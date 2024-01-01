Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
23.8” QHD IPS Monitor with AMD FreeSync™
23.8” QHD IPS Monitor with AMD FreeSync™

24QP550-B

23.8” QHD IPS Monitor with AMD FreeSync™

front view
HDR, supporting specific levels of color and brightness, compared to SDR with dramatic colors of the content
HDR10

Detailed Contrast

HDR technology is now applied to various content. This monitor is compatible with industry standard HDR10 high dynamic range, based on the sRGB 99% color gamut, supporting specific levels of color and brightness that enables viewers to enjoy the dramatic colors of the content.
Clear gaming image with seamless, fluid movement when AMD FreeSync™ is on, while screen stuttering and tearing occur when AMD FreeSync™ is off.
AMD FreeSync™

Fluid and Rapid Motion

With AMD FreeSync™ technology, the gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement in hi-resolution and fast-paced games. It virtually reduces screen tearing and stuttering.
OnScreen Control offering Easier User Interface
OnScreen Control.

Control with a Few Clicks

You can customize the workspace by splitting the display or adjusting basic monitor options with just a few mouse clicks.
  • OFF
  • Flickering
  • Conventional
  • OFF
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
23.8" QHD IPS Display

True Color at Wide Angle

LG QHD (2560x1440) Monitor with IPS technology delivers a clear and consistent true color. Response times are shortened, color reproduction is improved, and users can view the screen at wide angle.

23.8" QHD IPS Display : True Color at Wide Angle.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
3-Side Virtually Borderless Design

Immersive Experience

This display features a slim bezel on three sides and no distractions from the dazzlingly precise, and its convenient tilt adjustments allow you to create an optimized work environment.

3-Side Virtually Borderless Design

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Comparison of Mode 'OFF' (left image) and AMD FreeSync™.
*The conventional illustrates the model is not supported in Dynamic Action Sync (DAS) feature.
*Above images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Above images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*To download the latest OnScreen Control, visit LG.COM.
*The product images and OnScreen Control in the video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product and Actual OnScreen Control.
Ergonomic Design

Easy and Comfortable

The ergonomic, one-click stand is easy to install and its convenient height, tilt, swivel and Bi-directional pivot adjustments allow you to create an optimized work environment.

All Spec

INFO

  • Product name

    PC Monitor

DISPLAY

  • Size [cm]

    60.45

  • Resolution

    2560 x 1440

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.2058 x 0.2058

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    240

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    300

  • Color Gamut (Min.)

    sRGB 98% (CIE1931)

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    700:1

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1000:1

FEATURES

  • Others (Features)

SW APPLICATION

  • LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)

    NO

CONNECTIVITY

  • D-Sub (Max. Resolution at Hz)

    N/A

  • DVI-D

    NO

  • DVI (Max Resolution at Hz)

    N/A

  • HDMI

    YES(2ea)

  • Thunderbolt (Max. Resolution at Hz)

    N/A

  • Thunderbolt (Data Transsmission)

    NO

  • USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)

    N/A

  • USB-C (Data Transsmission)

    NO

POWER

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    19W

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    22W

  • Power Consumption (Energy Star)

    N/A

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    0.5W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    540.1 x 506 x 240(Up)540.1 x 376 x 240(Down)

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    540.1 x 321.1 x 41.9

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    614 x 490 x 185

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    5.5

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    3.4

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    8.1

ACCESSORY

  • Others (Accessory)

INFO

  • Year

    Y21

DISPLAY

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    16.7M

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

SW APPLICATION

  • Dual Controller

    YES

CONNECTIVITY

  • DisplayPort

    YES(1ea)

  • Thunderbolt (Power Delivery)

    N/A

  • USB-C (Power Delivery)

    N/A

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    23.8

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    75

SW APPLICATION

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    YES

CONNECTIVITY

  • DP Version

    1.4

  • USB-C

    NO

  • Daisy Chain

    NO

DISPLAY

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

SW APPLICATION

  • LG UltraGear™ Control Center

    NO

CONNECTIVITY

  • Thunderbolt

    NO

  • USB Upstream Port

    NO

ACCESSORY

  • Display Port

    YES

DISPLAY

  • Curvature

    NO

SW APPLICATION

  • LG UltraGear™ Studio

    NO

CONNECTIVITY

  • USB Downstream Port

    NO

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    YES

CONNECTIVITY

  • D-Sub

    NO

  • Built-in KVM

    NO

FEATURES

  • Dolby Vision™

    NO

CONNECTIVITY

  • LAN (RJ-45)

    NO

ACCESSORY

  • USB A to B

    NO

FEATURES

  • VESA DisplayHDR™

    NO

CONNECTIVITY

  • SPDIF out (Optical Digital Audio Out)

    NO

ACCESSORY

  • Remote Controller

    NO

FEATURES

  • HDR Effect

    YES

CONNECTIVITY

  • Audio In

    NO

FEATURES

  • Mini-LED Technology

    NO

CONNECTIVITY

  • Mic In

    NO

FEATURES

  • Nano IPS™ Technology

    NO

CONNECTIVITY

  • Headphone out

    3-pole (Sound Only)

FEATURES

  • Advanced True Wide Pol.

    NO

CONNECTIVITY

  • Line out

    NO

FEATURES

  • Color Calibrated in Factory

    NO

  • HW Calibration

    NO

  • Auto Brightness

    NO

  • Flicker Safe

    YES

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • Color Weakness

    YES

POWER

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

FEATURES

  • Super Resolution+

    YES

POWER

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

FEATURES

  • Motion Blur Reduction Tech.

    NO

  • NVIDIA G-Sync™

    NO

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync

  • VRR

    NO

  • Black Stabilizer

    YES

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YES

  • Crosshair

    NO

  • FPS Counter

    NO

  • OverClocking

    NO

  • User Defined Key

    NO

  • Auto Input Switch

    NO

  • RGB LED Lighting

    NO

  • PBP

    NO

  • PIP

    NO

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • Camera

    NO

  • Mic

    NO

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100

SOUND

  • Speaker

    NO

  • Bluetooth Conectivity

    NO

  • DTS HP:X

    NO

  • Maxx Audio

    NO

  • Rich Bass

    NO

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

What people are saying

