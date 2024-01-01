Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Smart 3D Blu-ray™ Home Cinema

LG Smart 3D Blu-ray™ Home Cinema

HX976TZW

LG Smart 3D Blu-ray™ Home Cinema

KEY FEATURES

  • Room Size

    Large

  • Speaker Position

    Front and Rear

  • LG SimpLink™

    Yes

  • Total Power

    1100W

  • Front Speaker Sound Output (Initial Max Power)

    180W x 2

  • Centre Speaker Sound Output (Initial Max Power)

    180W

  • Subwoofer Sound Output (Initial Max Power)

    200W(Active)

  • Wireless Rear L/R

    180W X 2

SIGNAL & GUI FORMAT

  • Output Format

    NTSC/PAL: up to 480i / 576i & up to 1080p

  • GUI/ Menu

    Resolution: up to 1080p24/60Hz

IN & OUT

  • Front-Display

    LCD

  • Front-USB 2.0

    Yes

  • Audio In

    Portable In

  • R/Panel - Video Out

    Composite

  • R/Panel - Audio Input

    Optical - 1

  • R/Panel - iPod / iPhone cradle

    Yes

  • R/Panel - HDMI

    Out-1, Input-2

  • R/Panel - Radio Antenna

    FM

  • R/Panel - Ethernet

    RJ45

PLAYABLE FORMAT

  • DVD

    Yes

  • Blu-ray

    Yes

  • Playable DISC Formats

    BD-ROM, BD-R, BD-RE, Blu-ray 3D, DVD(NTSC), DVD(PAL), DVD-R, DVD-RW(Video/VR Mode), DVD+R, DVD+RW(Video mode), Audio CD, DTS-CD, CD-R/CD-RW

CONVENIENCE

  • Time Bar

    Yes

  • Instant Tray Open

    Yes

  • Instant Booting

    Yes

  • Mute

    Yes

  • Dimmer

    Yes

  • Sleep

    Yes

  • DLNA

    Yes

  • CIFS

    Yes

  • Smart Phone Remote Control Support

    Yes

  • Wireless LAN

    Yes

  • Direct WiFi

    Yes

  • Wake On LAN

    Yes

  • Firmware Update

    Yes

  • USB Direct Recording

    Yes

  • External HDD Playback

    Yes

  • TV Sound ez Set-up

    Yes

VIDEO FORMAT

  • MPEG2

    Yes

  • MPEG4 AVC (H.264)

    Yes

  • SMPTE VC1 (VC-9)

    Yes

  • DivX

    Yes

  • DivX HD

    Yes

  • MKV

    Yes

  • AVCHD

    Yes

  • M4V

    Yes

  • WMV

    Yes

AUDIO FORMAT(DECODING)

  • LPCM

    LPCM

  • Dolby Digital

    Yes

  • Dolby Digital Plus

    Yes

  • Dolby TrueHD

    Yes

  • DTS

    Yes

  • DTS-HD High Resolution Audio

    Yes

  • DTS-HD Master Audio:Essential

    Yes

  • MPEG 1/2 L2

    Yes

  • MP3

    Yes

  • MP3 ID3 Tag

    Yes

  • WMA

    Yes

  • AAC

    Yes

VIDEO FEATURES

  • Video DAC

    162MHZ/12bit

  • NTSC/PAL Hz

    60Hz / 50Hz

  • VBI

    WSS/CGMS-A/Closed Caption/Macrovsion

  • NTSC-PAL Conversion

    Yes

  • HDMI 1.4

    Yes

  • ARC

    Yes

  • Deep Colour

    Yes

  • xvYCC

    Yes

  • Last Scene Memory

    Yes

  • Photo Zoom

    Yes

  • Video Enhancement

    Yes

AUDIO FEATURES

  • Audio DAC

    192KHZ/24bit

  • DD 2ch Down Mix

    Yes

  • Digital Audio Output PCM (HDMI Out)

    Yes

  • Dynamic Range Control

    Yes

RADIO

  • Tuner Type

    PLL

  • Tuning Up/Down

    Yes

  • Preset Up/Down

    Yes

  • Band

    FM(RDS)

  • Preset Memory

    50 Station

  • Clear

    Yes

  • RDS (PS, PTY, CT, RT)

    Yes

  • External FM/MW Antenna

    Yes / No

ACCESSORIES

  • Instruction Manual

    CD Type

  • Quick Setup Guide

    Yes

  • Remote Control Unit

    Yes

  • FM Antenna

    Yes

  • Speaker Cable

    5EA

  • Warranty Card

    Yes

  • RCA Code (Video), Yellow, 1P

    Yes

  • Wireless Rx Kit

    Yes

  • DLNA Set-up Disc

    Yes

  • Wall Mount Bracket

    Main Set only

What people are saying

