft image labeled “1ms (GtG)”; and a close-up HDMI cable labeled “HDMI 2.0.”

Collage of five feature tiles highlighting the LG UltraGear™ 27G610A: monitor frame with the text “27″ QHD 2560×1440”; sci-fi battle scene labeled “sRGB 99% (Typ.) & VESA DisplayHDR™ 400”; motion-blur motorcycle image marked “200Hz”; spacecraft image labeled “1ms (GtG)”; and a close-up HDMI cable labeled “HDMI 2.0.”

Print

Key Spec

Display - Size [Inch]

34

Display - Resolution

3440 x 1440

Display - Panel Type

VA

Display - Aspect Ratio

21:9

Display - Color Gamut (Typ.)

DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)

Display - Curvature

1500R

Display - Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

240

Display - Response Time

1ms (GtG at Faster)

Mechanical - Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height/Swivel

All Spec

INFO

Product name

UltraGear

Year

Y25

DISPLAY

Size [Inch]

34

Size [cm]

86.4

Resolution

3440 x 1440

Panel Type

VA

Aspect Ratio

21:9

Pixel Pitch [mm]

0.2317 x 0.2317mm

Color Gamut (Min.)

DCI-P3 90%

Color Gamut (Typ.)

DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)

Color Depth (Number of Colors)

1.07B

Contrast Ratio (Min.)

3200:1

Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

4000:1

Response Time

1ms (GtG at Faster)

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

240

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

Curvature

1500R

Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

250cd/m²

Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

300cd/m²

FEATURES

HDR 10

YES

VESA DisplayHDR™

DisplayHDR™ 400

HDR Effect

YES

Color Calibrated in Factory

YES

Flicker Safe

YES

Reader Mode

YES

Color Weakness

YES

Super Resolution+

YES

AMD FreeSync™

FreeSync Premium

VRR

YES

Black Stabilizer

YES

Dynamic Action Sync

YES

Crosshair

YES

FPS Counter

YES

User Defined Key

YES

Auto Input Switch

YES

PBP

2PBP

PIP

YES

Smart Energy Saving

YES

CONNECTIVITY

HDMI

YES(2ea)

DisplayPort

YES(1ea)

DP Version

1.4

USB-C

Yes (1Up / 2Down)

USB-C (Data Transsmission)

YES

USB-C (Power Delivery)

15W

USB Upstream Port

YES(1ea/ver3.2 Gen1)

USB Downstream Port

YES(2ea/ver3.2 Gen1)

Headphone out

3-pole (Sound Only)

SOUND

Speaker

5W x 2

POWER

Type

External Power(Adapter)

AC Input

100~240V (50/60Hz)

Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

Less than 0.5W

Power Consumption (DC Off)

Less than 0.3W

MECHANICAL

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height/Swivel

Wall Mountable [mm]

100 x 100mm

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

808 x 512.47 x 235mm(Up)/
808 x 392.47 x 235mm(Down)

Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

808 x 363.92 x 107.11mm

Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

980 x 475 x 170mm

Weight with Stand [kg]

7.3kg

Weight without Stand [kg]

5.3kg

Weight in Shipping [kg]

10.5kg

ACCESSORY

HDMI

YES (ver 2.1)

Display Port

YES

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
Dismantling information(34G630A-B)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(34G630A-B)
extension:pdf
UK DoC(34G630A-B)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(34G630A-B)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (34G630A-B)
extension:pdf
GPSR Safety Information(34G630A-B)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
Print

Key Spec

Display - Size [Inch]

27

Display - Resolution

2560 x 1440

Display - Panel Type

IPS

Display - Aspect Ratio

16:9

Display - Color Gamut (Typ.)

sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

Display - Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

200

Display - Response Time

1ms (GtG at Faster)

Mechanical - Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Swivel/Height/Pivot

All Spec

INFO

Product name

UltraGear

Year

Y25

DISPLAY

Size [Inch]

27

Size [cm]

68.4

Resolution

2560 x 1440

Panel Type

IPS

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Pixel Pitch [mm]

0.2331 x 0.2331 mm

Color Gamut (Min.)

sRGB 95% (CIE1931)

Color Gamut (Typ.)

sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

Color Depth (Number of Colors)

16.7M

Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

1000:1

Response Time

1ms (GtG at Faster)

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

200

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

320cd/m²

Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

400cd/m²

FEATURES

HDR 10

YES

VESA DisplayHDR™

DisplayHDR 400

HDR Effect

YES

Color Calibrated in Factory

YES

Flicker Safe

YES

Reader Mode

YES

Color Weakness

YES

AMD FreeSync™

FreeSync Premium

Black Stabilizer

YES

Dynamic Action Sync

YES

Crosshair

YES

FPS Counter

YES

User Defined Key

YES

Auto Input Switch

YES

Smart Energy Saving

YES

CONNECTIVITY

HDMI

YES(2ea)

DisplayPort

YES(1ea)

DP Version

1.4

Headphone out

3-pole (Sound Only)

POWER

Type

External Power(Adapter)

AC Input

100~240V (50/60Hz)

Power Consumption (Typ.)

22

Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

Less than 0.5W

Power Consumption (DC Off)

Less than 0.3W

MECHANICAL

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Swivel/Height/Pivot

Wall Mountable [mm]

100 x 100 mm

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

613.2 x 544.2 x 224.5(UP) / 613.2 x 434.1 x 224.5(DOWN)

Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

613.2 x 364.5 x 49.2

Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

865.0 x 435.0 x 140.0

Weight with Stand [kg]

5.3

Weight without Stand [kg]

3.5

Weight in Shipping [kg]

7.1

ACCESSORY

Display Port

YES

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
Dismantling information(27G610A-B)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(27G610A-B)
extension:pdf
UK DoC(27G610A-B)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(27G610A-B)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (27G610A-B)
extension:pdf
GPSR Safety Information(27G610A-B)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

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