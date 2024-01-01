Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG 4K UHD Laser Smart Home Theater CineBeam Projector

HU810PW

LG 4K UHD Laser Smart Home Theater CineBeam Projector

Front view

ProjectorCentral

ProjectorCentral-editor-choice

HU810PW 4K DLP Laser Projector

LG CineBeam Laser 4K Projector

Optimal Quality for Any Image and Any Environment

All-around home cinema projector to consider your surroundings and the type of movie.

Performance

8.3 Mega Pixels Real 4K UHD
DCI-P3 97% Dual Laser (Red & Blue)
2,000,000:1 Contrast Ratio Black Level

Imaging Technology

Brightness Optimizer
- Iris Mode
- Adaptive Contrast

Usability

webOS
AirPlay
Screen Share

Real 4K UHD Laser Projector

Exceptional Picture Quality

With 8.3 mega pixels utilizing 4K UHD Laser technology, LG CineBeam delivers impeccable precision and detail up to 300-inch screen. With 2,000,000:1 contrast ratio Black level, it can express the deep black. And it accurately represents colors, thanks to a wide color gamut 97% of DCI-P3.
8.3M Pixels

Real 4K UHD

DCI-P3 97%

Dual Laser (Red & Blue)

2,000,000:1

Contrast Ratio Black Level

  • FULL HD
  • UHD 4K 8.3 Megapixel
Brightness Optimizer

Brightness Optimizer

Iris Mode

Designed for Both Bright and Dark Environment

Depending on lighting condition of viewing environment, you can change iris mode.

  • Iris’s maximum aperture
  • Iris’s minimum aperture

Dark Room Mode

Optimized brightness for dark room. Recommended white brightness + lowest (best) black level with iris’s min. aperture.

Bright Room Mode

White and black goes up together, which makes picture visible and vivid with iris’s max. aperture.

Adaptive Contrast
Adaptive Contrast

Fits Laser Output to the Scene

Adaptive Contrast gives more depth to your image by adaptively adjusting the Laser output to image, in order to create a high contrast ratio. Bright scenes appear brighter, while dark scenes remain detailed with deep blacks and shade detail.
Filmmaker Mode
Filmmaker Mode

Feel the Emotions of the Original Content Creator

Filmmaker Mode turns off motion smoothing and other video processing setting. So it can faithfully and accurately deliver the creator’s intent.
HDR pro

Covers HDR10, Dynamic Tone Mapping, HLG and HGiG

HDR pro improves quality by making the bright part brighter and the dark part darker while using the dark side details. So it is compatible with almost HDR industry standards.
Dynamic Tone Mapping

Dynamic Tone Mapping - using meaningful signal range (frame by frame) instead of simple signal rage.

HDR10

HDR10 – Individual tone can be adjusted for each color within a scene.

HLG is a backwards-compatible HDR standard.

HLG is a backwards-compatible HDR standard and begins with a SDR signal that any TV can use.

How to use HGiG

HGiG helps you to enjoy HDR console games from PlayStation and Xbox.

Dynamic Tone Mapping
HDR10
HLG is a backwards-compatible HDR standard.
How to use HGiG

*HDR pro covers almost all HDR specifications, including HDR10, Dynamic Tone Mapping, HLG, HGiG and other specifications.

webOS 5.0
webOS 5.0

The Smart Way to Access Contents

With webOS 5.0, you can explore a variety of TV shows and movies with a simple connect to your Wi-Fi network. Also you can enjoy video contents with built-in apps like YouTube, Amazon Prime and Disney app.
Lens Shift & Zoom x1.6

Flexible and Easy Installation

With Lens Shift (H ± 24%, V ± 60%) & Zoom x1.6 functionality, you can install the device virtually anywhere and set the screen to the exact size and location.

Lens Shift H ±24%, V ±60%

Zoom x1.6

Introduce the Latest Technologies for Home Cinema Specialists

eARC

eARC delivers up to 32 channels of audio, including 8-channel, 24-bit/192KHz uncompressed data stream at speeds of up to 38Mbps.

HDMI 2.1

The projector displays hi-resolution and hi-information images by HDMI 2.1 connection, can output 10-bit images with 444RGB specifications.
AirPlay + Miracast® + Bluetooth

Advanced Wireless Connection

You can share the screen and sound conveniently with AirPlay (for iOS devices), Screen Share (for wireless Miracast® supporting devices) and Bluetooth pairing.

AirPlay + Miracast® + Bluetooth

Key Spec

  • Native Resolution

    4K UHD (3840 x 2160)

  • Brightness (ANSI Lumen)

    2700

  • Type

    Dual Laser (B LD+G-rap Phophor, R LD)

  • Contrast Ratio

    2,000,000:1

  • Digital Keystone Correction

    V-Keystone

  • Output

    5W + 5W Stereo

  • Airplay 2 (iOS/Mac Video Casting, Mirroring, Audio Streaming)

    ○ (up to 4K/30Hz)

  • Screen Share (Wireless Mirroring with MiraCast supporting device)

    ○ (up to 4K/30Hz)

  • Zoom

    1.6x

  • Lens Shift

    V +-60% / H +-24%

All Spec

PROJECTION SYSTEM

  • Projection System

    DLP

NATIVE RESOLUTION

  • Native Resolution

    4K UHD (3840 x 2160)

BRIGHTNESS (ANSI LUMEN)

  • Brightness (ANSI Lumen)

    2700

CONTRAST RATIO

  • Contrast Ratio

    2,000,000:1

NOISE

  • Energy Saving Min. (Bright)

    28dB(A)

  • Energy Saving Med.

