34" 21:9 Curved UltraWide™ QHD (3440 x 1440) Monitor
Product Information Sheet

Specs

Reviews

Support

34" 21:9 Curved UltraWide™ QHD (3440 x 1440) Monitor

Product Information Sheet
34WQ60C-B

34" 21:9 Curved UltraWide™ QHD (3440 x 1440) Monitor

front view
All Spec

INFO

Product name

UltraWide

Year

Y22

DISPLAY

Size (Inch)

34.14

Size (cm)

86.705 cm

Resolution

3440 x 1440

Panel Type

IPS

Aspect Ratio

21:9

Brightness (Min.)

240 cd/m²

Brightness (Typ.)

300 cd/m²

Color Gamut (Min.)

sRGB 90% (CIE 1931)

Color Gamut (Typ.)

sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

Color Depth (Number of Colors)

1.07B

Contrast Ratio (Min.)

700:1

Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

1000:1

Response Time

5ms (GtG at Faster)

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

60

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

Curvature

3800R

FEATURES

HDR 10

YES

Dolby Vision™

NO

VESA DisplayHDR™

NO

HDR Effect

YES

Mini-LED Technology

NO

Nano IPS™ Technology

NO

Advanced True Wide Pol.

NO

Color Calibrated in Factory

YES

HW Calibration

NO

Auto Brightness

NO

Flicker safe

YES

Reader Mode

YES

Color Weakness

YES

Super Resolution+

YES

Motion Blur Reduction Tech.

NO

NVIDIA G-Sync™

NO

AMD FreeSync™

NO

VRR

NO

Black Stabilizer

Black Stabilizer

Dynamic Action Sync

YES

Crosshair

NO

FPS Counter

NO

OverClocking

NO

User Defined Key

NO

Auto Input Switch

YES

RGB LED Lighting

NO

PBP

YES (2PBP)

PIP

NO

Smart Energy Saving

YES

Camera

NO

Mic

NO

SW APPLICATION

LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)

NO

Dual Controller

YES

OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

YES

LG UltraGear™ Control Center

NO

LG UltraGear™ Studio

NO

CONNECTIVITY

D-Sub

NO

DVI-D

NO

HDMI

YES(2ea)

DisplayPort

YES (1ea)

Thunderbolt

NO

USB-C

NO

Daisy Chain

NO

USB Upstream Port

NO

USB Downstream Port

NO

Built-in KVM

NO

LAN (RJ-45)

NO

SPDIF out (Optical Digital Audio Out)

NO

Audio In

NO

Mic In

NO

Headphone out

3-pole (Sound Only)

Line out

NO

SOUND

Speaker

NO

Bluetooth Conectivity

NO

DTS HP:X

NO

Maxx Audio

NO

Rich Bass

NO

POWER

Type

Built-in Power

AC Input

100~240V (50/60Hz)

Power Consumption (Typ.)

42W

Power Consumption (Max.)

42W

Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

0.4W

Power Consumption (DC Off)

Less than 0.3W

MECHANICAL

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt

Wall Mountable

100 x 100 mm

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

816.7 x 484.6 x 223.3 mm

Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)

816.7 x 364.4 x 83.6 mm

Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D)

960 x 487 x 173 mm

Weight with Stand

6.9 kg

Weight without Stand

5.9 kg

Weight in Shipping

23.5 kg

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
Dismantling information(34WQ60C-B)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(34WQ60C-B)
extension:pdf
UK DoC(34WQ60C-B)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(34WQ60C-B)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (34WQ60C-B)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

