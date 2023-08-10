About Cookies on This Site

Portable Business Projector

Specs

Reviews

Support

Portable Business Projector

DS420

Portable Business Projector

All Spec

PROJECTION SYSTEM

Display Technology

0.55 DMD

Native Resolution

SVGA(800x600)

Brightness(ANSI-Lumens)

2000

Contrast Ratio (FIFO)

2000:1

Noise (dB)

High Brightness: 30, Economic: 28

Uniformorty(min)JBMA

>90%

Colour wheel

5 segment(RYGWB)

Projection Lens

Focus: Manual, Zoom: Fixed

Projection Image

Screen Size: 36 ~ 246 inch, Standard: 50inch 2m, Throw Ratio: 2.0

Projection Offset

1.28

Lamp Power (W)

180W

Lamp life (hours)

3000

GENERAL SPECIFICATION

Menu Language

English /Swedish/Russia/Korean/Greek/polish/French/ Spanish/ German/ Italian/Finnish/Hungarian/Czech/ Portguses /Arabic/ Norwegian/ Chinese Simplified/ Traditional Chinese/Brazilian Portuguese

Aspect Ratio Control

4:3, 16:9

Sound

1W Speaker

Dimension (mm)

280 x 205 x 80

Weight (kg)

2.54

Power Consumption (W)

230

Power Supply

AC 100 ~ 240V(Free Voltage)

Input Signal Compatibility

Digital(DVI,HDMI): No, RGB: Up to SXGA 1280x1024@75 Hz , Component Video: 1080i/720P/576P/576i/480P/480i, Composite Video(incl. S-Video): NTSC/NTSC 4.43, PAL B/G/H/I/M/N 60, SECAM

INPUT/OUTPUT TERMINALS

RGB Input

1xRGB in

RGB Output

1xRGB out

Video Input

1xS Video, 1xComposite, 1xComponent(Thru RGB )

Audio

1xAudio(Mini Jack)

USB

1xUSB(SVC)

SPECIAL FEATURES

Digital Keystone Correction

Yes

Picture Still

Yes

Quick Power on/off

Yes

Auto Sleep

Yes

Digital Zoom

Yes

DESIGN

Cabinet Color

Silver

ACCESSORY

Power code

Yes

Carry Bag

Yes

Cable

Power code, D-sub 15 pin cable

Remote Control

Yes

Lens Cap

Yes

CD Manual

Yes

