Multi-Media Portable Projector
All Spec
-
Display Technology
-
0.55 DMD
-
Native Resolution
-
SVGA ( 800 x 600 )
-
Brightness(ANSI-Lumens)
-
160
-
Contrast Ratio (FIFO)
-
2000:1
-
Noise (dB)
-
High Brightness: 32, Econimic: 23
-
Uniformorty(min)JBMA
-
>95%
-
Projection Lens
-
Focal Length: 15.17mm, Focus: Manual, Zoom: No
-
Projection Image
-
Screen Size: 15, Standard: 40, Throw Ratio: 1.4
-
Projection Offset
-
1
-
Lamp Power (W)
-
N/A - LED RGB
-
Lamp life (hours)
-
30000
-
Menu Language
-
Korean/English/French/Spanish/German/ Italian/Swedish/Portuguese/Chinese Simplified/Polish/ Brazilian Portuguese/Japanese
-
Aspect Ratio Control
-
4:3, 16:9
-
Sound
-
1W Mono Speaker
-
Dimension (mm)
-
154 x 117 x 50
-
Weight (kg)
-
0.75
-
Power Consumption (W)
-
100 / ST By 5 under
-
Power Supply
-
AC DC Adaptor / 100 ~ 240 Hz, 50/60Hz
-
Input Signal Compatibility
-
Digital(DVI,HDMI): No, RGB: 1080i/720p/576p/480p(50/60Hz) up to SXGA(1280x1024@60Hz), Component Video: 1080i/720P/576P/576i/480P/480i, Composite Video (incl. S-Video): NTSC/PAL/SECAM/NTSC4.43/PAL-M/PAL-N
-
Conformances(Regulation)
-
UL, CSA, IEC, KOREA, FCC Class A
-
RGB Input
-
D sub 15: Yes(1), BNCx5: No, Audio: Mini Jack(1)
-
RGB Output
-
D sub 15: No, Audio: No
-
Video Input
-
S Video: No, Composite: Yes(1), Component: Y/Pb/Pr Converter Adaptor, Audio: L mono
-
Digital
-
HDMI: No, DVI: No
-
USB
-
1xUSB(SVC)
-
DivX Display
-
Yes
-
Digital Keystone Correction
-
Yes
-
IR Remote Control
-
Yes
-
Picture Still
-
Yes
-
Plug & Play(RGB, DVI/HDMI Input)
-
Yes
-
Quick Power on/off
-
Yes
-
Auto Sleep
-
Yes
-
Sleep Time
-
Yes
-
Auto Configure
-
Yes
-
Blank
-
Yes (Blue, Green, Black, Logo)
-
Image Flip
-
Yes - Vertical/Horizontal
-
Color Temperature
-
Yes(Normal, Warm, Cool )
-
Smart Picture Mode
-
Yes(Normal/Sports/Film/Game)
-
Presentation Timer
-
Yes
-
Black Level Control
-
Yes(Video NTSC Only )
-
Comb filter(Video : 2D/3D)
-
Yes - 2D Comb Filter
-
Cabinet Color
-
Glossy Black
-
Kensington Lock
-
Yes
-
Power code
-
Yes
-
Carry Bag
-
Yes
-
Cable
-
Power cord: , D-sub 15 pin cable: , RGB to Component Adapter: , DVI cable: , HDMI cable: , Component cable: , S-Video cable: , Video cable:
-
Remote control
-
Yes
-
CD Manual
-
Yes
