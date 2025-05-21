34" LG UltraGear™ OLED Gaming Monitor and 27” UltraGear™ Gaming Monitor Bundle

Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
  • Buy this LG UntraGear OLED smart monitor and get a 27" GS75QN monitor free

Key Features

  • 34-inch WQHD (3440x1440) OLED display
  • 240Hz refresh rate/ 0.03ms (GtG) response time
  • webOS
  • 27-inch QHD (2560x1440) IPS display
  • 180Hz (O/C 200Hz) refresh rate
  • Partial return is not available
Products in this Bundle: 2
front view

27GS75QN-B

27” UltraGear™ QHD IPS 180Hz (O/C 200Hz) gaming monitor | 1ms (GtG), HDR10
UK EU
Product Information Sheet
Front view of 34" LG UltraGear™ OLED Gaming Monitor, 240Hz Refresh Rate, WQHD Resolution, webOS, White (34GX90SA)

34GX90SA-W

34" LG UltraGear™ OLED Gaming Monitor, 240Hz Refresh Rate, WQHD Resolution, webOS, 0.03ms (GtG) Response Time, White
UK EU
Product Information Sheet

34" LG UltraGear™ OLED Gaming Monitor

UltraGear™ OLED GX9s Logo image.



Streaming to Gaming
240Hz Curved OLED Smart

Front image of the UltraGear™ 34gx90sa gaming monitor.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Awards of excellence

A image of CES 2025 Honoree award logo

CES Innovation Awards 2025 - Honoree

in Cybersecurity
A image of av forums logo

AVForums Editor’s Choice 2024/25

webOS 24 delivers a sleek, fast, easy-to-use smart experience that feels fresh and uncluttered
A image of pocket-lint logo

Pocket-lint – Editor’s Choice 2024

LG webOS ranked the best smart TV operating system
Image-summary

STREAMING

webOS
AI Picture
Dynamic Tone Mapping
AI Personalised Picture Wizard
AI Sound

WINNING

34-inch WQHD Curved OLED
DisplayHDR True Black 400 & DCI-P3 98.5%
0.03ms (GtG) & 240Hz
AMD FreeSync™ Premium
VESA Certified AdaptiveSync
NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible

CONNECTING

USB-C (PD 65W) & HDMI 2.1
LG Switch app
Sleek design with clutter-free L stand

27” UltraGear™ Gaming Monitor

UltraGear™ Logo.


Born to game

Side view of a monitor with a gaming archer character on the screen image.

Faster movement.
Closer to winning.

Rev up your gaming world with 200Hz O/C speed. Ignite your gameplay with a QHD resolution, IPS wide viewing angles, and a jaw-dropping 200Hz O/C refresh rate.

Display

27” QHD (2560x1440) IPS

HDR10 / sRGB 99% (Typ.)

Speed

200Hz refresh rate (O/C)

IPS 1ms (GtG) response time

Technology

NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible

AMD FreeSync™

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*This monitor supports a 180Hz refresh rate; when overclocked, it can be used at a 200Hz refresh rate. A graphic card that supports DisplayPort 1.4 and the DisplayPort 1.4 cable is required to work properly.

*The refresh rate has been upgraded compared to the previous model, 27GN800.

200Hz refresh rate (O/C)

Upgraded speed.
New standard.

We have raised UltraGear's speed standard to 200Hz. You can enjoy ultra-clear and smooth images with a 200Hz (O/C) refresh rate, which loads images 200 times in a second.

It is a comparison image of a fast-paced game with a low refresh rate and a clear image with a 180Hz high refresh rate.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*This monitor supports a 180Hz refresh rate; when overclocked, it can be used at a 200Hz refresh rate. A graphic card that supports DisplayPort 1.4 and the DisplayPort 1.4 cable is required to work properly.

IPS 1ms (GtG)

Sharp image
From any angle

Experience the vibrant visuals with a 1ms fast response time, which reduces reverse ghosting and input lag. In addition, the IPS panel allows you to enjoy these stunning images clearly from a wide angle (up to 178 degrees).

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*Select 'Faster Mode' to perform '1ms Response Time'. (Game Adjust → Response Time → Faster Mode).

*The viewing angle of this IPS display is 178 degrees. 

Print

Key Spec

Size [Inch]

27

Resolution

2560 x 1440

Panel Type

IPS

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Color Gamut (Typ.)

sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

180 200 (O/C)

Response Time

1ms (GtG at Faster)

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height/Pivot

All Spec

INFO

Product name

UltraGear

Year

Y24

DISPLAY

Size [Inch]

27

Size [cm]

68.4

Resolution

2560 x 1440

Panel Type

IPS

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Pixel Pitch [mm]

0.2331 x 0.2331 mm

Color Gamut (Min.)

sRGB 95% (CIE1931)

Color Gamut (Typ.)

sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

Color Depth (Number of Colors)

16.7M

Contrast Ratio (Min.)

