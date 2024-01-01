Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
27" 4K UHD IPS LED Monitor (27" Diagonal)

Specs

Reviews

Support

27" 4K UHD IPS LED Monitor (27" Diagonal)

27UD69P

27" 4K UHD IPS LED Monitor (27" Diagonal)

Print

All Spec

GENERAL

  • Size (Inch / cm)

    27“ / 68.6cm

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Colour Gamut (CIE1931)

    sRGB 99%

  • Colour Depth (Num of Colours)

    10bit (8bit + A-FRC)

  • Pixel Pitch (mm)

    0.1554 x 0.1554

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Brightness

    Typical 300nits, Min 280nits

  • Contrast Ratio (Original)

    1000:1 (Typ)

  • (DFC)

    Mega, On/Off

  • Response Time_(on/off)

    -

  • (GTG)

    5ms (High)

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178/178 (CR≥10)

  • (CR≥5)

    -

  • Surface Treatment

    Anti glare ,3H

JACK INPUT/OUTPUT

  • HDMI

    Yes x2 (ver 2.0)

  • DisplayPort

    Yes x1 (ver 1.2)

  • Jack Location (Signal Input)

    Rear

  • Headphone Out

    Yes

  • Jack Location (Audio Output)

    Rear

SOUND

  • Speaker

    NO

POWER

  • Input

    100~240Vac, 50/60Hz

  • Normal On (EPA)

    29.8W

  • Normal On (typ.)

    40W

  • Power Save/Sleep Mode(Max)

    0.5W

  • DC Off (Max)

    0.3W

  • Energy Efficiency Class (A++ to E scale)

    A

FREQUENCY

  • HDMI (H-Frequency)

    30kHz ~ 135kHz

  • HDMI (V-Frequency)

    56Hz ~ 61Hz

  • DisplayPort (H-Frequency)

    30kHz ~ 135kHz

  • DisplayPort (V-Frequency)

    56Hz ~ 61Hz

  • Display Port (FreeSync V-Frequency Range)

    Basic : 48~60Hz / Extended : 40~60Hz
    (Only DisplayPort)

  • USB-C (H-Frequency)

    30kHz ~ 135kHz

  • USB-C (V-Frequency)

    56Hz ~ 61Hz

RESOLUTION

  • PC (HDMI)

    3840 x 2160 @ 60Hz

  • PC (DP)

    3840 x 2160 @ 60Hz

  • Video (HDMI)

    3840 x 2160 @ 60Hz

CONTROL KEY

  • Key Number (Power Key Included)

    1 Joystick

  • Key Type

    Joystick

  • LED Colour (On mode)

    White

  • LED Colour (Power save mode)

    White Blinking

  • [ Key Location ]

    Bottom

OSD

  • Languange(Country)

    English, German, French, Spanish, Italian, Swedish, Finnish, Portuguese, Portuguese (Brazil), Polish, Russian, Greek, Ukrainian, Chinese (Simplified, Traditional) , Japanese, Korean

  • Number of Language

    17

SPECIAL FEATURE

  • PC

    WIDE/ORIGINAL/1:1

  • Video

    WIDE/ORIGINAL/1:1

  • sRGB

    Yes

  • DDC/CI

    Yes

  • HDCP

    HDMI, Yes(2.2)

  • Reader Mode

    Yes

  • Flicker Safe

    Yes

  • Six Axis Control

    Yes

  • Factory Calibrated

    Yes

  • Plug & Play

    Yes

  • On Screen Control

    Yes

  • SUPER+Resolution

    Yes

  • Black Equalizer

    Yes

  • DAS Mode

    Yes

  • Freesync

    Yes

  • Dual controller

    Yes

COLOUR

  • Front

    Silver spray

  • B/Cover

    White

  • Stand

    white

  • Base

    White hair line

STAND

  • Base Detchable

    Yes

  • Tilt(Angle)

    Yes (-5~20)

  • Height(mm)

    Yes (range 120mm)

  • Pivot

    Yes

DIMENSION(W*D*H, MM)

  • Set (with Stand)

    615.0 X 537.2 X 235.5 mm

  • Set (without Stand)

    615.0 X 365,1 X 41.2 mm

  • Box

    836 X 479 X 181 mm

  • Wall Mount size (mm)

    100x100

WEIGHT(KG)

  • Set (with Stand)

    6.4kg

  • Set (without Stand)

    4.6kg

  • Box

    9.3kg

STUFFING

  • Pallet (20ft/40ft/40ft HC)

    264 / 616 / 728

WRAP

  • Packing Material

    EPS

  • Stacking Type

    Face Down

  • Box Printing Type

    Off-set

  • Handle

    Handle Hole

STANDARD

  • UL(cUL)

    Yes

  • TUV-Type

    Yes

  • CB

    Yes

  • FCC-B, CE

    Yes

  • KC

    Yes

  • EPA

    Yes

  • ERP

    Yes

  • ROHS, REACH

    Yes

  • Windows 10

    Yes

  • FreeSync

    Yes

ACCESSORY

  • Power Cord

    Yes

  • D-Sub

    NO

  • DVI-D

    No

  • DP to DP

    Yes

  • HDMI

    Yes

  • Easy Setup Guide

    Yes

  • Calibration Report(Paper)

    Yes

  • S/W Install CD

    Yes(Screen Split, Dual Controller, On Screen Control)

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

What people are saying

Our Picks for You 