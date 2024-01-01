We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
43" 4K UHD IPS LED MONITOR
All Spec
GENERAL
-
Size (Inch / cm)
42.51" / 107.98cm
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Colour Gamut (CIE1931)
NTSC 72%
-
Colour Depth (Num of Colours)
1.06Billon Color
-
Pixel Pitch (mm)
0.2451x0.2451
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Resolution
3840x2160
-
Brightness
Typical 350nits, Min 280nits
-
Contrast Ratio (Original)
1000:1 (Typ)
-
(DFC)
Mega, On/Off
-
Response Time_(on/off)
-
-
(GTG)
8ms (High)
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178/178 (CR≥10)
-
(CR≥5)
-
-
Surface Treatment
Anti-Glare 3H
JACK INPUT/OUTPUT
-
HDMI
HDMI1.4(x2ea), HDMI2.0(x2ea)
-
DisplayPort
Yes (1ea)
-
USB Type-C
Yes
-
Others
RS232C
-
Jack Location (Signal Input)
Vertical type
-
Headphone Out
Yes
-
Jack Location (Audio Output)
Vertical type
SPEAKER
-
Audio output (watt)
10W (2ea)
-
Others
Rich bass
POWER
-
Type
Built-in Power
-
Input
100-240 Vac, 50/60 Hz
-
Sleep Mode (Max)
0.5W
-
DC Off (Max)
0.3w under
FREQUENCY
-
HDMI (H-Frequency)
30~135kHZ
-
HDMI (V-Frequency)
56~61Hz
-
DisplayPort (H-Frequency)
30~135kHz
-
DisplayPort (V-Frequency)
56~61Hz
-
USB-C (H-Frequency)
30~135kHz
-
USB-C (V-Frequency)
56~61Hz
RESOLUTION
-
PC (HDMI)
3840 x 2160 @ 60Hz
-
PC (DP)
3840 x 2160 @ 60Hz
-
Video (HDMI)
3840x2160@60Hz (Ver 2.0)
CONTROL KEY
-
Key Number (Power Key Included)
1 Joystick
-
Key Type
1 Joystick
-
LED Colour (On mode)
White
-
LED Colour (Power save mode)
White Blinking
-
[ Key Location ]
Bottom
OSD
-
Languange(Country)
English, German, French, Spanish, Italian, Swedish, Finnish, Portuguese, Portuguese (Brazil), Polish, Russian, Greek, Ukrainian, Chinese (Simplified, Traditional) , Japanese, Korean
-
Number of Language
17
SPECIAL FEATURE
-
USB_Down
2
-
DDC/CI
Yes
-
HDCP
Yes(HDCP 2.2)
-
Remote Control
Yes
-
PIP
Yes (2PIP)
-
PBP
Yes (4PBP)
-
Reader Mode
Yes
-
Six Axis Control
Yes
-
Plug & Play
Yes
-
On Screen Contol
Yes
-
SUPER+Resolution
Yes
-
Black Equalizer
Yes
-
DAS Mode
Yes
-
Dual controller
Yes
COLOUR
-
Front
Matt Black
-
B/Cover
Matt Black
-
Stand
Matt Black
-
Base
Matt Black
STAND
-
Base Detchable
Yes
-
Tilt(Angle)
Yes (Angle -5~10)
DIMENSION(W*D*H, MM)
-
Set (with Stand)
967 x 275 x 647.6 mm
-
Set (without Stand)
967 x 70.6 x 575.2 mm
-
Box
1065 x 285 x 658 mm
-
Wall Mount size (mm)
200mm x200mm
WEIGHT(KG)
-
Set (with Stand)
15.9kg
-
Set (without Stand)
12.3kg
-
Box
20kg
STANDARD
-
UL(cUL)
Yes
-
TUV-Type
Yes
-
EPEAT Gold
Yes
-
CB
Yes
-
FCC-B, CE
Yes
-
KC
Yes
-
ERP
Yes
-
ROHS, REACH
Yes
-
Windows 10
Yes
-
DisplayPort
Yes
ACCESSORY
-
Power Cord
Yes
-
DP to DP
Yes
-
HDMI
Yes
-
USB Type A to C
Yes
-
Easy Setup Guide
Yes
-
Calibration Report(Paper)
Yes
-
S/W Install CD
Yes
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
-
extension:pdf
