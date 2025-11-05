Monthly LG | November

LG Rediscovered: Through the Eyes of Real Reviewers

Rediscover LG this Black Friday through real user stories.

Black Friday is the day when you can finally add that little treat you’ve been eyeing up for ages to your basket.

In this year's Black Friday sales, what if you focused on tech finds that could make your everyday life easier?

In this month’s edition of Monthly LG, we’ve collected genuine reviews that show how LG appliances fit into daily life to make things simpler, smarter, and more enjoyable.

Like what you see? Enjoy a FREE soundbar or speaker with your TV purchase, bundle to save up to £200 on a new dryer, or take advantage of free shipping on monitors with this month's exclusive offers!

*Images have been created using AI for illustrative storytelling purposes.

*Reviews featured in this content are based on verified customer feedback posted on LG.com/uk, LG.com/de and LG.com/es. Some have been shortened or lightly edited, without altering their meaning. Reviews reflect individual consumer opinions, and product performance may vary depending on usage conditions, surroundings, and model.