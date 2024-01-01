Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
28MT42VF

28" HD Ready TV Monitor (28"Diagonal)

All Spec

GENERAL

  • Size (Inch / cm)

    27.1" / 68.97cm

  • Panel Type

    Wide Viewing Angle

  • Colour Gamut (CIE1931)

    0.68

  • Colour Bit

    8bit (6bit+FRC)

  • Colour Depth (Num of Colours)

    16.7M

  • Pixel Pitch (mm)

    0.44475x0.44925

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Resolution

    1366 x 768

  • Brightness(cd/m2)

    180(typ.), 160(Min.)

  • Contrast Ratio (Original)

    1200:1

  • (GTG)

    8ms

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    R/L 178 (Typ.), U/D178 (Typ.) (CR≥10)

JACK INPUT/OUTPUT

  • Composite

    1

  • Component

    1

  • HDMI

    Yes (2EA, HDMI1.4)

  • CI Slot

    Yes

  • USB (Ver.)

    Yes (USB2.0)

  • Jack Location (Signal Input)

    Rear/Side

  • (Audio Input) RCA

    1

  • Digital(Tuner Input)

    Yes (DVB-T2/C/S2)

  • Analog

    PAL/SECAM

  • Jack Location(Tuner Input)

    Rear

SPEAKER

  • Type

    Internal

  • Audio output

    5W x 2

POWER

  • Input

    100V~240V

  • Normal On (typ.)

    34W

  • DC Off (Max)

    0.5W

FREQUENCY

  • HDMI (H-Frequency)

    15.63kHz~67.5kHz

  • HDMI (V-Frequency)

    23.976Hz~70.08Hz

RESOLUTION

  • PC (HDMI)

    1366 x 768

  • Video (HDMI)

    480i,576i, 480p, 576p 720p, 1080i, 1080p

  • Component

    480i, 576i, 480p, 576p 720p, 1080i, 1080p

  • Composit

    480i, 576i

CONTROL KEY

  • Key Number (Power Key Included)

    1 Key

  • Key Type

    Tact

  • LED Colour (On mode)

    Off

  • LED Colour (Standby)

    Red

  • [ Key Location ]

    Bottom

OSD

  • Languange(Country)

    39
    Albania, Austria, Belgium, Bosnia, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Macedonia, Montenegro, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, UK, Ukraine, Uzbekistan, Others

  • Number of Language

    34
    Bosnian, Czech, Danish, German, Estonian, English, Spanish, Greek, French, Gaeilge, Croatian, Italian, Kazakh, Latvian, Lithuanian, Hungarian, Macedonian, Dutch, Norwegian, Polish, Portuguese, Russian, Romanian, Albanian, Slovak, Slovenian, Serbian, Finnish, Swedish, Turkish, Ukrainian, Uzbekistan, Bulgarian, Mongolian

SPECIAL FEATURE

  • HDCP

    Yes

  • Remote Control

    Yes

  • EPG

    Yes

  • Teletext

    Yes

  • Audio Description (Visual Impaired)

    Yes

  • Divx HD player (USB Media Player)

    Yes (without DivX codec)

  • Smart Energy saving

    Yes

  • Picture Mode

    Vivid/ Standard/ Eco/ Cinema/Sports/Game

  • ARC-PC

    16:9 / Just Scan / Original / Full Wide / 4:3 / 14:9 / Zoom

  • ARC-Video

    16:9 / Just Scan / Original / Full Wide / 4:3 / 14:9 / Zoom

  • AVL (Auto Volume)

    Yes

  • Auto / Manual Clock

    Yes

  • On/ Off Time

    Yes

  • Sleep Timer

    Yes

  • Auto Off / Auto Sleep

    Yes

COLOUR

  • Front

    Black Glossy

  • B/Cover

    Black Texture

  • Base

    Black Hairline+Texture

STAND

  • Base Detchable

    Detachable

DIMENSION(W*D*H, MM)

  • Set (with Stand)

    635 x 182.4 x 427

  • Set (without Stand)

    635 x 77.8 x 387

  • Box

    738 x 130 x 502

  • Wall Mount size (mm)

    100x100

WEIGHT(KG)

  • Set (with Stand)

    4.1

  • Set (without Stand)

    4

  • Box

    5.7

STUFFING

  • Pallet (20ft/40ft/40ft HC)

    476 / 1088 / 1088

WRAP

  • Packing Material

    EPS

  • Stacking Type

    Vertical

  • Stand Packing Type

    Base Detach

  • Box Printing Type

    Flexo 1 color

  • Handle

    No (Hand hole)

STANDARD

  • ERP

    Yes (Class A)

  • CE

    Yes

ACCESSORY

  • Power Cord

    Yes

  • Remote Controller

    Yes

