23.8” QHD IPS Monitor with AMD FreeSync™
True Color at Wide Angle
23.8" QHD IPS Display : True Color at Wide Angle.
Immersive Experience
3-Side Virtually Borderless Design
Easy and Comfortable
All Spec
INFO
-
Product name
PC Monitor
DISPLAY
-
Size [cm]
60.45
-
Resolution
2560 x 1440
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.2058 x 0.2058
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
240
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
300
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
sRGB 98% (CIE1931)
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
700:1
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1000:1
FEATURES
-
Others (Features)
SW APPLICATION
-
LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)
NO
CONNECTIVITY
-
D-Sub (Max. Resolution at Hz)
N/A
-
DVI-D
NO
-
DVI (Max Resolution at Hz)
N/A
-
HDMI
YES(2ea)
-
Thunderbolt (Max. Resolution at Hz)
N/A
-
Thunderbolt (Data Transsmission)
NO
-
USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)
N/A
-
USB-C (Data Transsmission)
NO
POWER
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
19W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
22W
-
Power Consumption (Energy Star)
N/A
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
0.5W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
540.1 x 506 x 240(Up)540.1 x 376 x 240(Down)
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
540.1 x 321.1 x 41.9
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
614 x 490 x 185
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
5.5
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
3.4
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
8.1
ACCESSORY
-
Others (Accessory)
INFO
-
Year
Y21
DISPLAY
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
16.7M
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
SW APPLICATION
-
Dual Controller
YES
CONNECTIVITY
-
DisplayPort
YES(1ea)
-
Thunderbolt (Power Delivery)
N/A
-
USB-C (Power Delivery)
N/A
DISPLAY
-
Size [Inch]
23.8
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
75
SW APPLICATION
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
YES
CONNECTIVITY
-
DP Version
1.4
-
USB-C
NO
-
Daisy Chain
NO
DISPLAY
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
SW APPLICATION
-
LG UltraGear™ Control Center
NO
CONNECTIVITY
-
Thunderbolt
NO
-
USB Upstream Port
NO
ACCESSORY
-
Display Port
YES
DISPLAY
-
Curvature
NO
SW APPLICATION
-
LG UltraGear™ Studio
NO
CONNECTIVITY
-
USB Downstream Port
NO
FEATURES
-
HDR 10
YES
CONNECTIVITY
-
D-Sub
NO
-
Built-in KVM
NO
FEATURES
-
Dolby Vision™
NO
CONNECTIVITY
-
LAN (RJ-45)
NO
ACCESSORY
-
USB A to B
NO
FEATURES
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
NO
CONNECTIVITY
-
SPDIF out (Optical Digital Audio Out)
NO
ACCESSORY
-
Remote Controller
NO
FEATURES
-
HDR Effect
YES
CONNECTIVITY
-
Audio In
NO
FEATURES
-
Mini-LED Technology
NO
CONNECTIVITY
-
Mic In
NO
FEATURES
-
Nano IPS™ Technology
NO
CONNECTIVITY
-
Headphone out
3-pole (Sound Only)
FEATURES
-
Advanced True Wide Pol.
NO
CONNECTIVITY
-
Line out
NO
FEATURES
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
NO
-
HW Calibration
NO
-
Auto Brightness
NO
-
Flicker Safe
YES
-
Reader Mode
YES
-
Color Weakness
YES
POWER
-
Type
External Power(Adapter)
FEATURES
-
Super Resolution+
YES
POWER
-
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
FEATURES
-
Motion Blur Reduction Tech.
NO
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
NO
-
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync
-
VRR
NO
-
Black Stabilizer
YES
-
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
-
Crosshair
NO
-
FPS Counter
NO
-
OverClocking
NO
-
User Defined Key
NO
-
Auto Input Switch
NO
-
RGB LED Lighting
NO
-
PBP
NO
-
PIP
NO
-
Smart Energy Saving
YES
-
Camera
NO
-
Mic
NO
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100
SOUND
-
Speaker
NO
-
Bluetooth Conectivity
NO
-
DTS HP:X
NO
-
Maxx Audio
NO
-
Rich Bass
NO
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
