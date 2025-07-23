Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
27" LG UltraFine Monitor, 4K IPS Display, VESA DisplayHDR™ 400, Dynamic Action Sync, Black
27" LG UltraFine Monitor, 4K IPS Display, VESA DisplayHDR™ 400, Dynamic Action Sync, Black

27UP650K-W
Key Features

  • 27-inch UHD 4K IPS display
  • DCI-P3 95% (Typ.)
  • VESA DisplayHDR™ 400
  • Dynamic Action Sync, Black Stabilizer
  • Tilt, height and pivot adjustable stand
More

LG UltraFine Display logo.

Gaming scene with exceptional clarity, and details in LG UHD 4K display.

Details mastered

LG UHD 4K monitor enables you to enjoy 4K and HDR content as you've dreamed of.

Large display immersion

27" IPS UHD 4K (3840x2160)

3-side virtually borderless design

Vivid colour & HDR

DCI-P3 95% (Typ.)

VESA DisplayHDR™ 400

Feature

Tilt, height and pivot adjustable stand

VESA DisplayHDR™ 400

Clean and bright HDR

The monitor supports VESA DisplayHDR™ 400 with wide-range brightness and contrast, enabling dramatic visual immersion in the latest HDR games, movies and images.

  • HDR

HDR effect to SDR content

LG UHD 4K HDR monitor can virtually transform standard content into HDR-quality video right on the screen. It helps to improve tone mapping and luminance of SDR content for an HDR-like experience.

IPS with DCI-P3 95% (Typ.)

True colours and wide view

IPS display 95% coverage of the DCI-P3 spectrum provides outstanding colour accuracy and wide viewing angle, so it delivers high-fidelity colour for reproducing vivid scenes for helping you to have enough fun in entertainment content.

Enhance games up to 4K and HDR

Immersive gaming experience

27UP650K boosts the new era of 4K HDR video gaming experience, not only by bringing thrills with decent image, but also by helping you win battles with Game Mode, Dynamic Action Sync and Black Stabiliser.

Dynamic Action Sync

React swiftly

Reducing input lag with Dynamic Action Sync, gamers can catch critical moments in real-time and respond quickly.

Black Stabiliser

Step ahead in the dark

Black Stabiliser helps gamers to detect snipers lurking in the darkest corners and swiftly navigate flash explosions.

Enjoy 4K and HDR contents

Vividly and realistically

HDR content from multiple streaming services explores. And you can enjoy vivid brightness, and wide colour range when playing on LG UHD 4K monitor with VESA DisplayHDR™ 400 technology in support of DCI-P3 colour space.

The monitor enabling users to enjoy 4K and HDR contents.

LG Switch app

Switch swiftly

LG Switch app helps to optimise the monitor to your work and life. You can readily divide the whole display up to 6, change the theme design, or even launch a video call platform with a mapped hotkey.

Ergonomic design

Easy and comfortable

The one-click stand makes it easy to install without any other equipment, and flexibly adjust the tilt, height and pivot of the screen to position it in the optimal position for you.

Key Spec

  • Size [Inch]

    27

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    60

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Pivot

All Spec

INFO

  • Product name

    UHD

  • Year

    Y24

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    27

  • Size [cm]

    68.4 cm

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.1554 x 0.1554 mm

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    320 cd/m²

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    400 cd/m²

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    1.07B

  • Colour Bit

    10bit (8bit+FRC)

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    1000:1

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1200:1

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    60

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    YES

  • VESA DisplayHDR™

    DisplayHDR™ 400

  • HDR Effect

    YES

  • Color Calibrated in Factory

    YES

  • Flicker Safe

    YES

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • Color Weakness

    YES

  • Super Resolution+

    YES

  • Black Stabilizer

    YES

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YES

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

SW APPLICATION

  • Dual Controller

    YES

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    YES(2ea)

  • DisplayPort

    YES(1ea)

  • DP Version

    1.4

  • USB-C

    NO

  • USB-C (Data Transsmission)

    NO

  • Headphone out

    3-pole (Sound Only)

POWER

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • DC Output

    48W (19V / 2.53A)

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.5W (HDMI/DP input condition)

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Pivot

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100 mm

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    613.5 x 569.3 x 239.3mm(Up)
    613.5 x 459.3 x 239.3mm(Down)

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    613.5 x 363.5 x 45.4mm

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    694 x 496 x 212mm

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    5.6kg

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    3.8kg

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    9.0kg

ACCESSORY

  • Adapter

    YES

  • Power Cord

    YES

  • HDMI

    YES

  • HDMI (Color/Length)

    White / 1.5m

  • Display Port

    YES

  • Calibration Report (Paper)

    YES

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.

