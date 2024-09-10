We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
45” UltraGear™ OLED curved gaming monitor | 800R, Ultra-WQHD, DisplayHDR True Black 400, 240Hz, 0.03ms (GtG), USB Type-C™, DepthSound
45” UltraGear™ OLED curved gaming monitor | 800R, Ultra-WQHD, DisplayHDR True Black 400, 240Hz, 0.03ms (GtG), USB Type-C™, DepthSound
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Brighter mega immersion
Complete the game with a brighter OLED 800R gaming monitor equipped with USB Type-C™, and built-in speakers.
*The video shows the representative LG UltraGear™ OLED product for illustrative purposes. Please see the gallery images taken with the actual product.
*The brightness of the monitor is compared to the previous model, LG UltraGear™ 45GR95QE.
Display
45" Ultra-WQHD Curved OLED
DisplayHDR True Black 400 / DCI-P3 98.5%
Anti-glare & Low reflection
Speed
240Hz refresh rate
0.03ms (GtG) response time
240Hz from HDMI, DP & USB Type-C™
Technology
VESA ClearMR / DepthSound
NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible
AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro
Reliable stories from influencers
Kristheorin’s review
optimum’s review
*The video shows the representative 45-inch LG UltraGear™ product. Please see the gallery images taken with the actual product.
*Based on the assumption of viewing an 800R curved display from a distance of 800mm, and may vary depending on the distance from the screen and the user's posture.
800R curved screen is designed for optimal view considering the distance from the monitor and the natural angle of the human eye to see the whole scene at a glance.
It is a 45" 800R curved monitor.
*Based on the assumption of viewing an 800R curved display from a distance of 800mm, and may vary depending on the distance from the screen and the user's posture.
Size and ratio matter:45"
surpasses 49"
The 45-inch display offers an incredibly magnificent and pleasant viewing experience. The screen size of 45" 21:9 is 12% larger than the 49" 32:9 and has a well-proportioned ratio vertically and horizontally allowing gamers to take in all the details at a glance. Also, the 21:9 aspect ratio is the ideal option for gamers, considering that most games support the 21:9 aspect ratio more than the 32:9 ratio.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The figures are calculated based on the actual width and height dimensions of a 21:9 45-inch monitor and a 32:9 49-inch monitor.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The brightness of the monitor is compared to the previous model, LG UltraGear 45GR95QE.
*Brightness is 275-1,300nits (Typ.).
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Micro Lens Array+
The evolution of OLED
Our UltraGear™ OLED featured Micro Lens Array+ technology, presents 37.5% higher brightness (SDR) compared to MLA.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*1.5m:1 is the contrast ratio at 25% APL.
*APL (Average picture level) value is given as a percentage and refers to the value between the black level and the reference level for white.
Quick setups for brighter OLED
[Option 1] Turn off the Smart Energy Saving mode.
Quick setups for brighter OLED
[Option 2] Set Game Mode as Gamer 1.
Quick setups for brighter OLED
[Option 3] Set Brightness to 100.
Quick setups for brighter OLED
[Option 4] Set Peak Brightness as High.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Power consumption may increase when the above options are chosen.
*The display burn-in may occur in brighter mode.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*LG OLED panels have been certified as Flicker-Free, Discomfort Glare Free, and Low Blue Light by UL.
*Certificate Number: Flicker-Free Display (OLED) - A196009, Discomfort Glare Free - V563481 (conditions of UGR less than 22), Low Blue Light Hardware Solution Platinum - V745051.
*The above feature may vary depending on the user’s computing environment or conditions.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
OLED 240Hz refresh rate
Incredibly smooth motion
A fast speed of 240Hz allows gamers to see the next frame quickly and makes the image appear smoothly. The gamers can respond rapidly to opponents and aim at targets easily.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*It supports up to 240Hz rapid refresh rate. A graphic card that supports DP 1.4, HDMI 2.1, or USB Type-C™ cable is required to work properly.
*The graphics card is NOT included in the package. You should purchase it separately.
*The DisplayPort, HDMI, and USB Type-C™ cables are included in the package.
Fluid gaming experience
Comparison of fluid gaming image - The left image is tearing, and the Right image is tear-free.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The performance of the feature is compared to the models not applying the sync technology.
*Errors or delays may occur depending on the network connection.
Bring sharpness
to your play
This monitor has received VESA ClearMR 13000 certification, allowing you to see movement as clearly as still images with incredibly reduced motion blur for gaming.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Headsets are NOT included in the package. You should purchase it separately.
*To download the latest OnScreen Control software, visit LG.COM.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*This feature can be controlled or set with the 4-way joystick button on the monitor.
Dynamic Action Sync
Reducing input lag with Dynamic Action Sync, gamers can catch critical moments in real-time and respond quickly.
Black Stabilizer
Black Stabilizer helps gamers detect snipers lurking in the darkest corners and swiftly navigate flash explosions.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The Crosshair feature is unavailable while the FPS Counter is activated.
*FPS Counter may display the value that exceeds the monitor’s maximum refresh rate.
*FPS (Frame Per Second) Counter: Measurement of frames per second.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The software and a Calibration Sensor are NOT included in the package. To download the latest LG Calibration Studio software, visit LG.COM.
All Spec
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
What people are saying
Find a Store Near You
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product Registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product Support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order Support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair Request
Repair request service conveniently online.