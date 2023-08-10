We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Portable Business Projector
All Spec
-
Display Technology
-
0.7 DMD
-
Native Resolution
-
XGA(1024x768)
-
Brightness(ANSI-Lumens)
-
4000
-
Contrast Ratio (FIFO)
-
2800:1
-
Noise (dB)
-
High Brightness: 32, Economic: 30
-
Uniformorty(min)JBMA
-
>90%
-
Colour wheel
-
4 segment(RGBW)
-
Projection Lens
-
Focus: Manual, Zoom: Manual 1.2x
-
Projection Image
-
Screen Size: 40~300inch, Standard: 100inch 3.2m, Throw Ratio: 1.569
-
Projection Offset
-
1
-
Lamp Power (W)
-
300W
-
Lamp life (hours)
-
2500
-
Menu Language
-
Korean/ English / French/ Spanish/ German/ Italian/ Swedish /Portuguese / Chinese Simplified/ polski/ Brazilian Portuguese
-
Aspect Ratio Control
-
Native 4:3, Support 16:9
-
Dimension (mm)
-
346 x 263 x 109
-
Weight (kg)
-
4.5
-
Power Consumption (W)
-
100Vac : 380, 240Vac : 350 Stand-By 5 under
-
Power Supply
-
AC 100~240V(Free Voltage), 50/60Hz
-
Input Signal Compatibility
-
Digital(DVI,HDMI): 1080i/720p/576p/480p, up to SXGA+(1400x1050@60Hz), RGB: 1080i/720p/576p/480p, up to SXGA+(1400x1050@60Hz), Component Video: 1080i/720p/576p/576i/480p/480i, Composite Video (incl. S-Video): NTSC-M/NTSC 4.43/PAL/PAL-M/PAL-N/SECAM
-
RGB Input
-
1xRGB in
-
RGB Output
-
1xRGB out
-
Video Input
-
1xS Video, 1xComposite, 1xComponent(thru RGB), 1xRS-232C
-
Digital
-
HDMI: No, 1xDVI
-
USB
-
1xUSB(Type B/SVC)
-
Digital Keystone Correction
-
Yes
-
Picture Still
-
Yes
-
Quick Power on/off
-
Yes
-
Auto Sleep
-
Yes
-
Smart Picture Mode
-
Yes
-
Presentation Timer
-
Yes
-
Brilliant Color™
-
Yes
-
Expert control (RGBCMY Gain/Sat/Hue Adjustment)
-
Yes
-
VIDI™
-
Yes
-
Cabinet Color
-
Silver
-
Power code
-
Yes
-
Cable
-
Power code, D-sub 15 pin cable
-
Remote control
-
Yes
-
Quick setup Guide
-
Yes
-
Lens Cap
-
Yes
-
CD Manual
-
Yes
-
AAA * 2EA Battery
-
Yes
