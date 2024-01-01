We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG AU810P 4K UHD Laser Smart Home Theater CineBeam Projector
Key Spec
-
Native Resolution
4K UHD (3840 x 2160)
-
Brightness (ANSI Lumen)
2700
-
Type
Dual Laser (B LD+G-rap Phophor, R LD)
-
Contrast Ratio
2,000,000:1
-
Digital Keystone Correction
V-Keystone
-
Output
5W + 5W Stereo
-
Airplay 2 (iOS/Mac Video Casting, Mirroring, Audio Streaming)
○ (up to 4K/30Hz)
-
Screen Share (Wireless Mirroring with MiraCast supporting device)
○ (up to 4K/30Hz)
-
Zoom
1.6x
-
Lens Shift
V +-60% / H +-24%
All Spec
PROJECTION SYSTEM
-
Projection System
DLP
NATIVE RESOLUTION
-
Native Resolution
4K UHD (3840 x 2160)
BRIGHTNESS (ANSI LUMEN)
-
Brightness (ANSI Lumen)
2700
CONTRAST RATIO
-
Contrast Ratio
2,000,000:1
NOISE
-
Energy Saving Min. (Bright)
28dB(A)
-
Energy Saving Med.
27dB(A)
-
Energy Saving Max. (Eco)
26dB(A)
UNIFORMITY
-
Uniformity (JBMMA 9 Point)
85%↑
PROJECTION LENS
-
Focus (Auto / Manual)
Manual
-
Zoom
1.6x
PROJECTION IMAGE
-
Screen Size
40" ~ 300"
-
Standard (lens to wall)
150"@4.3~6.9m 100"@2.9~4.6m 40"@1.1~1.8m
-
Throw Ratio
1.3 - 2.08
LENS SHIFT
-
Lens Shift
V +-60% / H +-24%
PROJECTION OFFSET
-
Projection Offset
0% (+110% ~ -110%)
LIGHT SOURCE
-
Type
Dual Laser (B LD+G-rap Phophor, R LD)
-
Life Hours
20,000 Hrs
LANGUAGE
-
OSD Languages
English(UK) / French/ Spanish/ German / Portuguese / Dutch / Russian / Polish/ Hungarian / Romanian / Slovenian / Croatian / Bulgarian/ Serbian /Italian /Czech /Turkish/Slovak Arabic / ChineseSimplified/ Indonesian/ L-Spanish / India / English
ASPECT RATIO
-
Aspect Ratio Control
16:9/Original/Full Wide/4:3/Vertical Zoom
SOUND
-
Output
5W + 5W Stereo
-
Clear Voice
○ (Clear Voice lll)
-
Dolby Atmos compatible
○ (Pass through)
-
WiSA Ready (Dongle)
○(EU : up to 5.1Ch MEA : 2.0Ch only) (Dongle and Speakers sold separately)
SIZE
-
Net Size (mm) (W x D x H)
337 x 410 x 145
WEIGHT
-
Net Weight (kg or g)
11kg
POWER
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
300W
-
Stand-by Power
<0.5W
-
Power Supply
100V – 240V @ 50~60 Hz (PSU Built-in)
TEMPERATURE
-
Operation Temperature
0 ~ 40℃
INPUT SIGNAL COMPATIBILITY
-
Digital(HDMI)
Up to 4K (4096x2160) (60Hz, 50Hz, 24Hz)
INPUT/OUTPUT TERMINALS
-
Audio out
S/PDIF 1(Optical)
-
RS-232C
○
-
IP control
○
-
RJ45
1
-
HDMI
3
-
USB Type-A
2 (USB2.0)
-
12V Trigger
○
FEATURES
-
Platform (OS, UI)
webOS 5.0 (Smart)
-
Home Dashboard (Input, IoT with OFC device)
○ (OCF/UEI IoT not supported)
-
Background Image
○
-
Premium CP
○
-
Contents Store / LG Smart World (App Store)
○
-
Contents Suggestion
○
-
Internet Browser
○
-
AI Speaker Compatibility
Apple Homekit works-with
-
Screen Share (Wireless Mirroring with MiraCast supporting device)
○ (up to 4K/30Hz)
-
Airplay 2 (iOS/Mac Video Casting, Mirroring, Audio Streaming)
○ (up to 4K/30Hz)
-
Wireless Contents Share (with Android, iOS)
○ (Thru TV Plus App)
-
Contents Sharing (with DLNA supporting device)
○
-
Bluetooth Sound out
○
-
Bluetooth AV Sync Control
○
-
LG Sound Sync(with Sound Bar)
○
-
HDMI ARC(Audio Return Channel)
○ (eARC)
-
HDMI simplink(CEC)
○
-
HDCP
HDCP2.2 (HDCP2.3 compatible)
-
Plug & Play(RGB/DVI/HDMI Auto Source Detection)
○
-
USB Host (Movie, Music, Photo)
○
-
Setting Guide
○ (Bean Bird)
-
HID (Keyboard/Mouse/GamePad Connection Thru USB)
○
-
Eco Function - Energy Saving Mode
○ (Min/Med/Max)
-
Eco Function - Sleep Timer
○
-
Eco Function - Auto Off / Auto Sleep
○
-
Eco Function - Time Power On/Off
○ (On / Off)
-
Eco Function - Automatic Standby / Auto Power Off
○
-
Eco Function - HDD Eco Mode
○
-
Processor
Quad Core
-
HDR
HDR10, HLG
-
HDR Effect
○
-
HDR Tone Mapping
○ (Auto, Dynamic/frame by frame)
-
Brightness Optimizer - Iris Mode
○ (BrightRoom / Medium / Darkroom / User
-
Brightness Optimizer - Adaptive Contrast
○ (High / Medium / Low / Off)
-
TruMotion
○ (up to 4096x2160)
-
Real Cinema
○ (up to 4096x2160)
-
Upscaler
○ (4K)
-
Super Resolution (Expert Control)
○ (4K)
-
FILMMAKER mode
○
-
HGiG (HDR Gamming Interest Group) mode
○
-
Digital Keystone Correction
V-Keystone
-
Image Flip
○ (Horizontal/Vertical)
-
Callibration II (Auto Calibration / CalMan)
○
-
Smooth Gradation
○
-
Black Level Control
○
-
Noise Reduction
○
-
Color Temperature Adjustment
○
-
Dynamic Contrast (Expert control)
○
-
Dynamic Color (Expert control)
○
-
Color Management System (Expert control)
○
-
Color gamut setting (Expert control)
○
-
Gamma Correction (Expert control)
○
-
White balance setting (Expert control)
○
-
Quick(Instant) Power on/off
○ (on 12 Sec ↓ / off 2 Sec)
-
Store Mode
○
-
Self Diagnosis
○
DESIGN
-
Cabinet Color
White
-
Local Key
Joystick
-
Kensington Lock
○
-
Leg-Stand
○
-
Ceiling mount hole (for bracket)
○
ACCESSORY
-
Manual (Full or Simple Book)
Simple Book
-
Warranty Card
○
-
Remote Control - Motion
○ (Magic Lighting Remote)
-
Conformances(Regulation)
CE/CB
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
-
extension:pdf
