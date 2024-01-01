We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
22" Full HD IPS TV Monitor (21.5"Diagonal)
All Spec
GENERAL
-
Size (Inch / cm)
21.5" / 55cm
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Colour Gamut (CIE1931)
72%
-
Color Bit
8bit (6bit+FRC)
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
16.7M
-
Pixel Pitch(mm)
0.24795x0.24795
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Resolution
1920 x 1080
-
Brightness (Typ.)
250 cd/m2
-
Contrast Ratio (Original)
1000:1
-
Contrast Ratio (DFC)
5M:1
-
Response Time_Typ. (GTG)
Overdrive control Off:14ms / Low:8ms / High:5ms (Default: Off)
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
R/L 178 (Typ.), U/D178 (Typ.)
-
Surface Treatment(Glare/non Glare)
non Glare
JACK INPUT/OUTPUT
-
HDMI (Ver.)
Yes (1EA, HDMI1.3)
-
SCART
Yes
-
CI Slot
Yes
-
USB (Ver.)
Yes (USB2.0)
-
[ Jack Location ]
Rear/Side
-
Digital(Tuner Input)
Yes(DVB-T/C)
-
Analog
PAL/SECAM
SPEAKER
-
Type
Internal
-
Audio output
5W x 2
POWER
-
Type (w/ Watt)
Adapter ( 32W)
-
Input
100~240V
-
Normal On (typ.)
26W
-
Power Save/Sleep Mode (Max)
1W
-
DC Off (Max)
0.4W
-
Energy Efficiency Class (A++ to E scale)
A
FREQUENCY
-
HDMI (H-Frequency)
30kHz~83kHz
-
HDMI (V-Frequency)
56Hz~75Hz
RESOLUTION
-
PC (HDMI)
1920 x 1080
-
Video (HDMI)
480p, 576p 720p, 1080i, 1080p
-
Scart
576i
-
Component
480i, 576i, 480p, 576p 720p, 1080i, 1080p
-
Composit
480i, 576i
CONTROL KEY
-
Key Number (Power Key Included)
1 Key
-
Key Type
Joystick(4 direction-center push)
-
LED Colour (On mode)
Off
-
LED Colour (Power save mode)
Amber
-
LED Colour (Standby)
Red
-
[ Key Location ]
Bottom(center)
OSD
-
Country
40 Country (Albania, Algeria,Austria, Belaus, Belgium, Bosnia, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Kazakhstan, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Macedonia, Mongolia, Morocco, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, UK, Ukranie)
-
Number of Language
35 Language (Bosnian, Czech, Danish, German, Estonian, English, Spanish, Greek, French, Gaeilge, Croatian, Italian, Kazakh, Latvian, Lithuanian, Hungarian, Macedonian, Dutch, Norwegian, Uzbekistan, Polish, Portuguese, Russian, Romanian, Albanian, Slovak, Slovenian, Serbian, Finnish, Swedish, Turkish, Ukrainian, Bulgarian, Mongolian, Arabic)
SPECIAL FEATURES
-
HDCP
Yes
-
Remote Control
Yes
-
Key Lock
Yes
-
Plug & Play
DDC2B
-
EPG
Yes
-
Teletext
Yes
-
Audio Description (Visual Impaired)
Yes
-
Flicker safe
Yes
-
Eye Comfort Mode
Yes
-
Gaming Mode
Yes (Black Stabilizer)
-
Cinema Mode
Yes
-
Divx HD player (USB Media Player)
Yes (Video, Music, Picture)
-
USB AutoRun
Yes
-
Smart Energy saving
Yes
-
Motion Eye Care
Yes
-
USB Game (Download)
Yes
-
Built-In Game
Yes
-
Picture Mode
Vivid/ Standard/ Eco/ Cinema/Sports/Game/Expert1/Expert2
-
Triple XD engine
Yes
-
ARC-PC
16:9, 4:3
-
ARC-Video
16:9 - DTV, ATV, AV, HDMI Original - DTV, ATV, AV, HDMI 4:3 - DTV, ATV, AV, HDMI Just Scan – DTV, HDMI (720p↑) All-Direction Zoom - DTV, ATV, AV, HDMI Vertical Zoom - DTV, ATV, AV, HDMI
-
Virtual surround
Yes
-
AVL (Auto Volume)
Yes
-
Equalizer
Yes
-
Auto / Manual Clock
Yes
-
On/ Off Time
Yes
-
Sleep Timer
Yes
-
Auto Off / Auto Sleep
Yes
-
Hotel Mode
Yes
-
USB Cloning
Yes
COLOUR
-
Front
Black Glossy
-
B/Cover
Texture
-
Stand
Black Glossy
-
Base
Black Glossy
STAND
-
Base Detachable
Detachable
DIMENSIONS - WXDXH(MM)
-
Set (with Stand)
507.6 x 146.3 x 358.0
-
Set (without Stand)
507.6 x 52.7 x 316.5
-
Box
660 x 380 x 126
-
Wall Mount
75*75
WEIGHT(KG)
-
Set (with Stand)
3.0
-
Set (without Stand)
2.9
-
Box
4.2
STUFFING
-
Pallet (20ft/40ft/40ft HC)
768 / 1728 / 2052
WRAP
-
Packing Material
EPS
-
Stacking Type
Face Down
-
Stand Packing Type
Base Detach
-
Box Printing Type
Flexo 1 color
STANDARD
-
ERP
Yes (Class A)
-
CE
Yes
ACCESSORY
-
Power Cord
Yes
-
Remote Controller
Yes
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
-
extension:pdf