    27dB(A)

  • Energy Saving Max. (Eco)

    26dB(A)

UNIFORMITY

  • Uniformity (JBMMA 9 Point)

    85%↑

PROJECTION LENS

  • Focus (Auto / Manual)

    Manual

  • Zoom

    1.6x

PROJECTION IMAGE

  • Screen Size

    40" ~ 300"

  • Standard (lens to wall)

    150"@4.3~6.9m 100"@2.9~4.6m 40"@1.1~1.8m

  • Throw Ratio

    1.3 - 2.08

LENS SHIFT

  • Lens Shift

    V +-60% / H +-24%

PROJECTION OFFSET

  • Projection Offset

    0% (+110% ~ -110%)

LIGHT SOURCE

  • Type

    Dual Laser (B LD+G-rap Phophor, R LD)

  • Life Hours

    20,000 Hrs

LANGUAGE

  • OSD Languages

    English(UK) / French/ Spanish/ German / Portuguese / Dutch / Russian / Polish/ Hungarian / Romanian / Slovenian / Croatian / Bulgarian/ Serbian /Italian /Czech /Turkish/Slovak Arabic / ChineseSimplified/ Indonesian/ L-Spanish / India / English

ASPECT RATIO

  • Aspect Ratio Control

    16:9/Original/Full Wide/4:3/Vertical Zoom

SOUND

  • Output

    5W + 5W Stereo

  • Clear Voice

    ○ (Clear Voice lll)

  • Dolby Atmos compatible

    ○ (Pass through)

SIZE

  • Net Size (mm) (W x D x H)

    337 x 410 x 145

WEIGHT

  • Net Weight (kg or g)

    11kg

POWER

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    300W

  • Stand-by Power

    <0.5W

  • Power Supply

    100V – 240V @ 50~60 Hz (PSU Built-in)

TEMPERATURE

  • Operation Temperature

    0 ~ 40℃

INPUT SIGNAL COMPATIBILITY

  • Digital(HDMI)

    Up to 4K (4096x2160) (60Hz, 50Hz, 24Hz)

INPUT/OUTPUT TERMINALS

  • Audio out

    S/PDIF 1(Optical)

  • RJ45

    1

  • HDMI

    3

  • USB Type-A

    2 (USB2.0)

FEATURES

  • Platform (OS, UI)

    webOS 5.0 (Smart)

  • Home Dashboard (Input, IoT with OFC device)

    ○ (OCF/UEI IoT not supported)

  • Background Image

  • Premium CP

  • Contents Store / LG Smart World (App Store)

  • Contents Suggestion

  • Internet Browser

  • AI Speaker Compatibility

    Apple Homekit works-with

  • Screen Share (Wireless Mirroring with MiraCast supporting device)

    ○ (up to 4K/30Hz)

  • Airplay 2 (iOS/Mac Video Casting, Mirroring, Audio Streaming)

    ○ (up to 4K/30Hz)

  • Wireless Contents Share (with Android, iOS)

  • Contents Sharing (with DLNA supporting device)

  • Bluetooth Sound out

  • Bluetooth AV Sync Control

  • LG Sound Sync(with Sound Bar)

  • HDMI ARC(Audio Return Channel)

    ○ (eARC)

  • HDMI simplink(CEC)

  • HDCP

    HDCP2.2 (HDCP2.3 compatible)

  • Plug & Play(RGB/DVI/HDMI Auto Source Detection)

  • USB Host (Movie, Music, Photo)

  • Setting Guide

    ○ (Bean Bird)

  • HID (Keyboard/Mouse/GamePad Connection Thru USB)

  • Eco Function - Energy Saving Mode

    ○ (Min/Med/Max)

  • Eco Function - Sleep Timer

  • Eco Function - Auto Off / Auto Sleep

  • Eco Function - Time Power On/Off

    ○ (On / Off)

  • Eco Function - Automatic Standby / Auto Power Off

  • Eco Function - HDD Eco Mode

  • Processor

    Quad Core

  • HDR

    HDR10, HLG

  • HDR Effect

  • HDR Tone Mapping

    ○ (Auto, Dynamic/frame by frame)

  • Brightness Optimizer - Iris Mode

    ○ (BrightRoom / Medium / Darkroom / User

  • Brightness Optimizer - Adaptive Contrast

    ○ (High / Medium / Low / Off)

  • TruMotion

    ○ (up to 4096x2160)

  • Real Cinema

    ○ (up to 4096x2160)

  • Upscaler

    ○ (4K)

  • Super Resolution (Expert Control)

    ○ (4K)

  • FILMMAKER mode

  • HGiG (HDR Gamming Interest Group) mode

  • Digital Keystone Correction

    V-Keystone

  • Image Flip

    ○ (Horizontal/Vertical)

  • Smooth Gradation

  • Black Level Control

  • Noise Reduction

  • Color Temperature Adjustment

  • Dynamic Contrast (Expert control)

  • Dynamic Color (Expert control)

  • Color Management System (Expert control)

  • Color gamut setting (Expert control)

  • Gamma Correction (Expert control)

  • White balance setting (Expert control)

  • Quick(Instant) Power on/off

    ○ (on 12 Sec ↓ / off 2 Sec)

  • Store Mode

  • Self Diagnosis

DESIGN

  • Cabinet Color

    White

  • Local Key

    Joystick

  • Kensington Lock

  • Leg-Stand

  • Ceiling mount hole (for bracket)

ACCESSORY

  • Manual (Full or Simple Book)

    Simple Book

  • Warranty Card

  • Remote Control - Motion

    ○ (Magic Lighting Remote)

  • Conformances(Regulation)

    CE/CB

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

