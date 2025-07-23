We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
27" LG UltraFine Monitor, 4K IPS Display, VESA DisplayHDR™ 400, Dynamic Action Sync, Black
Large display immersion
27" IPS UHD 4K (3840x2160)
3-side virtually borderless design
Vivid colour & HDR
DCI-P3 95% (Typ.)
VESA DisplayHDR™ 400
Feature
Tilt, height and pivot adjustable stand
VESA DisplayHDR™ 400
Clean and bright HDR
The monitor supports VESA DisplayHDR™ 400 with wide-range brightness and contrast, enabling dramatic visual immersion in the latest HDR games, movies and images.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
-
SDR
-
HDR effect on
HDR effect to SDR content
LG UHD 4K HDR monitor can virtually transform standard content into HDR-quality video right on the screen. It helps to improve tone mapping and luminance of SDR content for an HDR-like experience.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
IPS with DCI-P3 95% (Typ.)
True colours and wide view
IPS display 95% coverage of the DCI-P3 spectrum provides outstanding colour accuracy and wide viewing angle, so it delivers high-fidelity colour for reproducing vivid scenes for helping you to have enough fun in entertainment content.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Enhance games up to 4K and HDR
Immersive gaming experience
27UP650K boosts the new era of 4K HDR video gaming experience, not only by bringing thrills with decent image, but also by helping you win battles with Game Mode, Dynamic Action Sync and Black Stabiliser.
Immersive experience in 4K HDR video gaming.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Dynamic Action Sync
React swiftly
Reducing input lag with Dynamic Action Sync, gamers can catch critical moments in real-time and respond quickly.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*The feature may vary depending on the condition and the environment that the user is using.
Enjoy 4K and HDR contents
Vividly and realistically
HDR content from multiple streaming services explores. And you can enjoy vivid brightness, and wide colour range when playing on LG UHD 4K monitor with VESA DisplayHDR™ 400 technology in support of DCI-P3 colour space.
The monitor enabling users to enjoy 4K and HDR contents.
*The remote control is NOT included in the package.
LG Switch app
Switch swiftly
LG Switch app helps to optimise the monitor to your work and life. You can readily divide the whole display up to 6, change the theme design, or even launch a video call platform with a mapped hotkey.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*To download the latest LG Switch app, search for 27UP650K in the LG.com Support Menu.
Ergonomic design
Easy and comfortable
The one-click stand makes it easy to install without any other equipment, and flexibly adjust the tilt, height and pivot of the screen to position it in the optimal position for you.
Ergonomic design with features of tilt, height, pivot and one-click stand.
Key Spec
-
Size [Inch]
27
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
60
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Pivot
All Spec
INFO
-
Product name
UHD
-
Year
Y24
DISPLAY
-
Size [Inch]
27
-
Size [cm]
68.4 cm
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.1554 x 0.1554 mm
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
320 cd/m²
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
400 cd/m²
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
1.07B
-
Colour Bit
10bit (8bit+FRC)
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
1000:1
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1200:1
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
60
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
FEATURES
-
HDR 10
YES
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
DisplayHDR™ 400
-
HDR Effect
YES
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
YES
-
Flicker Safe
YES
-
Reader Mode
YES
-
Color Weakness
YES
-
Super Resolution+
YES
-
Black Stabilizer
YES
-
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
YES
SW APPLICATION
-
Dual Controller
YES
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI
YES(2ea)
-
DisplayPort
YES(1ea)
-
DP Version
1.4
-
USB-C
NO
-
USB-C (Data Transsmission)
NO
-
Headphone out
3-pole (Sound Only)
POWER
-
Type
External Power(Adapter)
-
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
DC Output
48W (19V / 2.53A)
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W (HDMI/DP input condition)
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Pivot
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100 mm
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
613.5 x 569.3 x 239.3mm(Up)
613.5 x 459.3 x 239.3mm(Down)
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
613.5 x 363.5 x 45.4mm
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
694 x 496 x 212mm
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
5.6kg
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
3.8kg
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
9.0kg
ACCESSORY
-
Adapter
YES
-
Power Cord
YES
-
HDMI
YES
-
HDMI (Color/Length)
White / 1.5m
-
Display Port
YES
-
Calibration Report (Paper)
YES
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
What people are saying
Find a Store Near You
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product Registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product Support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order Support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair Request
Repair request service conveniently online.