LG CineBeam Q & T90S Earbuds

HU710PB.T90S

-45 degree side view
Products in this Bundle: 2
-45 degree side view

HU710PB

LG CineBeam Q | Small 4K UHD Projector
Front view

TONE-T90S

LG TONE Free T90S - Dolby Atmos Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds with Plug & Wireless Connection

Projector details

LG CineBeam Q logo.


Quality cinema life in Q

Side view of HU710PB.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Be cinematic anywhere

Enjoy a quality cinematic experience anywhere, with our compact but fully ready projector.

Video of LG CineBeam HU710PB.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Small simplicity

Small size

Minimalism design

Premium picture quality

4K UHD RGB Laser

DCI-P3 154% (Overall) / Contrast 450,000:1 

Up to 120-inch screen

Easy to use

Easy portability

Versatile handle

Smart webOS

Small & Modern design

The essence of simplicity

With its refined minimalism, the CineBeam Q integrates seamlessly with your space. An object of exquisite beauty, it looks elegant wherever you put it.

Video of small and modern design of LG CineBeam.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

360° rotating handle

Handle with ease

Portable and versatile, the CineBeam Q features a rotating handle that doubles as a stand. Its innovative design allows for easy carrying and projection. With the 360-degree rotating handle, enjoy 4K resolution content on any surface – walls, screens, or even ceilings.

Video of LG CineBeam HU710PB - handle ratates 360-degrees.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

4K up to 120-inch

Small with greatness

Don’t mistake it for its small appearance. The CineBeam Q's compact body packs an impressive 8.3 megapixels and a screen measuring up to 120 inches screen into its compact frame. Place it anywhere you want and indulge in a cinematic experience.

8.3M pixels

4K UHD

DCI-P3 154% (Overall)

Colour gamut

450,000:1

Contrast ratio

3-channel RGB Laser

Light source

Video of LG CineBeam HU710PB - it projects on the wall of a 4k - 120-inches large screen.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*Screen size may vary based on projection distance.

Image of webOS home UI and remote control.

webOS

Open a world of content

Using webOS, explore a world of content with built-in streaming services like Netflix,

Prime Video, Disney+, YouTube, and Apple TV.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*Internet connection and subscription to related services are required. Separate services may require payment for a subscription, and it is not provided (purchase separately).

*Supported services may differ by country.

Earbuds details

T90S earbus are floating against the red gradient background. Above them, Computer Bild, av magazin.de, and KOPHOERER.DE logos are shown.

T90S, the top pick of the tech critics

Graphene.
Ultra-new. Ultra-thin. Ultra-strong.

The T90S utilizes pure graphene to master a perfect balance of natural acoustics in a compact design. The T90S, featuring a diaphragm crafted from groundbreaking pure graphene, meets the true standard of high-end audio.

Sound of Dolby across all

 

The T90S now brings you Dolby Atmos and Dolby Head Tracking™ for all your devices. Dolby Virtualizer and Optimizer will make you feel the difference with its most immersive and natural sound.

The black T90S earbuds are float in infinite space. On the left, it shows a front view of the left earbud. On the right, right earbud is shown. In the middle, Dolby Atmos earbuds logo is shown, and the sound graphics are placed next to it.

*LG T90 Series Dolby Atmos earbuds are the world's first wireless earbuds to support Dolby Head Tracking™ across all content and devices.

Key Spec

Native Resolution

4K UHD (3840 x 2160) <sup>1)</sup>

Brightness (ANSI Lumen)

500

Type

3Ch Laser<br>(R, G, B)

Contrast Ratio

450,000:1

Digital Keystone Correction

Edge Adjustment<br>(4/9/15 Point Warping)

Output

3W Mono

Airplay 2 (iOS/Mac Video Casting, Mirroring, Audio Streaming)

Yes (up to 4K/30Hz)

Screen Share (Wireless Mirroring with MiraCast supporting device)

Yes (up to 4K/30Hz)

Zoom

Fixed

Lens Shift

-

All Spec

PROJECTION SYSTEM

Projection System

DLP

SMART PROJECTORS

The security update is supported for

5 years from the product launch date stated at https://lgsecurity.lge.com/bulletins/monitorprojector

NATIVE RESOLUTION

Native Resolution

4K UHD (3840 x 2160) 1)

BRIGHTNESS (ANSI LUMEN)

Brightness (ANSI Lumen)

500

CONTRAST RATIO

Contrast Ratio

450,000:1

NOISE

Energy Saving Min. (Bright)

29 dB(A)↓

Energy Saving Med.

