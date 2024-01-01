We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Smart 3D Blu-ray™ Home Cinema
All Spec
KEY FEATURES
-
Room Size
Large
-
Speaker Position
Front and Rear
-
LG SimpLink™
Yes
-
Total Power
1100W
-
Front Speaker Sound Output (Initial Max Power)
180W x 2
-
Centre Speaker Sound Output (Initial Max Power)
180W
-
Subwoofer Sound Output (Initial Max Power)
200W(Active)
-
Wireless Rear L/R
180W X 2
SIGNAL & GUI FORMAT
-
Output Format
NTSC/PAL: up to 480i / 576i & up to 1080p
-
GUI/ Menu
Resolution: up to 1080p24/60Hz
IN & OUT
-
Front-Display
LCD
-
Front-USB 2.0
Yes
-
Audio In
Portable In
-
R/Panel - Video Out
Composite
-
R/Panel - Audio Input
Optical - 1
-
R/Panel - iPod / iPhone cradle
Yes
-
R/Panel - HDMI
Out-1, Input-2
-
R/Panel - Radio Antenna
FM
-
R/Panel - Ethernet
RJ45
PLAYABLE FORMAT
-
DVD
Yes
-
Blu-ray
Yes
-
Playable DISC Formats
BD-ROM, BD-R, BD-RE, Blu-ray 3D, DVD(NTSC), DVD(PAL), DVD-R, DVD-RW(Video/VR Mode), DVD+R, DVD+RW(Video mode), Audio CD, DTS-CD, CD-R/CD-RW
CONVENIENCE
-
Time Bar
Yes
-
Instant Tray Open
Yes
-
Instant Booting
Yes
-
Mute
Yes
-
Dimmer
Yes
-
Sleep
Yes
-
DLNA
Yes
-
CIFS
Yes
-
Smart Phone Remote Control Support
Yes
-
Wireless LAN
Yes
-
Direct WiFi
Yes
-
Wake On LAN
Yes
-
Firmware Update
Yes
-
USB Direct Recording
Yes
-
External HDD Playback
Yes
-
TV Sound ez Set-up
Yes
VIDEO FORMAT
-
MPEG2
Yes
-
MPEG4 AVC (H.264)
Yes
-
SMPTE VC1 (VC-9)
Yes
-
DivX
Yes
-
DivX HD
Yes
-
MKV
Yes
-
AVCHD
Yes
-
M4V
Yes
-
WMV
Yes
AUDIO FORMAT(DECODING)
-
LPCM
LPCM
-
Dolby Digital
Yes
-
Dolby Digital Plus
Yes
-
Dolby TrueHD
Yes
-
DTS
Yes
-
DTS-HD High Resolution Audio
Yes
-
DTS-HD Master Audio:Essential
Yes
-
MPEG 1/2 L2
Yes
-
MP3
Yes
-
MP3 ID3 Tag
Yes
-
WMA
Yes
-
AAC
Yes
VIDEO FEATURES
-
Video DAC
162MHZ/12bit
-
NTSC/PAL Hz
60Hz / 50Hz
-
VBI
WSS/CGMS-A/Closed Caption/Macrovsion
-
NTSC-PAL Conversion
Yes
-
HDMI 1.4
Yes
-
ARC
Yes
-
Deep Colour
Yes
-
xvYCC
Yes
-
Last Scene Memory
Yes
-
Photo Zoom
Yes
-
Video Enhancement
Yes
AUDIO FEATURES
-
Audio DAC
192KHZ/24bit
-
DD 2ch Down Mix
Yes
-
Digital Audio Output PCM (HDMI Out)
Yes
-
Dynamic Range Control
Yes
RADIO
-
Tuner Type
PLL
-
Tuning Up/Down
Yes
-
Preset Up/Down
Yes
-
Band
FM(RDS)
-
Preset Memory
50 Station
-
Clear
Yes
-
RDS (PS, PTY, CT, RT)
Yes
-
External FM/MW Antenna
Yes / No
ACCESSORIES
-
Instruction Manual
CD Type
-
Quick Setup Guide
Yes
-
Remote Control Unit
Yes
-
FM Antenna
Yes
-
Speaker Cable
5EA
-
Warranty Card
Yes
-
RCA Code (Video), Yellow, 1P
Yes
-
Wireless Rx Kit
Yes
-
DLNA Set-up Disc
Yes
-
Wall Mount Bracket
Main Set only
