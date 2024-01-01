We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
28" HD Ready TV Monitor (28"Diagonal)
All Spec
GENERAL
-
Size (Inch / cm)
27.1" / 68.97cm
-
Panel Type
Wide Viewing Angle
-
Colour Gamut (CIE1931)
0.68
-
Colour Bit
8bit (6bit+FRC)
-
Colour Depth (Num of Colours)
16.7M
-
Pixel Pitch (mm)
0.44475x0.44925
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Resolution
1366 x 768
-
Brightness(cd/m2)
180(typ.), 160(Min.)
-
Contrast Ratio (Original)
1200:1
-
(GTG)
8ms
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
R/L 178 (Typ.), U/D178 (Typ.) (CR≥10)
JACK INPUT/OUTPUT
-
Composite
1
-
Component
1
-
HDMI
Yes (2EA, HDMI1.4)
-
CI Slot
Yes
-
USB (Ver.)
Yes (USB2.0)
-
Jack Location (Signal Input)
Rear/Side
-
(Audio Input) RCA
1
-
Digital(Tuner Input)
Yes (DVB-T2/C/S2)
-
Analog
PAL/SECAM
-
Jack Location(Tuner Input)
Rear
SPEAKER
-
Type
Internal
-
Audio output
5W x 2
POWER
-
Input
100V~240V
-
Normal On (typ.)
34W
-
DC Off (Max)
0.5W
FREQUENCY
-
HDMI (H-Frequency)
15.63kHz~67.5kHz
-
HDMI (V-Frequency)
23.976Hz~70.08Hz
RESOLUTION
-
PC (HDMI)
1366 x 768
-
Video (HDMI)
480i,576i, 480p, 576p 720p, 1080i, 1080p
-
Component
480i, 576i, 480p, 576p 720p, 1080i, 1080p
-
Composit
480i, 576i
CONTROL KEY
-
Key Number (Power Key Included)
1 Key
-
Key Type
Tact
-
LED Colour (On mode)
Off
-
LED Colour (Standby)
Red
-
[ Key Location ]
Bottom
OSD
-
Languange(Country)
39
Albania, Austria, Belgium, Bosnia, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Macedonia, Montenegro, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, UK, Ukraine, Uzbekistan, Others
-
Number of Language
34
Bosnian, Czech, Danish, German, Estonian, English, Spanish, Greek, French, Gaeilge, Croatian, Italian, Kazakh, Latvian, Lithuanian, Hungarian, Macedonian, Dutch, Norwegian, Polish, Portuguese, Russian, Romanian, Albanian, Slovak, Slovenian, Serbian, Finnish, Swedish, Turkish, Ukrainian, Uzbekistan, Bulgarian, Mongolian
SPECIAL FEATURE
-
HDCP
Yes
-
Remote Control
Yes
-
EPG
Yes
-
Teletext
Yes
-
Audio Description (Visual Impaired)
Yes
-
Divx HD player (USB Media Player)
Yes (without DivX codec)
-
Smart Energy saving
Yes
-
Picture Mode
Vivid/ Standard/ Eco/ Cinema/Sports/Game
-
ARC-PC
16:9 / Just Scan / Original / Full Wide / 4:3 / 14:9 / Zoom
-
ARC-Video
16:9 / Just Scan / Original / Full Wide / 4:3 / 14:9 / Zoom
-
AVL (Auto Volume)
Yes
-
Auto / Manual Clock
Yes
-
On/ Off Time
Yes
-
Sleep Timer
Yes
-
Auto Off / Auto Sleep
Yes
COLOUR
-
Front
Black Glossy
-
B/Cover
Black Texture
-
Base
Black Hairline+Texture
STAND
-
Base Detchable
Detachable
DIMENSION(W*D*H, MM)
-
Set (with Stand)
635 x 182.4 x 427
-
Set (without Stand)
635 x 77.8 x 387
-
Box
738 x 130 x 502
-
Wall Mount size (mm)
100x100
WEIGHT(KG)
-
Set (with Stand)
4.1
-
Set (without Stand)
4
-
Box
5.7
STUFFING
-
Pallet (20ft/40ft/40ft HC)
476 / 1088 / 1088
WRAP
-
Packing Material
EPS
-
Stacking Type
Vertical
-
Stand Packing Type
Base Detach
-
Box Printing Type
Flexo 1 color
-
Handle
No (Hand hole)
STANDARD
-
ERP
Yes (Class A)
-
CE
Yes
ACCESSORY
-
Power Cord
Yes
-
Remote Controller
Yes