27 dB(A)↓

Energy Saving Max. (Eco)

25 dB(A)↓

UNIFORMITY

Uniformity (JBMMA 9 Point)

85%↑

PROJECTION LENS

Focus (Auto / Manual)

Motorized, Auto

Zoom

Fixed

PROJECTION IMAGE

Screen Size

50" ~ 120"

Standard (lens to wall)

80"@2.13m
100"@2.66m

Throw Ratio

1.2

LENS SHIFT

Lens Shift

-

PROJECTION OFFSET

Projection Offset

100%

LIGHT SOURCE

Type

3Ch Laser
(R, G, B)

LANGUAGE

OSD Languages

Korean / English / English(UK) / French / Spanish / German / Portuguese / Brazilian Portuguese / Dutch / Russian / Polish / Hungarian / Romanian / Slovenian / Croatian / Bulgarian / Serbian / Italian / Finnish / Swedish / Lithuanian / Norwegian / Latvian / Estonian / Canadian / Czech / Turkish / Slovak / Arabic / ChineseSimplified / Indonesian / L-Spanish / India / Japanese / Thai / Taiwanese / Vietnamese / Danish

ASPECT RATIO

Aspect Ratio Control

16:9/Original/Full Wide/4:3/Vertical Zoom

SOUND

Output

3W Mono

Clear Voice

Yes (Clear Voice lll)

Dolby Atmos compatible

Yes (Pass Through)

WiSA Ready (Dongle)

-

BATTERY

Running time

-

Capacity

-

SIZE

Net Size (mm) (W x D x H)

80 x 135 x 135

WEIGHT

Net Weight (kg or g)

1.49kg

POWER

Power Consumption (Max.)

65W

Stand-by Power

<0.5W

Power Supply

Adapter 65W

TEMPERATURE

Operation Temperature

0 ~ 40℃

INPUT SIGNAL COMPATIBILITY

RF

-

USB Type-C

Yes

Digital(HDMI)

Up to 4K (4096x2160)
(60Hz, 50Hz, 24Hz)

RGB

-

Component Video

-

Composite Video

-

INPUT/OUTPUT TERMINALS

RGB in

-

RGB(PC) Audio in

-

RGB out

-

Composite(AV) in

-

Composite(AV) Audio in

-

Component (YPbPr)

-

Component (YPbPr) Audio in

-

Audio out

-

RS-232C

-

IP control

-

RJ45

-

HDMI

1

USB Type-A

-

USB Type-C (Display, Charging)

-

RF IN

1 (USB2.0, Display, Power : 5V/1A Out)

CI Slot

-

12V Trigger

-

FEATURES

Platform (OS, UI)

webOS 6.0 (Smart)

Home Dashboard (Input, IoT with OFC device)

Yes (OCF/UEI IoT not supported)

Background Image

Yes

Premium CP

Yes

Contents Store / LG Smart World (App Store)

Yes

Contents Suggestion

Yes

Internet Browser

Yes

DTV Tuner

-

Voice Recognition - Buit-in

LG ThinQ

AI Speaker Compatibility

Apple Homekit works-with

Screen Share (Wireless Mirroring with MiraCast supporting device)

Yes (up to 4K/30Hz)

Airplay 2 (iOS/Mac Video Casting, Mirroring, Audio Streaming)

Yes (up to 4K/30Hz)

Contents Sharing (with DLNA supporting device)

Yes

Bluetooth Sound out

Yes

Bluetooth AV Sync Control

Yes

LG Sound Sync(with Sound Bar)

Yes

HDMI ARC(Audio Return Channel)

Yes (eARC)

HDMI simplink(CEC)

Yes

HDCP

HDCP2.2

Plug & Play(RGB/DVI/HDMI Auto Source Detection)

Yes

USB Host (Movie, Music, Photo)

Yes

File(Office) Viewer

-

Setting Guide

Yes (Bean Bird)

HID (Keyboard/Mouse/GamePad Connection Thru USB)

Yes

Eco Function - Energy Saving Mode

Yes (Min/Med/Max)

Eco Function - Sleep Timer

Yes

Eco Function - Auto Off / Auto Sleep

Yes

Eco Function - Time Power On/Off

Yes (On / Off)

