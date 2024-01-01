We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG 29 inch Ultrawide IPS Monitor EB73 Series
All Spec
GENERAL
-
Screen size (inches)
29
-
Panel Type (TN, IPS)
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
21:9
-
Resolution
2560 x 1080
-
Brightness (cd/m2)
300
-
Contrast Ratio
1000:1
-
Viewing Angle (°)
178 /178 (CR≥10)
-
Colour Depth (Num of Colours)
8bit, 16.7M(True)
-
Pixel Pitch (mm)
0.0876(H) x RGB x 0.2628(V)
-
Colour Gamut
sRGB
-
Surface Treatment
Hard coating(3H), Anti-glare
INPUT/OUTPUT
-
DVI-D
Yes
-
HDMI
Yes(2EA)
-
DisplayPort
Yes
-
Audio Inputs
PC Audio In
-
Audio Output
Headphone Out
-
Others
HDMI(MHL)
FEATURES
-
DDC/CI
Yes
-
HDCP
Yes
-
PBP
Yes
-
Plug & Play
Yes
-
4:3 in Wide
PC, Video
-
Others1
True colour Finder(S/W)
STAND
-
Base Detachable
Yes
-
Tilt(Angle)
Yes: -5º ~ 20º Degree
-
Height(mm)
110
STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)& VESA MOUNTING
-
UL(cUL)
Yes
-
TUV-GS
TUV-Type
-
FCC-B, CE
Yes
-
CB
Yes
-
CCC, BSMI
Yes
-
KC
Yes
-
EPA
Yes
-
ROHS, REACH
Yes
POWER
-
Type / Input
Adaptor / 100~240V
-
Consumption Normal On (Typ.)
48W
-
Consumption Power Save/Sleep Mode(Max)
1.2W
-
DC Off (Max)
0.5W
DIMENSIONS - WXDXH(MM)
-
Set (with Stand)
699.7 x 395.3 x 225
-
Set (without Stand)
699.7 x 318.0 x 68.5
WEIGHT(KG)
-
Set with Stand (Kg)
6.84
-
Set without Stand (Kg)
5.2
ACCESSORY
-
Power Cord
Yes
-
DVI-D
Yes
-
DisplayPort
Optional
-
PC Audio
Yes
-
S/W Install CD(PC OS)
Yes (screen split)
What people are saying
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product Registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product Support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order Support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair Request
Repair request service conveniently online.