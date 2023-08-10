About Cookies on This Site

Multi-Media Portable Projector

Specs

Reviews

Support

Multi-Media Portable Projector

HS102

Multi-Media Portable Projector

Print

All Spec

PROJECTION SYSTEM

Display Technology

0.55 DMD

Native Resolution

SVGA ( 800 x 600 )

Brightness(ANSI-Lumens)

160

Contrast Ratio (FIFO)

2000:1

Noise (dB)

High Brightness: 32, Econimic: 23

Uniformorty(min)JBMA

>95%

Projection Lens

Focal Length: 15.17mm, Focus: Manual, Zoom: No

Projection Image

Screen Size: 15, Standard: 40, Throw Ratio: 1.4

Projection Offset

1

Lamp Power (W)

N/A - LED RGB

Lamp life (hours)

30000

GENERAL SPECIFICATION

Menu Language

Korean/English/French/Spanish/German/ Italian/Swedish/Portuguese/Chinese Simplified/Polish/ Brazilian Portuguese/Japanese

Aspect Ratio Control

4:3, 16:9

Sound

1W Mono Speaker

Dimension (mm)

154 x 117 x 50

Weight (kg)

0.75

Power Consumption (W)

100 / ST By 5 under

Power Supply

AC DC Adaptor / 100 ~ 240 Hz, 50/60Hz

Input Signal Compatibility

Digital(DVI,HDMI): No, RGB: 1080i/720p/576p/480p(50/60Hz) up to SXGA(1280x1024@60Hz), Component Video: 1080i/720P/576P/576i/480P/480i, Composite Video (incl. S-Video): NTSC/PAL/SECAM/NTSC4.43/PAL-M/PAL-N

Conformances(Regulation)

UL, CSA, IEC, KOREA, FCC Class A

INPUT/OUTPUT TERMINALS

RGB Input

D sub 15: Yes(1), BNCx5: No, Audio: Mini Jack(1)

RGB Output

D sub 15: No, Audio: No

Video Input

S Video: No, Composite: Yes(1), Component: Y/Pb/Pr Converter Adaptor, Audio: L mono

Digital

HDMI: No, DVI: No

USB

1xUSB(SVC)

SPECIAL FEATURES

DivX Display

Yes

Digital Keystone Correction

Yes

IR Remote Control

Yes

Picture Still

Yes

Plug & Play(RGB, DVI/HDMI Input)

Yes

Quick Power on/off

Yes

Auto Sleep

Yes

Sleep Time

Yes

Auto Configure

Yes

Blank

Yes (Blue, Green, Black, Logo)

Image Flip

Yes - Vertical/Horizontal

Color Temperature

Yes(Normal, Warm, Cool )

Smart Picture Mode

Yes(Normal/Sports/Film/Game)

Presentation Timer

Yes

Black Level Control

Yes(Video NTSC Only )

Comb filter(Video : 2D/3D)

Yes - 2D Comb Filter

DESIGN

Cabinet Color

Glossy Black

Kensington Lock

Yes

ACCESSORY

Power code

Yes

Carry Bag

Yes

Cable

Power cord: , D-sub 15 pin cable: , RGB to Component Adapter: , DVI cable: , HDMI cable: , Component cable: , S-Video cable: , Video cable:

Remote control

Yes

CD Manual

Yes

