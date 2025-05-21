34" LG UltraGear™ OLED Gaming Monitor and 27” UltraGear™ Gaming Monitor Bundle

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
34" LG UltraGear™ OLED Gaming Monitor
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Awards of excellence
STREAMING
webOS
AI Picture
Dynamic Tone Mapping
AI Personalised Picture Wizard
AI Sound
WINNING
34-inch WQHD Curved OLED
DisplayHDR True Black 400 & DCI-P3 98.5%
0.03ms (GtG) & 240Hz
AMD FreeSync™ Premium
VESA Certified AdaptiveSync
NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible
CONNECTING
USB-C (PD 65W) & HDMI 2.1
LG Switch app
Sleek design with clutter-free L stand
27” UltraGear™ Gaming Monitor
Display
27” QHD (2560x1440) IPS
HDR10 / sRGB 99% (Typ.)
Speed
200Hz refresh rate (O/C)
IPS 1ms (GtG) response time
Technology
NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible
AMD FreeSync™
*This monitor supports a 180Hz refresh rate; when overclocked, it can be used at a 200Hz refresh rate. A graphic card that supports DisplayPort 1.4 and the DisplayPort 1.4 cable is required to work properly.
*The refresh rate has been upgraded compared to the previous model, 27GN800.
200Hz refresh rate (O/C)
Upgraded speed.
New standard.
We have raised UltraGear's speed standard to 200Hz. You can enjoy ultra-clear and smooth images with a 200Hz (O/C) refresh rate, which loads images 200 times in a second.
IPS 1ms (GtG)
Sharp image
From any angle
Experience the vibrant visuals with a 1ms fast response time, which reduces reverse ghosting and input lag. In addition, the IPS panel allows you to enjoy these stunning images clearly from a wide angle (up to 178 degrees).
27” UltraGear™ QHD IPS 180Hz (O/C 200Hz) gaming monitor | 1ms (GtG), HDR10
34" LG UltraGear™ OLED Gaming Monitor, 240Hz Refresh Rate, WQHD Resolution, webOS, 0.03ms (GtG) Response Time, White
Size [Inch]
27
Resolution
2560 x 1440
Panel Type
IPS
Aspect Ratio
16:9
Color Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
180 200 (O/C)
Response Time
1ms (GtG at Faster)
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Pivot
All Spec
INFO
Product name
UltraGear
Year
Y24
DISPLAY
Size [Inch]
27
Size [cm]
68.4
Resolution
2560 x 1440
Panel Type
IPS
Aspect Ratio
16:9
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.2331 x 0.2331 mm
Color Gamut (Min.)
sRGB 95% (CIE1931)
Color Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
16.7M
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
700:1
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1000:1
Response Time
1ms (GtG at Faster)
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
180 200 (O/C)
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
240cd/m²
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
300cd/m²
Colour Bit
8bit
FEATURES
HDR 10
YES
HDR Effect
YES
Color Calibrated in Factory
YES
Flicker Safe
YES
Reader Mode
YES
Color Weakness
YES
NVIDIA G-Sync™
G-SYNC Compatible
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync
Black Stabilizer
YES
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
Crosshair
YES
FPS Counter
YES
OverClocking
YES (200Hz @ DP O.C)
User Defined Key
YES
Auto Input Switch
YES
Smart Energy Saving
YES
SW APPLICATION
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
YES
CONNECTIVITY
HDMI
YES(2ea)
DisplayPort
YES(1ea)
DP Version
1.4
USB-C
Yes
Headphone out
3-pole (Sound Only)
POWER
Type
External Power(Adapter)
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
DC Output
40W(19V/2.1)
MECHANICAL
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Pivot
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100 mm
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
613.5x577.7x253.7 (UP) / 613.5x467.7x253.7 (DOWN)
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
613.5x371.6x51.3mm
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
691x498x184mm
Weight with Stand [kg]
6.0kg
Weight without Stand [kg]
4.1kg
Weight in Shipping [kg]
8.4kg
ACCESSORY
HDMI
YES(2ea)
Display Port
YES
Others (Accessory)
Cable holder/mouse holder
Adapter
YES
Calibration Report (Paper)
YES
Power Cord
Depend on Country
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
All Spec
INFO
Product name
34GX90SA-W
Year
2025
DISPLAY
Size [Inch]
34
Size [cm]
86.2
Resolution
3440 x 1440
Panel Type
OLED
Aspect Ratio
21:9
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.231 x 0.231mm
Color Gamut (Min.)
DCI-P3 94% (CIE1976)
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 98.5% (CIE1976)
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
1.07B
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
1200000:1
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1500000:1
Response Time
Less than 1ms GtG
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
240
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
Curvature
800R
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
250cd/m²
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
275cd/m²
FEATURES
HDR 10
YES
Dolby Vision™
NO
VESA DisplayHDR™
DisplayHDR™400 TRUE BLACK
HDR Effect
YES
Mini-LED Technology
NO
Nano IPS™ Technology
NO
Advanced True Wide Pol.
NO
Color Calibrated in Factory
YES
HW Calibration
NO
Auto Brightness
YES
Flicker Safe
NO
Color Weakness
NO
Super Resolution+
NO
Motion Blur Reduction Tech.
NO
NVIDIA G-Sync™
G-SYNC Compatible
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync Premium
VRR
YES
Black Stabilizer
YES
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
Crosshair
YES
FPS Counter
YES
OverClocking
NO
User Defined Key
YES
Auto Input Switch
NO
RGB LED Lighting
Hexagon Lighting
PBP
2PBP
PIP
YES
Smart Energy Saving
YES
Camera
NO
Mic
NO
Others (Features)
NO
SW APPLICATION
LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)
NO
Dual Controller
NO
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
NO
LG UltraGear™ Studio
NO
CONNECTIVITY
D-Sub
NO
DVI-D
NO
HDMI
YES(2ea)
DisplayPort
YES(1ea)
DP Version
1.4 (DSC)
Thunderbolt
NO
USB-C
YES(1ea)
USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)
3440x1440@240Hz
USB-C (Data Transsmission)
YES
USB-C (Power Delivery)
65W
Daisy Chain
NO
USB Upstream Port
YES(via USB-C)
USB Downstream Port
YES(2ea/ver2.0)
Built-in KVM
NO
LAN (RJ-45)
YES
SPDIF out (Optical Digital Audio Out)
NO
Audio In
NO
Mic In
NO
Headphone out
3-pole (Sound Only)
Line out
NO
SOUND
Speaker
7W x 2
DTS HP:X
NO
Maxx Audio
NO
Rich Bass
NOFV
Bluetooth Connectivity
YES
POWER
Type
External Power(Adapter)
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.5W
DC Output
13.5A
MECHANICAL
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
784.1x580.4x291.8(UP)/784.1x470.4x291.8(Down)
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
784.1x358.3x167.1
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
927 x 295 x 550mm
Weight with Stand [kg]
10.4
Weight without Stand [kg]
6.2
Weight in Shipping [kg]
15.5
ACCESSORY
D-Sub
NO
DVI-D
NO
HDMI
YES (ver 2.1)
Thunderbolt
NO
USB-C
YES
Display Port
YES
USB A to B
NO
Remote Controller
YES
Adapter
YES
Calibration Report (Paper)
YES
HDMI (Color/Length)
White / 1.5m
Power Cord
YES
SMART FEATURES
Wi-Fi
YES
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
