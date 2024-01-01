We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG LED LCD slim-line E60 Series monitor
All Spec
GENERAL
-
Screen size (inches)
21.5
-
Panel Type (TN, IPS)
TN
-
Type
LED
-
HD Monitors
Yes
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Resolution
1920 x 1080
-
Brightness (cd/m2)
250
-
Contrast Ratio
5000000:1
-
Response Time (ms)
5
-
Viewing Angle (°)
170 /160 (CR≥10)
-
Colour Depth (Num of Colours)
16.7M
-
Pixel Pitch (mm)
0.248 x 0.248
-
Surface Treatment
Anti-Glare,3H
VIDEO
-
H-Scanning Frequency
30 ~ 83kHz (Analog / Digital)
-
V-Scanning Frequency
56 ~ 75Hz (Analog/Digital)
INPUT/OUTPUT
-
D-Sub
Yes
-
DVI-D
Yes
-
HDMI
Yes
-
Composite Video Input/Output
No
-
SCART
No
-
S-Video
No
-
Audio Inputs
PC Audio In
-
Audio Output
Headphone Out
FEATURES
-
F Engine
Yes
-
ez-Zooming
No
-
sRGB
Yes
-
DDC/CI
Yes
-
HDCP
Yes
-
Intelligent Auto
Yes
-
Remote Control
No
-
PIP
NO
-
POP
No
-
PBP
NO
-
Auto Pivot
No
-
Auto Mirror
No
-
Tilling
Yes
-
Deep Color(xvYCC)
No
-
Plug & Play
DDC2B
-
Forte Manager
No
-
Forte Pivot
No
SET COLOUR
-
Front Colour
BLACK ,High-Glossy
-
B/Cover Colour
BLACK ,High-Glossy
-
Stand Colour
Light Brown (Transparency)
-
Base
Dark Brown (High glossy)
STAND
-
Base Detachable
Yes
-
Tilt(Angle)
Yes: -5º (front) ~ 15 º(rear)
-
Swivel(Angle)
No
-
Height(mm)
No
STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)& VESA MOUNTING
-
TCO03
No
-
TCO99
No
-
UL(cUL)
Yes
-
TUV-GS
TUV-Type
-
SEMKO
Yes
-
FCC-B, CE
Yes
-
VESA Mounting
No
-
Vista(Premium/Basic)
Premium
-
Windows 7
Yes
DIMENSIONS - WXDXH(MM)
-
Set (with Stand)
508.8 x 172 x 392.4
-
Set (without Stand)
508.8 x 31 x 387.4
WEIGHT(KG)
-
Set with Stand (Kg)
2.27
-
Set without Stand (Kg)
2.02
ACCESSORY
-
Power Cord
Yes
-
D-Sub
Yes
-
DVI-D
Option
-
HDMI
No
-
PC Audio
No
-
RCA 3Line
No
-
RCA 5Line
No
What people are saying
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product Registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product Support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order Support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair Request
Repair request service conveniently online.