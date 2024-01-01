We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
27-inch QHD Monitor Ergo Dual with Daisy Chain
All Spec
INFO
-
Product name
PC Monitor
-
Year
Y22
DISPLAY
-
Size (Inch)
27 Inch
-
Size (cm)
68.466cm
-
Resolution
2560 x 1440
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Pixel Pitch
0.2331 x 0.2331 mm
-
Brightness (Min.)
280 cd/m²
-
Brightness (Typ.)
350 cd/m²
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
sRGB 98% (CIE1931)
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
16.7M
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
700:1
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1000:1
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º (R/L), 178º (U/D)
-
Curvature
NO
FEATURES
-
HDR 10
YES
-
Dolby Vision™
NO
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
NO
-
HDR Effect
YES
-
Mini-LED Technology
NO
-
Nano IPS™ Technology
NO
-
Advanced True Wide Pol.
NO
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
YES
-
HW Calibration
NO
-
Auto Brightness
NO
-
Flicker safe
YES
-
Reader Mode
YES
-
Color Weakness
YES
-
Super Resolution+
YES
-
Motion Blur Reduction Tech.
NO
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
NO
-
AMD FreeSync™
YES
-
FreeSync (Low Frame Conpensation)
NO
-
VRR
NO
-
Black Stabilizer
YES
-
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
-
Crosshair
NO
-
FPS Counter
NO
-
OverClocking
NO
-
User Defined Key
NO
-
Auto Input Switch
YES
-
RGB LED Lighting
NO
-
PBP
NO
-
PIP
NO
-
Smart Energy Saving
YES
-
Camera
NO
-
Mic
NO
SW APPLICATION
-
LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)
NO
-
Dual Controller
YES
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
YES
-
LG UltraGear™ Control Center
NO
-
LG UltraGear™ Studio
NO
CONNECTIVITY
-
D-Sub
NO
-
DVI-D
NO
-
HDMI
YES(1ea)
-
DisplayPort
Yes(in 1ea/out 1ea)
-
DP Version
1.4
-
Thunderbolt
NO
-
Thunderbolt (Data Transsmission)
NO
-
USB-C
YES (1ea)
-
USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)
2560 x 1440 @ 75Hz
-
USB-C (DP Alternate Mode)
YES
-
USB-C (Data Transsmission)
YES
-
USB-C (Power Delivery)
65W
-
Daisy Chain
YES(QHD/60Hz)
-
USB Upstream Port
NO
-
USB Downstream Port
YES (2ea/ver3.0)
-
LAN (RJ-45)
NO
-
SPDIF out
NO
-
Audio In
NO
-
Mic In
NO
-
Headphone out
YES
-
Line out
NO
SOUND
-
Speaker
NO
-
Bluetooth Conectivity
NO
-
DTS HP:X
NO
-
Maxx Audio
NO
-
Rich Bass
NO
POWER
-
Type
External Power(Adapter)
-
AC Input
100-240Vac, 50/60Hz
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
38W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
140W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
0.5W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot/Extend/Retract
-
Wall Mountable
100 x 100 mm
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)
1227.1 x 613.0 x 590.0 mm
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)
613.5 x 363.5 x 45.4 mm
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D)
732 x 568 x 374 mm
-
Weight with Stand
17.0 kg
-
Weight without Stand
9.5 kg
-
Weight in Shipping
23.5 kg
ACCESSORY
-
D-Sub
NO
-
DVI-D
NO
-
HDMI
Yes (2ea)
-
Display Port
YES (2ea)
-
Thunderbolt
NO
-
USB Type C
YES
-
USB A to B
NO
-
Remote Controller
NO
-
Others (Accessory)
DC Extension cable (2ea) Black / 1.4m w/ Holder
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