700:1

Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

1000:1

Response Time

1ms (GtG at Faster)

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

180 200 (O/C)

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

240cd/m²

Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

300cd/m²

Colour Bit

8bit

FEATURES

HDR 10

YES

HDR Effect

YES

Color Calibrated in Factory

YES

Flicker Safe

YES

Reader Mode

YES

Color Weakness

YES

NVIDIA G-Sync™

G-SYNC Compatible

AMD FreeSync™

FreeSync

Black Stabilizer

YES

Dynamic Action Sync

YES

Crosshair

YES

FPS Counter

YES

OverClocking

YES (200Hz @ DP O.C)

User Defined Key

YES

Auto Input Switch

YES

Smart Energy Saving

YES

SW APPLICATION

OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

YES

CONNECTIVITY

HDMI

YES(2ea)

DisplayPort

YES(1ea)

DP Version

1.4

USB-C

Yes

Headphone out

3-pole (Sound Only)

POWER

Type

External Power(Adapter)

AC Input

100~240V (50/60Hz)

Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

Less than 0.5W

Power Consumption (DC Off)

Less than 0.3W

DC Output

40W(19V/2.1)

MECHANICAL

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height/Pivot

Wall Mountable [mm]

100 x 100 mm

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

613.5x577.7x253.7 (UP) / 613.5x467.7x253.7 (DOWN)

Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

613.5x371.6x51.3mm

Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

691x498x184mm

Weight with Stand [kg]

6.0kg

Weight without Stand [kg]

4.1kg

Weight in Shipping [kg]

8.4kg

ACCESSORY

HDMI

YES(2ea)

Display Port

YES

Others (Accessory)

Cable holder/mouse holder

Adapter

YES

Calibration Report (Paper)

YES

Power Cord

Depend on Country

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
Dismantling information(27GS75QN-B)
extension:pdf
ENERGY LABEL(27GS75QN-B)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(27GS75QN-B)
extension:pdf
UK DoC(27GS75QN-B)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(27GS75QN-B)
extension:pdf
U.K Energy Label(27GS75QN-B)
extension:pdf
PRODUCT FICHE(27GS75QN-B)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (27GS75QN-B)
extension:pdf
GPSR Safety Information(27GS75QN-B)
extension:pdf
WEB INFO(27GS75QN-B)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
Print

All Spec

INFO

Product name

34GX90SA-W

Year

2025

DISPLAY

Size [Inch]

34

Size [cm]

86.2

Resolution

3440 x 1440

Panel Type

OLED

Aspect Ratio

21:9

Pixel Pitch [mm]

0.231 x 0.231mm

Color Gamut (Min.)

DCI-P3 94% (CIE1976)

Color Gamut (Typ.)

DCI-P3 98.5% (CIE1976)

Color Depth (Number of Colors)

1.07B

Contrast Ratio (Min.)

1200000:1

Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

1500000:1

Response Time

Less than 1ms GtG

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

240

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

Curvature

800R

Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

250cd/m²

Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

275cd/m²

FEATURES

HDR 10

YES

Dolby Vision™

NO

VESA DisplayHDR™

DisplayHDR™400 TRUE BLACK

HDR Effect

YES

Mini-LED Technology

NO

Nano IPS™ Technology

NO

Advanced True Wide Pol.

NO

Color Calibrated in Factory

YES

HW Calibration

NO

Auto Brightness

YES

Flicker Safe

NO

Color Weakness

NO

Super Resolution+

NO

Motion Blur Reduction Tech.

NO

NVIDIA G-Sync™

G-SYNC Compatible

AMD FreeSync™

FreeSync Premium

VRR

YES

Black Stabilizer

YES

Dynamic Action Sync

YES

Crosshair

YES

FPS Counter

YES

OverClocking

NO

User Defined Key

YES

Auto Input Switch

NO

RGB LED Lighting

Hexagon Lighting

PBP

2PBP

PIP

YES

Smart Energy Saving

YES

Camera

NO

Mic

NO

Others (Features)

NO

SW APPLICATION

LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)

NO

Dual Controller

NO

OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

NO

LG UltraGear™ Studio

NO

CONNECTIVITY

D-Sub

NO

DVI-D

NO

HDMI

YES(2ea)

DisplayPort

YES(1ea)

DP Version

1.4 (DSC)

Thunderbolt

NO

USB-C

YES(1ea)

USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)

3440x1440@240Hz

USB-C (Data Transsmission)

YES

USB-C (Power Delivery)

65W

Daisy Chain

NO

USB Upstream Port

YES(via USB-C)

USB Downstream Port

YES(2ea/ver2.0)

Built-in KVM

NO

LAN (RJ-45)

YES

SPDIF out (Optical Digital Audio Out)

NO

Audio In

NO

Mic In

NO

Headphone out

3-pole (Sound Only)

Line out

NO

SOUND

Speaker

7W x 2

DTS HP:X

NO

Maxx Audio

NO

Rich Bass

NOFV

Bluetooth Connectivity

YES

POWER

Type

External Power(Adapter)

AC Input

100~240V (50/60Hz)

Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

Less than 0.5W

Power Consumption (DC Off)

Less than 0.5W

DC Output

13.5A

MECHANICAL

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height/Swivel

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

784.1x580.4x291.8(UP)/784.1x470.4x291.8(Down)

Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

784.1x358.3x167.1

Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

927 x 295 x 550mm

Weight with Stand [kg]

10.4

Weight without Stand [kg]

6.2

Weight in Shipping [kg]

15.5

ACCESSORY

D-Sub

NO

DVI-D

NO

HDMI

YES (ver 2.1)

Thunderbolt

NO

USB-C

YES

Display Port

YES

USB A to B

NO

Remote Controller

YES

Adapter

YES

Calibration Report (Paper)

YES

HDMI (Color/Length)

White / 1.5m

Power Cord

YES

SMART FEATURES

Wi-Fi

YES

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
Dismantling information(34GX90SA-W)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(34GX90SA-W)
extension:pdf
UK DoC(34GX90SA-W)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(34GX90SA-W)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (34GX90SA-W)
extension:pdf
GPSR Safety Information(34GX90SA-W)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

