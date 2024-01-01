Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
22" Full HD IPS TV Monitor (21.5"Diagonal)

22" Full HD IPS TV Monitor (21.5"Diagonal)

22MT48DF-PZ

22" Full HD IPS TV Monitor (21.5"Diagonal)

GENERAL

  • Size (Inch / cm)

    21.5" / 55cm

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Colour Gamut (CIE1931)

    72%

  • Color Bit

    8bit (6bit+FRC)

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    16.7M

  • Pixel Pitch(mm)

    0.24795x0.24795

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Resolution

    1920 x 1080

  • Brightness (Typ.)

    250 cd/m2

  • Contrast Ratio (Original)

    1000:1

  • Contrast Ratio (DFC)

    5M:1

  • Response Time_Typ. (GTG)

    Overdrive control Off:14ms / Low:8ms / High:5ms (Default: Off)

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    R/L 178 (Typ.), U/D178 (Typ.)

  • Surface Treatment(Glare/non Glare)

    non Glare

JACK INPUT/OUTPUT

  • HDMI (Ver.)

    Yes (1EA, HDMI1.3)

  • SCART

    Yes

  • CI Slot

    Yes

  • USB (Ver.)

    Yes (USB2.0)

  • [ Jack Location ]

    Rear/Side

  • Digital(Tuner Input)

    Yes(DVB-T/C)

  • Analog

    PAL/SECAM

SPEAKER

  • Type

    Internal

  • Audio output

    5W x 2

POWER

  • Type (w/ Watt)

    Adapter ( 32W)

  • Input

    100~240V

  • Normal On (typ.)

    26W

  • Power Save/Sleep Mode (Max)

    1W

  • DC Off (Max)

    0.4W

  • Energy Efficiency Class (A++ to E scale)

    A

FREQUENCY

  • HDMI (H-Frequency)

    30kHz~83kHz

  • HDMI (V-Frequency)

    56Hz~75Hz

RESOLUTION

  • PC (HDMI)

    1920 x 1080

  • Video (HDMI)

    480p, 576p 720p, 1080i, 1080p

  • Scart

    576i

  • Component

    480i, 576i, 480p, 576p 720p, 1080i, 1080p

  • Composit

    480i, 576i

CONTROL KEY

  • Key Number (Power Key Included)

    1 Key

  • Key Type

    Joystick(4 direction-center push)

  • LED Colour (On mode)

    Off

  • LED Colour (Power save mode)

    Amber

  • LED Colour (Standby)

    Red

  • [ Key Location ]

    Bottom(center)

OSD

  • Country

    40 Country (Albania, Algeria,Austria, Belaus, Belgium, Bosnia, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Kazakhstan, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Macedonia, Mongolia, Morocco, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, UK, Ukranie)

  • Number of Language

    35 Language (Bosnian, Czech, Danish, German, Estonian, English, Spanish, Greek, French, Gaeilge, Croatian, Italian, Kazakh, Latvian, Lithuanian, Hungarian, Macedonian, Dutch, Norwegian, Uzbekistan, Polish, Portuguese, Russian, Romanian, Albanian, Slovak, Slovenian, Serbian, Finnish, Swedish, Turkish, Ukrainian, Bulgarian, Mongolian, Arabic)

SPECIAL FEATURES

  • HDCP

    Yes

  • Remote Control

    Yes

  • Key Lock

    Yes

  • Plug & Play

    DDC2B

  • EPG

    Yes

  • Teletext

    Yes

  • Audio Description (Visual Impaired)

    Yes

  • Flicker safe

    Yes

  • Eye Comfort Mode

    Yes

  • Gaming Mode

    Yes (Black Stabilizer)

  • Cinema Mode

    Yes

  • Divx HD player (USB Media Player)

    Yes (Video, Music, Picture)

  • USB AutoRun

    Yes

  • Smart Energy saving

    Yes

  • Motion Eye Care

    Yes

  • USB Game (Download)

    Yes

  • Built-In Game

    Yes

  • Picture Mode

    Vivid/ Standard/ Eco/ Cinema/Sports/Game/Expert1/Expert2

  • Triple XD engine

    Yes

  • ARC-PC

    16:9, 4:3

  • ARC-Video

    16:9 - DTV, ATV, AV, HDMI Original - DTV, ATV, AV, HDMI 4:3 - DTV, ATV, AV, HDMI Just Scan – DTV, HDMI (720p↑) All-Direction Zoom - DTV, ATV, AV, HDMI Vertical Zoom - DTV, ATV, AV, HDMI

  • Virtual surround

    Yes

  • AVL (Auto Volume)

    Yes

  • Equalizer

    Yes

  • Auto / Manual Clock

    Yes

  • On/ Off Time

    Yes

  • Sleep Timer

    Yes

  • Auto Off / Auto Sleep

    Yes

  • Hotel Mode

    Yes

  • USB Cloning

    Yes

COLOUR

  • Front

    Black Glossy

  • B/Cover

    Texture

  • Stand

    Black Glossy

  • Base

    Black Glossy

STAND

  • Base Detachable

    Detachable

DIMENSIONS - WXDXH(MM)

  • Set (with Stand)

    507.6 x 146.3 x 358.0

  • Set (without Stand)

    507.6 x 52.7 x 316.5

  • Box

    660 x 380 x 126

  • Wall Mount

    75*75

WEIGHT(KG)

  • Set (with Stand)

    3.0

  • Set (without Stand)

    2.9

  • Box

    4.2

STUFFING

  • Pallet (20ft/40ft/40ft HC)

    768 / 1728 / 2052

WRAP

  • Packing Material

    EPS

  • Stacking Type

    Face Down

  • Stand Packing Type

    Base Detach

  • Box Printing Type

    Flexo 1 color

STANDARD

  • ERP

    Yes (Class A)

  • CE

    Yes

ACCESSORY

  • Power Cord

    Yes

  • Remote Controller

    Yes

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