Eco Function - Automatic Standby / Auto Power Off

Yes

Eco Function - HDD Eco Mode

-

Processor

Quad Core

HDR

HDR10, HLG

HDR Effect

-

HDR Tone Mapping

Yes (Auto, Dynamic/frame by frame)

Brightness Optimizer - Iris Mode

-

Brightness Optimizer - Adaptive Contrast

-

TruMotion

Yes (up to 4096x2160)

Real Cinema

Yes (up to 4096x2160)

Upscaler

Yes (4K)

Super Resolution (Expert Control)

Yes (4K)

FILMMAKER mode

O

HGiG (HDR Gamming Interest Group) mode

O

Digital Keystone Correction

Edge Adjustment
(4/9/15 Point Warping)

Auto Keystone

O (Auto Screen Adjustment)

Image Flip

Yes (Horizontal/Vertical)

Callibration II (Auto Calibration / CalMan)

-

Smooth Gradation

Yes

Black Level Control

Yes

Noise Reduction

Yes

Color Temperature Adjustment

Yes

Dynamic Contrast (Expert control)

Yes

Dynamic Color (Expert control)

Yes

Color Management System (Expert control)

Yes

Color gamut setting (Expert control)

Yes

Gamma Correction (Expert control)

Yes

White balance setting (Expert control)

Yes

Brilliant Color™ (Overlap Duty)

Yes

Intelli Bright™ (CAIC / LABB)

Yes

Quick(Instant) Power on/off

Yes (on 12 Sec ↓ / off 2 Sec)

Store Mode

Yes

Built-in Memory (for Storage)

-

Blank

-

Picture Still

-

Closed Caption

-

Self Diagnosis

Yes

DESIGN

Cabinet Color

Silver

Local Key

One Key

Kensington Lock

Yes

Leg-Stand

-

Ceiling mount hole (for bracket)

-

Tripod hole (for Tripod, Ceiling mount)

-

ACCESSORY

Manual (Full or Simple Book)

Simple Book

Quick User Guide (Quick Set-up Guide)

Yes

Warranty Card

Depends on region

Remote Control - Motion

- (Ready)

Remote Control - Normal

Yes

Conformances(Regulation)

KCC, KC, FCC, ETL, CE/CB, PSE

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
UK DoC(HU710PB)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
Key Spec

3D Sound Stage

Yes

apt-X Adaptive

Yes

ANC

Yes

Unit Size (Φ)

9.8Φ (Graphene)

Meridian Sound Effect

Yes

Plug&Wireless

Yes

UVnano

Yes

Water/Splashproof

IPX4

Wireless Charging

Yes

All Spec

SOUND SOLUTION

ANC

Yes

Ambient Mode

Yes

Talk Thru

Yes

# of Mic

4

EQ

Meridian Sound Effect

Yes

Meridian EQ (Natural, Immersive)

Yes

LG EQ

Yes

Customised EQ

Yes

Dolby Atmos

Yes

3D Sound Stage

Yes

AUDIO CODEC

apt-X Adaptive

Yes

SBC

Yes

AAC

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

BLE

Yes

Google Fast Pair Service

Yes

Bluetooth Version

5.4

BATTERY LIFE (HRS)

Earbuds (ANC off)

9

Total (Earbuds+Charging Case)

36

CHARGING TIME (HRS)

Charging Case

2.5

Earbuds

1

CONVENIENCE

Multipoint

Yes

Multi Paring

Yes

Swift Pair

Yes

Fast Charging

Yes

Wireless Charging

Yes

Voice command (Google assistant, Siri)

Yes

Water/Splashproof

IPX4

UVnano

Yes

Plug&Wireless

Yes

DIMENSIONS (WXHXD)

Earbud

21.6 x 21.9 x 24.2 mm

Charging Case

65.0 x 29.9 x 32.6 mm

WEIGHT

Product Net Weight

5.7 g

Charging Case Net Weight

43.0 g

ACCESSORY

Charging Cable

Yes

Medical Silicon Eargels

Yes

AUX (3.5mm) to USB Cable

Yes

BARCODE (EAN CODE)

Barcode (EAN Code)

8806084703620

SPEAKER

Unit Type

Dynamic

Unit Size (Φ)

9.8Φ (Graphene)

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
UK DoC(TONE-T90S)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

The security update is supported for 5 years from the product launch date stated at: https://lgsecurity.lge.com/bulletins/monitorprojector

