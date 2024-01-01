We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
34" 21:9 UltraWide® WQHD IPS Curved LED Monitor (34” Diagonal)
All Spec
GENERAL
-
Size (Inch / cm)
34"/86.4cm Curved
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Colour Gamut (CIE1931)
sRGB 99%
-
Colour Depth (Num of Colours)
10bits (8bit+FRC), 1.07B
-
Pixel Pitch (mm)
0.2325 x 0.2325
-
Resolution
3440 x 1440
-
Brightness (Typ.)
300(Typ), 240(min) cd/m2
-
Contrast Ratio (Original)
1000:1 (Typ)
-
(DFC)
Mega
-
Response Time_Typ. (on/off)
14ms
-
(GTG)
5ms (High)
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178/178 (CR≥10)
JACK INPUT/OUTPUT
-
HDMI
Yes (ver2.0, 2ea)
-
DisplayPort
Yes (ver1.2)
-
USB Type-C
Yes
-
Headphone Out
Yes
-
USB Down-stream
Yes (USB3.0 2ea) * included Quick Charge for port 1
SPEAKER
-
Audio output (watt)
Speaker 7W*2
-
Audio Tuning
Maxx Audio
POWER
-
Type
Adapter
-
Input
100 ~240 , 50/60Hz
-
Output (USB Type-C PD)
60W
-
Normal On (EPA)
48W
-
Normal On (typ.)
70W
-
Power Save/Sleep Mode(Max)
1.2W
-
DC Off (Max)
0.3W
-
Energy Efficiency Class (A - G)
G
FREQUENCY
-
HDMI (H-Frequency)
30 ~ 90KHz
-
HDMI (V-Frequency)
56 ~ 61Hz
-
DisplayPort (H-Frequency)
30 ~ 90KHz
-
DisplayPort (V-Frequency)
55 ~ 75Hz (Free Sync)
-
USB-C (H-Frequency)
30 ~ 90kHz
-
USB-C (V-Frequency)
56 ~ 61Hz
SPECIAL FEATURE
-
Picture Mode
Custom, Reader, Photo, Cinema, Dark Room 1, Dark Room 2, Color Weakness, FPS Game 1, FPS Game 2, RTS Game, Custom (Game)
-
Ratio
Wide, Original, Cinema 1, Cinema 2, 1 : 1
-
PIP
- (PIP mode in Screen Split)
-
PBP
Yes
-
DDC/CI
Yes
-
HDCP
Yes
-
Key Lock
Yes
-
Response Time Control
Yes
-
Quick Charge
Yes
-
Freesync
Yes (DP 52~75Hz)
-
Game Mode
Yes
-
DAS Mode
Yes
-
Black Stabilizer
Yes
-
Flicker Safe
Yes
-
Smart Energy saving
Yes
-
Automatic standby
Yes
-
Reader Mode
Yes (Picture Mode)
-
Six Axis Control
Yes
-
Super Resolution+
Yes
-
Colour Calibrated
Yes
-
Dual controller
Yes
-
Screen split2.0 (in OSC)
Yes
-
My Display Preset (in OSC)
Yes
-
OnScreen Control (OSC)
Yes
-
Dual EDID (H/W)
Yes
-
One Click Stand Set-up
Yes
STAND
-
Tilt(Angle)
-5~15 Degree
-
Height (Range)
110mm
DIMENSION(W*D*H, MM)
-
Set (with Stand)
817.6 x 259.4 x 482.8 (Height down)
817.6 x 259.4 x 592.8 (Height up)
-
Set (without Stand)
817.6 x 88.7 x 360.8
-
Box
982 x 212 x 508
-
Wall Mount size (mm)
100 x 100 (VESA compatible)
WEIGHT(KG)
-
Set (with Stand)
8.4
-
Set (without Stand)
6.4
-
Box
12
STANDARD
-
UL(cUL)
Yes
-
TUV-Type
Yes
-
FCC-B, CE
Yes
-
CCC (for China)
Yes
-
BSMI (for Taiwan)
Yes
-
Erp
Yes
-
Windows
Yes
-
DisplayPort
Yes
ACCESSORY
-
Power Cord
Yes
-
HDMI
Yes
-
DisplayPort
Yes
-
Cable holder
Yes
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
